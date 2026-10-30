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WKN: A0YHDT | ISIN: US1746151042 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FT
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 08:55
68,50 Euro
-8,18 % -6,10
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CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 12:05 Uhr
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Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Highlights

  • Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $32.5 million, which was $6.4 million, or 24.5% more than 2025's net income through September 30, 2025 due to the increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $8.1 million. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2026 was 17.9% compared to 19.2% in the comparable period in 2025.

  • Net income was $11.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, which was $1.9 million more than the net income for 2025's comparable period due to an increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $2.6 million. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 18.0% compared to 19.4% in the comparable period in 2025.

  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $79.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $7.3 million, or 10.1%, over the same period a year ago and was primarily due to an increase in loan and investment interest income due to organic growth.

  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased $2.1 million, or 8.4% to $27.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 due to an increase in loan and investment interest income due to organic growth.

  • The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1,000,000. There was no provision for credit losses recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2026. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $500,000 and $1,875,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. The provision for 2026 was driven by the updated loss driver analysis for 2026 offset by the economic impact of the Iran conflict and the increase in non-accrual commercial real estate loans.

  • Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2026 was 13.39% and 12.36% compared to 12.52% and 11.15% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2025.
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2026 was 17.77% and 16.50% compared to 17.29% and 15.56% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2025 (non-GAAP). (1)

  • Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2026 was 1.45% and 1.37% compared to 1.33% and 1.16% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2025.

  • Loans grew $152.8 million, or 6.8% since September 30, 2025. Loan growth since December 31, 2025 was $116.4 million, or 6.8% on an annualized basis.

  • Non-performing assets increased $22,355,000 since December 31, 2025 and totaled $51,544,000 as of September 30, 2026, which is $28,550,000 higher than the balance as of September 30, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 is primarily due to ten commercial real estate loan relationships and one construction real estate loan relationship, totaling approximately $21.4 million, being placed on non-accrual status during the first nine months of 2026 as a result of becoming more than 90 days past due. The Bank's continued strategy for certain acquired loans is to either improve the credit metrics of the non-performing loans or sell the underlying collateral or have the customers refinance the loans with another institution. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 2.16%, 1.29% and 1.03% as of September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. While non-performing assets have increased significantly as of September 30, 2026 when compared to December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, specific reserves for these assets have remained relatively stable at $2,149,000, $1,913,000 and $1,516,000 at September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Compared to 2025

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $32,484,000 which compares to net income of $26,089,000 for the first nine months of 2025, an increase of $6,395,000. Basic earnings per share of $6.77 for the first nine months of 2026 compared to $5.44 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was 12.36% and 11.15%, while annualized return on assets was 1.37% and 1.16%, respectively. The increase in performance when comparing 2026 to 2025 was due to an increase in the net interest margin from 3.44% to 3.66% and a decrease in the provision for credit losses.

  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $79,064,000 compared to $71,790,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase of $7,274,000, or 10.1%. Average interest earning assets increased $117.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in average loans. Average loans, which includes loans held for sale-student loans, increased $99.6 million while average investment securities increased $20.0 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.67%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points to 2.48%. As a result, the tax effected net interest margin increased from 3.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

  • The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1,000,000 compared to $1,875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $875,000. The provision for credit losses associated with loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $1,088,000 and $1,485,000, respectively, while the provision for off-balance sheet items was ($88,000) and $390,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The provision for 2026 was due to the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds, the economic impact of the conflict with Iran is having on diesel and fertilizer prices, and the increase in non-accrual loans. The provision for 2025 was due to an increase in past due loans and the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds.

  • Total non-interest income was $12,012,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, which is $1,066,000 more than the non-interest income of $10,946,000 for the same period last year. The primary driver of the increase was an increase in earnings on bank owned life insurance (BOLI) of $958,000, as the result of purchasing $22,000,000 of additional insurance in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $50,492,000 compared to $48,559,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,933,000. Salary and benefit costs increased $992,000 due to merit increases and an increase in full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) of 11.9 employees. Other real estate owned expenses increased due to legal fees and real estate taxes associated with the increase in non-performing loans and other real estate owned.

