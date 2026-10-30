

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $758 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $559 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $828 million or $2.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $8.499 billion from $7.727 billion last year.



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $758 Mln. vs. $559 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.32 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $8.499 Bln vs. $7.727 Bln last year.



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