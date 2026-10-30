New report provides updated interstate vehicle shipping price ranges, per-mile data and cost factors for consumers planning moves in 2027

Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Safeeds Transport Inc., a licensed and bonded auto transport broker, announced the publication of its 2027 Car Shipping Cost Report, a new online resource providing updated pricing information for consumers planning interstate vehicle transportation in 2027.





Safeeds Transport Releases 2027 Car Shipping Cost Report



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The full car shipping cost breakdown is now available online and includes estimated pricing by shipping distance, approximate per-mile rates, transport type comparisons and factors that can affect the final cost of moving a vehicle.

Safeeds Transport published the report to give consumers a single reference point when reviewing vehicle shipping quotes and planning transportation budgets for the coming year.

The report covers shipping distances ranging from under 500 miles to more than 2,500 miles and provides estimated price ranges and transit times for each distance category. It also examines why the average cost per mile generally decreases as the total shipping distance increases.

According to the published report, estimated open-carrier pricing for a standard sedan ranges from approximately $500 to $900 for trips under 500 miles and from $1,300 to $1,900 for routes exceeding 2,500 miles. The report notes that these figures are reference ranges, with actual pricing depending on the details of an individual shipment.

Additional sections examine vehicle size and weight, operability, route accessibility, carrier availability, fuel costs and seasonal demand. The report also compares open and enclosed transport and explains how the selection of a transport method can affect overall pricing.

Safeeds Transport developed the resource as a practical reference for consumers who may encounter significant differences when requesting quotes for the same or similar routes.

"Car shipping prices can be difficult to compare when customers do not know which factors are affecting the quote," said Shakhboz Jurakulov of Safeeds Transport. "The purpose of this report is to put the main pricing information in one place so consumers have a clearer reference when planning a shipment."

The publication also includes sections covering seasonal pricing changes, common questions about interstate vehicle transportation and considerations consumers can review when comparing quotes.

Safeeds Transport operates as an auto transport broker rather than a motor carrier. It arranges vehicle transportation through a vetted network of insured carriers and coordinates shipments between customers and the assigned carrier.

Through its car shipping company services, Safeeds Transport arranges open and enclosed transport, expedited vehicle shipping, motorcycle transportation, non-running and inoperable vehicle shipping, dealership and bulk moves, and corporate employee relocation.

The company said the 2027 report will serve as an online reference for customers researching vehicle transportation costs before requesting or comparing quotes.

The 2027 Car Shipping Cost Report is available online through the Safeeds Transport website.

About Safeeds Transport Inc.

Safeeds Transport Inc. is a licensed and bonded auto transport broker headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, operating under USDOT #4175166 and MC #1606811. The company arranges door-to-door vehicle shipping across all 50 states through a vetted network of insured carriers, covering open and enclosed transport, expedited delivery, motorcycle shipping, non-running and inoperable vehicles, dealership and bulk moves, and corporate relocation.

Safeeds Transport is built around upfront itemized pricing, a dedicated coordinator on every move, and tracking visibility from pickup through delivery.

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