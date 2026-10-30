Pharma-Aktien | Eli Lilly: Scheinchen vor Verdopplung | Amazon: Capex vs. Cloud | Intel: Engpässe
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|Pharma-Aktien | Eli Lilly: Scheinchen vor Verdopplung | Amazon: Capex vs. Cloud | Intel: Engpässe
|Pharma-Aktien | Eli Lilly: Scheinchen vor Verdopplung | Amazon: Capex vs. Cloud | Intel: Engpäss
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|11:30
|LLY Stock Hits Record as CEO Says Middle-Income Consumers Are Driving Pharma's 'Largest New Category Expansion'
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|Intel warning sparks chip rout as PC weakness clouds turnaround
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|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMAZON.COM INC
|204,05
|+0,07 %
|ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
|1.261,80
|+2,55 %
|INTEL CORPORATION
|61,55
|-10,05 %