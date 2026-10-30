TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

2026 third quarter GAAP earnings of $1.50 per diluted share

2026 third quarter ongoing earnings of $1.62 per diluted share

TXNM Energy (In millions, except EPS)



Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 GAAP net earnings attributable to TXNM Energy $163.4 $130.7 $238.4 $161.2 GAAP diluted EPS $1.50 $1.22 $2.15 $1.63 Ongoing net earnings $184.8 $142.8 $272.7 $185.5 Ongoing diluted EPS $1.62 $1.33 $2.42 $1.87

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today reported 2026 third quarter results. As previously announced, TXNM Energy does not plan to issue earnings guidance during pendency of the proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure.

"During a prolonged summer of record-breaking heat, both PNM and TNMP reached new system peaks, demonstrating the critical role our infrastructure plays during periods of extreme demand," said Don Tarry, TXNM Energy President and CEO. "We are acutely aware of the impact of higher energy use on our customers, and we remain focused on strengthening reliability while managing costs responsibly for our customers."

TRANSACTION UPDATE

On May 19, 2025, TXNM Energy announced an agreement under which affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire the outstanding common stock of TXNM Energy for $61.25 per share.

Shareholders approved the proposed transaction on August 28, 2025. In February 2026, approval was received from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Public Utility Commission of Texas ("PUCT") approved a unanimous settlement agreement on the proposed transaction. Clearance has been received from the Federal Communications Commission and the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act has expired without any objections or concerns having been raised. On August 21, 2026, approval was received from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Approval continues to be pursued from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission ("NMPRC").

On October 16, 2026, the NMPRC accepted TXNM Energy and Blackstone Infrastructure's amended application for approval of the transaction, which includes increased benefits to customers including rate credits, additional contributions to the PNM Good Neighbor Fund and workforce development programs across local communities. On October 27, 2026, the NMPRC hearing examiners published a revised procedural schedule with evidentiary hearings scheduled for January 19 through February 1, 2027.

TXNM Energy anticipates that the closing of the acquisition will occur in the first half of 2027, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions, including among other things, receipt of approval from the NMPRC.

REGULATORY UPDATE

On September 1, 2026, Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") filed its first single Unified Tracker Mechanism ("UTM") application with the PUCT. The UTM application consolidates and includes updates to TNMP's Distribution Cost Recovery Factor ("DCRF"), interim Transmission Cost of Service ("TCOS"), and Transmission Cost Recovery Factor for the period from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. The UTM application requests total incremental increases of $77.9 million and $27.0 million in DCRF and TCOS revenue requirements, including revenues recorded under Texas House Bill 5247.

On September 1, 2026, Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM") filed its 2026 Integrated Resource Plan ("IRP") with the NMPRC, covering the 2026-2045 planning period. The 2026 IRP outlines PNM's long-term strategy to maintain reliability and affordability while meeting New Mexico's clean energy requirements, addressing significant projected load growth, transmission needs, and changing market conditions.

On October 1, 2026, PNM filed its 2026 Distribution System Plan (the "2026 DSP") with the NMPRC. The 2026 DSP establishes a forward looking framework for maintaining a safe, reliable, resilient, and affordable distribution system while responding to load growth, electrification, distributed energy resources, and grid modernization. The 2026 DSP identifies emerging system needs and investments to support detailed engineering studies, project prioritization, and budgeting.

On October 30, 2026, PNM expects to file an application with the NMPRC for approval of a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for a new 345 kV transmission line, existing station expansions, determination for a new right-of-way, and reconstruction of portions of an existing 115 kV line at an estimated cost of $595 million. This project aims to strengthen PNM's east to west transmission system and supports resources identified in PNM's 2029-2032 Resource Portfolio Application filed on May 29, 2026.

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2026 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

PNM - a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.

TNMP - an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.





Corporate and Other - reflects the TXNM Energy holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment



GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

Q32026 Q3 2025

Q3 2026 Q3 2025 PNM $1.17 $0.95

$1.24 $0.98 TNMP $0.50 $0.38

$0.50 $0.46 Corporate and Other ($0.17) ($0.11)

($0.12) ($0.11) Consolidated TXNM Energy $1.50 $1.22

$1.62 $1.33

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the third quarter of 2025 include:

PNM: Rate relief from the approved 2025 Rate Request, higher retail load and higher transmission revenues were partially offset by higher O&M, higher depreciation and property tax associated with new capital investments and lower realized gains on investment securities.

TNMP: Rate relief from the approved base rate review, rate recovery through the DCRF and TCOS rate mechanisms, and higher revenues recorded under Texas House Bill 5247 were partially offset by higher depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments.

Corporate and Other: Higher interest expense due to higher debt balances decreased earnings.

