

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $430 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $398 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $3.886 billion from $3.764 billion last year.



Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $430 Mln. vs. $398 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $3.886 Bln vs. $3.764 Bln last year.



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