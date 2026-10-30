Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - GRG Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("GRG" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 9,225,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on October 27, 2031, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.10. The Options are subject to a 4-month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About GRG Resources Corp.:

GRG Resources is a mineral exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. GRG Resources is actively exploring a portfolio of projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is an affiliated company of Grosso Group, a resource focused management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

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Nikolaos Cacos

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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