GAAP and ongoing earnings per share were reduced in the third quarter of 2026 by shares issued in August 2025 and in March and May 2026. In addition, GAAP earnings in the third quarter of 2026 included $14.7 million of net unrealized losses on investment securities compared to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. GAAP earnings in the third quarter of 2026 also included $9.3 million of costs related to the planned acquisition compared to $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Background:

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com .

CONTACTS:

Analysts Media Lisa Goodman Corporate Communications (505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2743

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally include statements regarding the potential issuance of common stock by TXNM Energy and the potential transaction between TXNM Energy and Blackstone Infrastructure, including any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the potential transaction, the ability to complete the potential transaction, the expected benefits of the potential transaction, projected financial information, future opportunities, and any other statements regarding TXNM Energy's and Blackstone Infrastructure's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, or future events or performance. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates. Neither Blackstone Infrastructure nor TXNM Energy assumes any obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, TXNM Energy caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. TXNM Energy's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond its control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see TXNM Energy's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings and the information filed on TXNM Energy's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein and the risks and uncertainties related to the proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure, including, but not limited to: the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement, including in circumstances requiring the Company to pay a termination fee, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, the outcome of legal proceedings that may be instituted against TXNM Energy, its directors and others related to the proposed transaction, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of TXNM Energy to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally, the amount of costs, fees, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction, and the risk that the price of TXNM Energy's common stock may fluctuate during the pendency of the proposed transaction and may decline significantly if the proposed transaction is not completed. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this communication could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of TXNM Energy common stock or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance, which are not being issued during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure, to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-4.

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate and Other

TXNM Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 126,939

$ 54,029

$ (17,539)

$ 163,429 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

14,728

-

-

14,728 Rate Request settlement2b

-

774

-

774 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

(124)

-

-

(124) Process improvement initiatives2d

748

142

-

890 Merger related costs2e

918

3,599

4,744

9,261 Total adjustments before income tax effects

16,270

4,515

4,744

25,529 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(4,132)

(948)

(1,205)

(6,285) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

2,388

78

(365)

2,101 Total income tax impacts3

(1,744)

(870)

(1,570)

(4,184) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

14,526

3,645

3,174

21,345 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 141,465

$ 57,674

$ (14,365)

$ 184,774

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 156,823

$ 124,653

$ (43,046)

$ 238,430 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

15,524

-

-

15,524 Rate Request settlement2b





774





774 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

996

-

-

996 Process improvement initiatives2d

1,910

218

-

2,128 Merger related costs2e

3,336

11,078

7,699

22,113 Total adjustments before income tax effects

21,766

12,070

7,699

41,535 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(5,529)

(2,535)

(1,955)

(10,019) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

2,708

(131)

213

2,790 Total income tax impacts3

(2,821)

(2,666)

(1,742)

(7,229) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

18,945

9,404

5,957

34,306 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 175,768

$ 134,057

$ (37,089)

$ 272,736

















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases in "Administrative and general" c Changes in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general" of $0.7 million and $1.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 at

PNM and increases of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 at TNMP e Increases in "Administrative and general" of $0.9 million and $3.3 million at PNM for the three and nine months ended September 30

2026; Increases in "Administrative and general" of less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million, in "Interest expense" zero and an increase of $6.2 million and decreases in "Alternative revenue" of $3.6 million and $4.7 million at TNMP for the three and nine months ended

September 30, 2026; and Increases in "Administrative and general" at Corporate and Other of $1.7 million and $4.6 million and in

"Interest expense" of $3.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 22.7% for TXNM, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 12.3% for PNM, 20.2% for TNMP, and

14.7% for TXNM, which will reverse by year end

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate and Other

TXNM Consolidated



(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 102,429

$ 41,130

$ (12,849)

$ 130,710 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

2,061

-

-

2,061 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

784

-

-

784 Regulatory disallowances2d

(731)

-

-

(731) Process improvement initiatives2e

132

-

1

133 Merger related costs2f

926

10,332

2,729

13,987 Total adjustments before income tax effects

3,172

10,332

2,730

16,234 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(805)

(2,170)

(694)

(3,669) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

319

(10)

(754)

(445) Total income tax impacts3

(486)

(2,180)

(1,448)

(4,114) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

2,686

8,152

1,282

12,120 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 105,115

$ 49,282

$ (11,567)

$ 142,830

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 127,736

$ 84,381

$ (50,908)

$ 161,209 Adjusting items before income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a

(6,322)

-

-

(6,322) Rate Request settlement2b

1,500

-

-

1,500 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

2,352

-

-

2,352 Regulatory disallowances2d

(731)

-

-

(731) Process improvement initiatives2e

592

-

156

748 Merger related costs2f

926

17,103

17,093

35,122 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(1,683)

17,103

17,249

32,669 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

428

(3,592)

(4,381)

(7,545) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(1,349)

15

460

(874) Total income tax impacts3

(921)

(3,577)

(3,921)

(8,419) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(2,604)

