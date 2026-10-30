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PA

WKN: A2DTAT | ISIN: SE0009806284 | Ticker-Symbol: B0F
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:05
5,960 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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PAXMAN AB Chart 1 Jahr
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PAXMAN AB 5-Tage-Chart
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5,7506,33013:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Paxman AB: Paxman Secures First UK Orders for Neuropathy System Ahead of Commercial Launch to Address the Significant Unmet Clinical Need of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN)

This initial commitment from a major global healthcare group marks a key commercial milestone for Paxman's first expansion beyond scalp cooling into chemotherapy side effect management

The orders represent the first commercial installation of the Paxman Neuropathy System in the UK and mark an important milestone in the Company's strategy to expand its oncology side effect management portfolio beyond scalp cooling. The four systems will be installed in December 2026, within four locations for a leading private cancer care provider that forms part of a major international healthcare group, supporting the introduction of the technology to patients across its UK cancer treatment network.

CIPN is a common and potentially dose-limiting side effect of several chemotherapy agents, affecting an estimated 30-90% of patients globally and an estimated 3 million cancer patients worldwide each year. It results from damage to peripheral nerves, most commonly affecting the hands and feet. The innovative cryocompression technology harnessed in the Paxman Neuropathy System has the potential to redefine what is possible in side effect management, addressing this significant unmet need in cancer care, helping to reduce the risk and severity of CIPN, and enabling more patients to remain on their prescribed treatment regimens.

Richard Paxman, CEO comments, "We are particularly encouraged to see adoption from a provider that is part of a major international healthcare group, reflecting growing recognition of the significant unmet need associated with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and the demand for innovative solutions to help address it. By helping to reduce the risk and severity of CIPN, we believe our technology has the potential to make a real meaningful difference for patients in managing this debilitating and potentially lifelong side effect."

Following the extension of its UK and EU regulatory certifications earlier this year, the Paxman Neuropathy System has entered the early stages of commercialisation. Multiple pilot programmes are currently underway in the UK, with additional pilots scheduled to launch soon in the key European markets of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

Contacts

Richard Paxman, CEO
Tel: +44 7968 020641
Email: richard@paxmanscalpcooling.com
www.paxman.se

About Us

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System has been developed by the Paxman family to reduce hair loss in breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The concept behind the system came when the mother of four, Sue Paxman, experienced first-hand the trauma of chemotherapy-induced hair loss. In 2025, PAXMAN AB acquired Dignitana, merging to form a stronger united company.
Today, PAXMAN's portfolio includes both the Paxman and DigniCap systems with several thousand installations in hospitals, clinics and treatment centres worldwide, reaffirming PAXMAN as the leading global supplier of Scalp Cooling technology.
PAXMAN AB (publ) has its headquarters in Karlshamn (Sweden). Subsidiaries of the PAXMAN Group are Paxman Coolers Limited (Huddersfield UK), Paxman Inc. (Houston, Texas US), Paxman Canada (Toronto, Ontario CA), Dignitana AB (Lund, Sweden), Dignitana Inc. (Dallas, TX US), and Dignitana S.r.l. (Milan, IT).

The PAXMAN share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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