

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY, MIELF, 6503.T) on Friday reported profit for its first half year of fiscal 2027 that rose from last year, on higher revenue. While the company has lowered its fiscal 2027 guidance for attributable profit, it has raised its expectations on adjusted operating profit and revenue for the year.



In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Electric shares traded 4.15 percent lower on Friday, and closed at ¥4,640.



The Japanese major recorded a first half-yearly attributable profit of ¥297.025 billion, or ¥145.12 per share, 56.8 percent higher than ¥189.397 billion, or ¥91.74 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2026.



The half-yearly operating profit rose 59.6 percent year-over-year to ¥358.112 billion.



Adjusted operating profit for the same period too soared 68.5 percent, to ¥344.778 billion.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4 percent to ¥3.125 trillion from ¥2.732 trillion last year.



Looking ahead, Mitsubishi has lowered its fiscal 2027 guidance for attributable profit to ¥465 billion from previous estimate of ¥495 billion. The attributable basic earnings per share for the full year is estimated at ¥227.20. The revised outlook reflects a growth of 14 percent year-over-year.



The outlook for adjusted operating profit for the full year has been raised to ¥710 billion from previous estimate of ¥620 billion, a growth of 41.6 percent from last year.



Fiscal 2027 revenue is now expected to total ¥6.550 trillion, higher than the previous estimate of ¥6.270 trillion. The expected year-over-year increase is 11.1 percent.



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