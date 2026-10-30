POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics and London Regenerative Institute Partner to Advance Adipose Tissue Processing in Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics and London Regenerative Institute Partner to Advance Adipose Tissue Processing in Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery

DIEBURG, Germany and LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics, a global leader in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring with a presence in more than 90 countries, and the London Regenerative Institute (LRI), a clinician-led institute specializing in regenerative medicine, adipose tissue processing and translational education, today announced a worldwide partnership to advance the use of adipose tissue-based techniques in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

Fat grafting and adipose tissue-based approaches are increasingly being integrated into aesthetic and reconstructive procedures beyond traditional volume restoration, including refinement procedures and applications focused on tissue quality and regeneration. As a result, these techniques are gaining importance across both surgical and office-based settings.

The partnership brings together two complementary capabilities. POLYTECH contributes an established international commercial infrastructure, long-standing relationships with plastic and reconstructive surgeons, and a training model focused on hands-on education. The London Regenerative Institute contributes a clinician-led research and development environment with a focus on adipose tissue processing, regenerative protocols and structured clinical training.

LRI has developed an integrated ecosystem around adipose tissue applications, including LipoCube and related technologies for different levels of tissue processing. These range from standard fat grafting to more refined approaches such as micro- and nanofat preparation and biologically oriented adjuncts. In parallel, the institute has established training programs and workshops aimed at translating these techniques into routine clinical use.

"Fat grafting and adipose tissue-based procedures are becoming an increasingly important part of modern aesthetic and reconstructive surgery," said Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics. "Through the partnership with LRI, we are combining scientific expertise, clinical education and global commercial reach to support surgeons with structured and reproducible approaches in this evolving field."

"One of the major challenges in regenerative surgery is the standardization of tissue processing and clinical workflows," said Prof. Dr. Tunç Tiryaki, Founder of the London Regenerative Institute. "Our work has focused on translating regenerative concepts into practical protocols supported by education and physician training. Together with POLYTECH, we now have the opportunity to make these approaches more accessible."

A central element of the partnership will be the implementation of training-based programs, including workshops, physician education and procedure-oriented guidance. Such formats have been shown to play a key role in the adoption of fat grafting techniques, where outcomes depend not only on the technology used, but also on the consistency of preparation and application.

The partnership involves launching a portfolio, as well as physician education initiatives, workshops, and clinical training programs. Additional details regarding market rollout, training activities, and product availability will be shared in accordance with local regulatory requirement.

About POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics combines "Quality Made in Germany" with scientific expertise, precision manufacturing, and continuous innovation in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. The company supports surgeons and patients worldwide in more than 90 countries through procedure-oriented solutions, education initiatives, and clinical partnership that advance aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, including technologies such as B-Lite, the world's first lightweight breast implant technology.

About the London Regenerative Institute (LRI)

The London Regenerative Institute (LRI) is a UK-based institute specializing in regenerative medicine, longevity, and adipose tissue-based therapies for aesthetic and reconstructive applications. Bringing together clinicians, researchers, and biotechnology expertise, LRI focuses on advancing regenerative approaches through clinical innovation, translational research, physician education, and the development of science-based therapeutic solutions. The institute combines clinical practice, translational research and physician education to support the development and adoption of regenerative treatment concepts.

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