Qyire launches specialist electronic health record to tackle fragmented records in eating disorder care

Purpose-built for eating disorder services, Qyire brings each patient's clinical documentation and physical health monitoring into one system

Hospital admissions for eating disorders in England rose by about 50% in a decade

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eating disorder services can now bring each patients' clinical documentation and physical health monitoring into one specialist system, with the launch of Qyire.

It launches as demand for specialist care rises, with the UK's leading eating disorder charity Beat reporting 1 in 20 people in the UK are now living with an eating disorder and adults face wait times of up to 700 days for treatment.

Specialist eating disorder care depends on a multidisciplinary team around each person, as psychiatrists, psychologists, dietitians and nurses all work to the same plan.

In many services, the record of that care still sits across separate notes, forms and disjointed systems. Clinicians can spend valuable time repeating entries, searching for context and piecing together a patient's care journey.

Developed by a team with 60 years of experience in eating disorder care, Qyire brings these workflows together in one shared record. It provides structured clinical documentation, automated MEED scoring, physical health monitoring, outcome measure administration, care plan management, and governance and audit records in one system.

By making relevant information easier to record and review, Qyire is designed to increase administration efficiencies and give teams a clearer, shared account of care.

This will support better coordination between professionals and across changes in setting, while keeping clinical judgement firmly with the clinician.

According to the 2025 National Audit of Eating Disorders service mapping report, private providers deliver 42% of adult inpatient eating disorder services in England and 27% of inpatient services for children and young people.

Qyire can be used across mental health hospitals, community teams, outpatient clinics, private practices and day-care services. Its workflows support the patient journey from referral and team review through structured assessment, treatment, monitoring, progress review and the sharing of patient documents so every member of the multidisciplinary team works from the same account of care.

Referrals, assessments, care plans, appointments and patient documents sit in one shared record, so every member of the multidisciplinary team works from the same account of care. Qyire records and scores the measurements clinicians use to assess risk, and clinical decisions stay with the care team.

Laetitia Beaujard-Ramoo, Chief Executive Officer of Qyire, said: "Often a patient's care records are split across separate notes and systems. A dietitian and a doctor can each hold part of the picture, and the team has to piece it together before it can agree the next step. We designed Qyire so the whole team works from one record, built to the MEED guidance. Independent and residential providers need a record designed for the way specialist teams work. Qyire gives them that."

Richard Quigley, Labour MP for Isle of Wight West, said: "Finding specialist support for eating disorders is hard enough. When clinicians are working with incomplete or fragmented patient records, it can make things even harder and delay the support people need. That's why tools, like Qyrie, which help bring information together and give clinicians a clearer picture of someone's care needs are so important. Anything that helps teams work together more effectively and safely is worth celebrating."

Qyire is in pilot discussions with independent and residential providers in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, visit qyire.com.

Notes to Editors

About Qyire

Qyire is a specialist Electronic Health Record for eating disorder services. It provides structured clinical documentation, automated MEED scoring, physical health monitoring, outcome measure administration, care plan management, and governance and audit records in one system. Qyire is developed by Qyire Limited, registered in England and Wales.

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