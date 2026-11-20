Strong Sales Momentum Drives Record EBITDA

Q3 2026 highlights

US revenue and growth

US revenues: 67.8 MSEK ($7.0m), +27% YoY in local currency Paxman IBBM: 24.9 MSEK ($2.6m), +106% YoY Paxman Self-pay: 21.6 MSEK ($2.2m), +3% YoY Paxman Rental/Other income: 1.1 MSEK ($0.1m), -20% YoY Dignitana IBBM: 2.9 MSEK ($0.3m) Dignitana Self-pay: 15.8 MSEK ($1.6m), -8% YoY Dignitana Rental/Other income: 1.4 MSEK ($0.1m), -23% YoY



Group performance

Group revenues 102.9 (86.9) MSEK

Rest of World revenues: 35.1 (34.7) MSEK

Gross margin: 62 (62.1) %

EBITDA margin: 17.5 (9) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 19.5 (20.1) %*

Adjusted EBITDA less Capex margin: 12.7 (14.8)%*

*Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for costs associated to acquisition, CIPN and relocation

Cash and capital structure

Net cash at the end of the period: SEK 98 (129.5) MSEK

Outstanding shares at the end of the period: 23.3 M

Additional financial highlights

The Group's net result totalled 7.8 (1.3) MSEK for the quarter. 5.3 MSEK of costs relates to the acquisition, due to goodwill amortisation.

Earnings per share amounted to 0.34 (0.05) SEK for the quarter.

A presentation featuring CEO Richard Paxman commenting on the interim report, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Maria Karlsson Osipova of DNB Carnegie, will be available at 9:00 a.m. CET here: https://www.youtube.com/@DNBCarnegiePlay

Significant Events

During

Paxman announced a series of significant regulatory milestones on the 14th July, supporting the forthcoming commercialisation of its device to prevent chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Paxman has successfully extended the scope of its UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA), European Conformity (CE), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485 and Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certifications to include its new cryocompression technology for the management of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).

The extended scope fulfils certification requirements in the UK and the EU and represent a key milestone toward approvals in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the United States.

On July 16th, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released its Calendar Year (CY) 2027 proposed Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) and Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) rules affecting mechanical scalp cooling. The proposed OPPS rule would establish separate payment for CPT® code 97008, following continued dialogue between Paxman and CMS regarding appropriate Medicare reimbursement for mechanical scalp cooling. The proposed payment rates under both rules, however, underscore the need for further progress toward fair and reasonable Medicare reimbursement.

In August, Paxman announced a significant regulatory milestone in the development of its Limb Cryocompression System for the reduction of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identifying the De Novo process as an appropriate pathway for review of this novel indication. While this development extends Paxman's timeline, the FDA's feedback provides a clear framework for advancing the CIPN programme towards potential U.S. market authorisation and reflects the innovative nature of the technology, which addresses a significant unmet need for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

On September 28th, Paxman announced that California had enacted Assembly Bill 1682, landmark legislation requiring insurance coverage for FDA-cleared scalp cooling systems for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, effective from 1 January 2027. As the largest U.S. state to introduce such legislation, California establishes an important benchmark. The new framework is expected to support Paxman's insurance-based billing model in the U.S. by reducing reimbursement uncertainty, encouraging provider adoption and increasing utilisation of existing systems. California joins five other states with scalp cooling coverage legislation, while additional states are considering similar measures.

After

In late October, Paxman secured its first UK orders for its Neuropathy System ahead of commercial launch. This initial commitment from a major global healthcare group marks a key commercial milestone for Paxman's first expansion beyond scalp cooling into chemotherapy side effect management and an important milestone in the Company's strategy to expand its oncology side effect management portfolio beyond scalp cooling. The four systems will be installed in December 2026.

Paxman announced the official commercial launch of the first-of-its-kind neuropathy system in early November. Scientific evidence highlights a significant unmet need in the management of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), and the groundbreaking new cryocompression device marks Paxman's first major product expansion beyond scalp cooling - an important milestone in its evolution to Paxman Group.

On November 4th, Paxman announced the publication of phase I/II study data demonstrating safety, tolerability and low rates of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy with the Paxman Neuropathy System. The publication of the latest data from the prospective, multicentre Phase I/II study, evaluating the Paxman Neuropathy System in JCO Oncology Advances marks a significant milestone in the commercialisation pathway of Paxman's innovative cryocompression technology. The study demonstrated that the device is safe, well tolerated and associated with low rates of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) in patients receiving taxane-based chemotherapy, supporting its potential to address a significant unmet need in cancer care.

Paxman announced on November 13th, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had successfully completed the acceptance review of the Company's De Novo submission for the Paxman Neuropathy System and has now advanced the application into the substantive review phase. Completion of the acceptance review confirms that the FDA has determined the submission is sufficiently complete for comprehensive scientific and regulatory evaluation. The FDA's target review timeline for a De Novo submission is 150 review days.

Contacts

Richard Paxman, CEO

Tel: +44 7968 020641

Email: Richard.Paxman@paxmangroup.com

https://investor.paxmangroup.com/

About Us

Paxman Group is a global medical technology company focused on improving quality of life for people undergoing chemotherapy through innovative side-effect management solutions. Its portfolio addresses two of the most challenging treatment-related side effects: chemotherapy-induced alopecia (hair loss) and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).



Paxman Group's scalp cooling technologies, including the Paxman Scalp Cooling System and the DigniCap Scalp Cooling System, are used globally in hospitals and cancer centres to support patients undergoing chemotherapy by helping to reduce the risk of chemotherapy-induced hair loss. The clinically validated Paxman Neuropathy System supports the prevention of CIPN through cryocompression technology.



Founded through the Paxman family's personal experience of cancer treatment, Paxman Group works with patients, clinicians and research partners to advance side effect management in cancer care globally.

PAXMAN AB (publ) has its headquarters in Karlshamn (Sweden). Subsidiaries of the PAXMAN Group are Paxman Coolers Limited (Huddersfield UK), Paxman Inc. (Houston, Texas US), Paxman Canada (Toronto, Ontario CA), Dignitana AB (Lund, Sweden), Dignitana Inc. (Dallas, TX US), and Dignitana S.r.l. (Milan, IT).

Paxman AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Paxman is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-20 07:00 CET.