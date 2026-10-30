Food Emulsifiers Market worth $5.60 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the food emulsifiers market is estimated at USD 4.43 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2031.

Food Emulsifiers Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.43 billion

USD 4.43 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.60 billion

USD 5.60 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.8%

Food Emulsifiers Market Trends & Insights:

The food emulsifiers market is experiencing substantial growth. This growth is driven primarily by rising demand for processed and convenience foods, increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery products, growing adoption of plant-based and clean-label products, and expanding applications of food emulsifiers across the food and beverage industry to improve texture, stability, consistency, and shelf life.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 35.0% of the food emulsifiers market in 2026.

By source, the plant segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 91.7% in 2026.

By application, the convenience food segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2031.

By type, the mono- & diglycerides segment is expected to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period.

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The global food emulsifiers market is witnessing steady growth, driven by their multifunctional properties and expanding use across diverse food applications. Increasing demand for processed, packaged, convenience, and plant-based foods is supporting market expansion. Food emulsifiers are widely valued for improving mixing, emulsion stability, texture, consistency, moisture retention, and shelf life, making them essential ingredients in bakery and confectionery products, dairy and plant-based foods, sauces and dressings, beverages, and processed foods. Rising consumer interest in clean-label, plant-based, and high-quality food products is further encouraging the adoption of plant-derived emulsifiers such as lecithin and specialty emulsifier systems. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, application-specific formulations, and improved processing performance to meet evolving food industry requirements and regulatory standards. Additionally, advances in food processing technologies and specialized emulsifier blends are broadening their applications. As food manufacturers continue to seek functional ingredients that enhance product quality, stability, and shelf life, food emulsifiers remain key formulation components, supporting sustained market growth across established and emerging food applications.

The plant source is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the food emulsifiers market during the forecast period

The plant-source segment is expected to be the fastest-growing source segment in the food emulsifiers market, driven by rising demand for plant-based, clean-label, vegan, and vegetarian food products. The increasing use of soy lecithin, sunflower lecithin, and vegetable-based emulsifiers in bakery, confectionery, dairy alternatives, sauces, and processed foods is driving strong growth opportunities. The growing availability of plant-based raw materials and advances in processing technologies further support segment expansion.

The convenience foods application is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the food emulsifiers market during the forecast period

The convenience foods segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the food emulsifiers market, driven by rising demand for ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, frozen, and packaged food products. Food emulsifiers help improve texture, stability, consistency, and shelf life in these products, supporting their increasing use in processed meals, sauces, dressings, bakery products, and snacks. Growing consumer preference for convenient meal options and increasing product innovation by food manufacturers are further accelerating demand for emulsifiers in this segment.

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Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the food emulsifiers market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the food emulsifiers market, supported by rapid growth in local food manufacturing and increasing investment in advanced food processing facilities. The expansion of modern retail, foodservice chains, and organized bakery and confectionery production is creating new opportunities for emulsifier applications. In addition, the growing adoption of sophisticated formulation technologies and the rising production of premium, fortified, and specialty food products are driving demand for high-performance emulsifier systems. The availability of key agricultural raw materials such as soy, sunflower, and vegetable oils also supports regional emulsifier production and product development. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly introducing application-specific, plant-based emulsifier solutions to meet evolving formulation requirements, contributing to the region's comparatively faster market growth.

Top Companies in the Food Emulsifiers Market

The report profiles key players in the food emulsifiers market, including ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Ingredion (US), and Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Palsgaard (Denmark), Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Foodchem International Corporation (China), ABF (UK), Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), Croda International Plc (UK), Fine Organic Industries Limited (India), Stepan Company (US), American Lecithin Company (US), GSI (Malaysia), Lasenor Emul, S.L. (Spain), and others.

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Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the food emulsifiers market is supporting the expansion of specialty ingredient portfolios, formulation capabilities, and global food ingredient platforms. In August 2026, Ingredion announced a recommended all-cash acquisition of Tate & Lyle PLC, with an implied enterprise value of approximately £3.7 billion ($5.0 billion), to combine complementary specialty ingredient portfolios and strengthen capabilities across texturants, sugar reduction, fortification, and formulation solutions. ir.ingredionincorporated.com This investment signals a growing industry focus on expanding specialty ingredient capabilities, strengthening application and formulation expertise, broadening geographic reach, and developing higher-value food ingredient solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The global food emulsifiers market is shifting from conventional emulsification solutions to more functional, clean-label, naturally derived, application-specific ingredients, driven by rising demand for processed, convenience, bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverage, and plant-based foods. Market spending is projected to increase from USD 4.43 billion in 2026 to USD 5.60 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.8%, with growth increasingly driven by the need for improved texture, product stability, shelf life, mouthfeel, and processing performance. Emulsifiers play an important role in maintaining the uniformity and stability of products such as bakery products, dairy formulations, sauces, dressings, confectionery, and plant-based alternatives, while emerging emulsion technologies are expanding their functional applications across food categories. This shift suggests that value growth is driven not only by rising consumption of processed and packaged foods but also by premiumization, clean-label reformulation, growing adoption of plant-based and functional foods, demand for higher-quality products and the development of naturally derived emulsifier systems. Increasing emphasis on ingredient transparency and formulation efficiency is further encouraging manufacturers to explore alternatives to conventional synthetic emulsifiers, while advances in emulsion technology are creating opportunities for more targeted functionality and improved product performance.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players in the food emulsifiers market have pursued strategic acquisitions to strengthen their positions across specialty ingredients and expand their food formulation portfolios. In 2026, Ingredion Incorporated announced the acquisition of Tate & Lyle PLC, while in 2025, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) acquired BASF's Food and Health Performance Ingredients business. These transactions reflect the continued focus on expanding specialty ingredient portfolios, strengthening food formulation capabilities, and increasing presence across global food ingredient markets.

FOOD EMULSIFIERS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, SEPTEMBER 2025 - AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Aug-26 Acquisition Ingredion (US) Tate & Lyle PLC (UK) Ingredion Incorporated announced a recommended all-cash acquisition of Tate & Lyle PLC, with an implied enterprise value of approximately £3.7 billion ($5.0 billion). The acquisition will combine the companies' complementary specialty ingredient portfolios, strengthening capabilities in texturants, sugar reduction, fortification, and formulation solutions while expanding Ingredion's global reach across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Sep-25 Acquisition LDC (Netherlands) BASF (Germany) BASF and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) announced the completion of LDC's acquisition of BASF's Food & Health Performance Ingredients business on 30 September 2025, following regulatory approvals. The deal includes BASF's production site in Illertissen, Germany, three application laboratories, and around 300 employees. The acquired portfolio includes food performance ingredients such as emulsifiers, whipping agents, and fat powders, as well as health ingredients including plant sterol esters, CLA, and omega-3 oils. The transaction supports BASF's strategy to focus on its core nutrition ingredients business, while helping LDC strengthen its position in the growing plant-based ingredients market.

Company Revenue Share Details

The food emulsifiers market remains competitive, with the top five companies-ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Ingredion (US), and Palsgaard (Denmark)-estimated to account for a combined market share of approximately 30%-35%. These companies compete by expanding their portfolios of lecithins, mono- and diglycerides, stearoyl lactylates, polyglycerol esters, and other specialty emulsifiers, while strengthening application-specific solutions for bakery, confectionery, dairy, frozen desserts, convenience foods, beverages, and other applications. They also focus on clean-label and naturally derived formulations, product functionality, application support, production capacity, and regional distribution networks to meet evolving food formulation requirements and strengthen their positions across key end-use markets.

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