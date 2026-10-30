Viaplay Group AB: Viaplay Group completes sale of Dutch operations

Viaplay Group AB (publ) ("Viaplay Group" or the "Group") has today completed the sale of its Dutch streaming and broadcasting operations to Videoland, which is owned by DPG Media, for EUR 142 million (SEK 1.57 billion) on a cash and debt free basis. The transaction was announced on 1 July 2026 and has received the required regulatory and lender approvals, and all other closing conditions have been fulfilled.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: "Now that the transaction is complete, our resources are fully focused on our operations in our core Nordic markets, where we have the greatest scale and synergy potential. The proceeds will enable us to reduce net debt levels and strengthen our financial position as we continue our work to deliver increased profitability and positive cash flows. We are proud of the business we have built in the Netherlands, and grateful to our local colleagues for making this possible. We wish the team every success under the ownership of Videoland, which is well-placed locally to develop the business further."

The Dutch operations generated net sales of EUR 149 million (approximately SEK 1.65 billion) in 2025.

The total cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to amount to approximately EUR 100 million (approximately SEK 1.1 billion) after cash transaction costs, restructuring costs, and future payments in relation to legacy multi-year agreements. The proceeds will be used to reduce the Group's net debt level, and the Group will consider a refinancing of its outstanding borrowing facilities in due course, in order to reduce the Group's borrowing levels and costs. The total net gain from the transaction will include both the abovementioned cash costs, as well as non-cash balance sheet effects, and will be reported in items affecting comparability (IAC) in the Group's Q4 financial results.

The transaction does not change the Group's financial targets for the full year 2026 or its long-term ambitions, both of which were most recently provided in the Q3 2026 Interim Report.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. Our Viaplay streaming service is available in every Nordic country, and our Viaplay Select branded content concept has been added to partner platforms around the world. We also operate TV channels across most of our markets, as well as commercial radio stations in Norway and Sweden. Allente, a leading Nordic provider of TV and broadband services, is part of Viaplay Group and strengthens our position across the Nordic media landscape. Our talented people come to work every day with a shared passion and clear mission to entertain millions of people with our unique offering of locally relevant storytelling, which spans premium live sports, films, series and music. Viaplay Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm ('VPLAY B').

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Viaplay Group news release 30 October 2026