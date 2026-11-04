Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - GRG Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("GRG Resources" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Supercharged Stocks Ltd., operating as The Market Mindset ("TMM"), for a two-month advertising and marketing program for a total cash fee of $10,000. Services will include management interviews and digital content creation and distribution through TMM's website and social media channels.

TMM is a Calgary, Alberta-based financial media and marketing business focused on mining and commodities, owned and operated by Andrew O'Donnell, who has more than 20 years of financial markets experience. TMM and Mr. O'Donnell are at arm's length to the Company and have no relationship with the Company outside this agreement. As of the date of this news release, neither TMM nor Mr. O'Donnell has any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intention to acquire such an interest.

The agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About GRG Resources

GRG Resources is a mineral exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. GRG Resources is actively exploring a portfolio of projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is an affiliated company of the Grosso Group, a resource focused management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

Nikolaos Cacos,

President and CEO

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.grgresources.com.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322425