13,526

13,328

24,250 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 125,132

$ 97,907

$ (37,580)

$ 185,459

















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Increases in "Administrative and general" c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Decreases in "Regulatory disallowances" e Increases in "Energy production costs" of less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million, in "Transmission and distribution costs" of less than $0.1 million

and $0.1 million, and in "Administrative and general" of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 at

PNM and increase of $0.2 million in "Administrative and general" at Corporate and Other for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 f Increases in "Administrative and general" of $0.9 million and $0.9 million at PNM for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025;

Increases in "Administrative and general" of $0.7 million and $0.9 million and increases in "Interest charges" of $9.6 million and $16.2 million at

TNMP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025; Increases in "Administrative and general" at Corporate and Other of $2.7 million and $17.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected

statutory tax rate of 22.7% for TXNM, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 9.6% for PNM, 20.4% for TNMP, and 13.0% for TXNM, which will reverse by year end

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate and Other

TXNM Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 1.17

$ 0.50

$ (0.17)

$ 1.50 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

0.10

-

-

0.10 Merger related costs

0.01

0.03

0.04

0.08 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.02

-

-

0.02 Total Adjustments

0.13

0.03

0.04

0.20 Dilutive impact related to cancelled and reissued common stock1

(0.06)

(0.03)

0.01

(0.08) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.24

$ 0.50

$ (0.12)

$ 1.62 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 108,755,087















Ongoing Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 114,059,435

































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 1.41

$ 1.12

$ (0.38)

$ 2.15 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

0.10

-

-

0.10 Rate Request settlement

-

0.01

-

0.01 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

-

-

0.01 Process improvement initiatives

0.01

-

-

0.01 Merger related costs

0.03

0.08

0.05

0.16 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

0.02

-

-

0.02 Total Adjustments

0.17

0.09

0.05

0.31 Dilutive impact related to cancelled and reissued common stock1

(0.02)

(0.02)

-

(0.04) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.56

$ 1.19

$ (0.33)

$ 2.42 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 110,935,721









Ongoing Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 112,723,267



















































1 Ongoing Earnings per diluted share is adjusted for the dilutive impacts of the cancellation of 8,000,000 shares of TXNM common stock

aggregating $400.0 million until the subsequent issuance of 7,079,646 shares of TXNM common stock aggregating $400.0 million in the

three and nine months ended September 30, 2026

TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate and Other

TXNM Consolidated



(per diluted share) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 0.95

$ 0.38

$ (0.11)

$ 1.22 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

0.02

-

-

0.02 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

-

-

0.01 Regulatory disallowances

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Merger related costs

0.01

0.08

0.01

0.10 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Total Adjustments

0.03

0.08

-

0.11 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.98

$ 0.46

$ (0.11)

$ 1.33 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 107,416,661



























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM

$ 1.29

$ 0.85

$ (0.51)

$ 1.63 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:















Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities

(0.05)

-

-

(0.05) Rate Case Settlement

0.01

-

-

0.01 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02

-

-

0.02 Regulatory disallowances

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Merger related costs

0.01

0.14

0.13

0.28 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items

(0.01)

-

-

(0.01) Total Adjustments

(0.03)

0.14

0.13

0.24 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.26

$ 0.99

$ (0.38)

$ 1.87 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 99,041,745











TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Electric Operating Revenues $ 733,290

$ 647,162

$ 1,786,826

$ 1,632,374 Operating Expenses:













Cost of energy 198,506

195,042

529,137

531,846 Administrative and general 68,871

68,445

200,652

205,205 Energy production costs 23,255

21,172

72,998

71,799 Depreciation and amortization 112,346

105,012

339,300

314,798 Transmission and distribution costs 28,226

27,167

79,490

79,133 Taxes other than income taxes 30,998

28,185

93,848

82,864 Total operating expenses 462,202

444,292

1,315,425

1,284,914 Operating income 271,088

202,870

471,401

347,460 Other Income and Deductions:













Interest income 6,114

6,496

13,860

14,615 Gains (losses) on investment securities (9,890)

11,376

5,580

33,691 Other income 9,269

7,688

24,237

18,121 Other (deductions) (5,145)

(3,028)

(10,042)

(11,767) Net other income and deductions 348

22,532

33,635

54,660 Interest Charges 76,059

70,149

213,997

205,713 Earnings before Income Taxes 195,377

155,253

291,039

196,407 Income Taxes 27,376

18,949

39,643

21,293 Net Earnings 168,001

136,304

251,396

175,114 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (4,440)

(5,462)

(12,570)

(13,509) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (132)

(132)

(396)

(396) Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM $ 163,429

$ 130,710

$ 238,430

$ 161,209 Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM per Common Share:













Basic $ 1.55

$ 1.22

$ 2.19

$ 1.63 Diluted $ 1.50

$ 1.22

$ 2.15

$ 1.63 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.4225

$ 0.4075

$ 1.2675

$ 1.2225

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.