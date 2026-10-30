DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc (NSDQ) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.9602 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1184429 CODE: NSDQ ISIN: IE000A2YGXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000A2YGXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSDQ LEI Code: 213800UQYKK2NL3B3H50 Sequence No.: 448140 EQS News ID: 2425596 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)