  • The provision for income taxes increased $887,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period in 2025 as a result of an increase in income before income taxes of $7,282,000. The effective tax rate was 17.9% and 19.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, with the decrease in the effective tax rate being due to the increase in non-taxable investment income and BOLI income.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Compared to 2025

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $11,921,000 which compares to net income of $10,005,000 for the comparable period of 2025, an increase of $1,916,000 or 19.2%. Basic earnings per share of $2.48 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compares to $2.09 for the 2025 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was 13.39% and 12.52%, while annualized return on assets was 1.45% and 1.33%, respectively.

  • Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $27,257,000 compared to $25,140,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase of $2,117,000, or 8.4%. Average interest earning assets increased $261.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in the average balance of outstanding commercial loans. Average loans increased $210.6 million, while average investment securities increased $52.5 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.60% for the three month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The yield on interest earning assets decreased five basis points to 5.69%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points to 2.57%.

  • There was no provision for credit losses recorded in the third quarter of 2026, the provision related to loans was $366,000, while ($366,000) related to off-balance sheet items, was due to the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds and the impact of the conflict with Iran. The provision for credit losses of $500,000 for the third quarter of 2025 was driven by the change in economic factors during the quarter.

  • Total non-interest income was $4,308,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, $454,000 more than the comparable period last year. The primary driver of the increase was an increase in BOLI earnings of $302,000 and an increase in gains on equity securities of $224,000.

  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $17,024,000 compared to $16,084,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $940,000, or 5.8%. Salary and employee benefits increased due to merit increases, an increase in FTEs of 13.7 employees and incentive compensation expenses. Other real estate owned expenses increased due to legal fees and real estate taxes associated with the increase in non-performing loans and other real estate owned. The decrease in other expenses is due to the recovery of fraud losses on customer line of credit accounts.

  • The provision for income taxes increased $215,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period in 2025. This increase was attributable to an increase in income before provision for income taxes of $2,131,000. The effective tax rate was 18.0% and 19.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, with the decrease in the effective tax rate being due to the increase in non-taxable investment income and BOLI income.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At September 30, 2026, total assets were $3.41 billion compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2025 and $3.06 billion at September 30, 2025. The loan to deposit ratio as of September 30, 2026 was 95.15% compared to 95.55% as of December 31, 2025 and 92.71% as of September 30, 2025.

  • Available for sale securities of $477.6 million at September 30, 2026 increased $32.8 million from December 31, 2025 and $26.2 million from September 30, 2025. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher market interest rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. Investment activity for 2026 has focused on increasing the investment portfolio yield during periods of higher market interest rates, which has resulted in additional purchases during 2026.

  • Loans held for sale - Student loans increased $165.9 million to $245.3 million as of September 30, 2026 due to an increase in activity and seasonal activity for the first semester of college that occurs in the third quarter.

  • Net loans totaled $2.36 billion at September 30, 2026 and $2.25 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $115.4 million. As of September 30, 2025, net loans totaled $2.21 billion. The increase in net loans since December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 was due to increases in commercial real estate loans and agricultural real estate loans.

  • The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $23,786,000 at September 30, 2026 which is an increase of $980,000 from December 31, 2025 and is due to loan growth, the conflict with Iran and an increase in specific reserves on non-performing loans. The provision for credit losses on loans was $1,088,000 for the first nine months of 2026. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $192,000 and $300,000, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.00% as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. While non-performing loans increased $20.3 million or 75.5%, commercial loans are individually evaluated to determine whether a specific reserve is necessary or not. Specific reserves associated with commercial loans totaled $1,628,000 and $1,039,000 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.

  • Deposits increased $132.4 million from December 31, 2025, to $2.51 billion at September 30, 2026. Competitive pressure for deposits remains high. Brokered CD's have decreased $20.0 million since December 31, 2025.

  • Borrowed funds totaled $512.5 million as of September 30, 2026, a $203.0 million increase from December 31, 2025 to fund student loans held for sale and investment growth since year-end.

  • Stockholders' equity totaled $351.3 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $338.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $13.2 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), stockholders' equity increased $25.4 million and totaled $375.8 million at September 30, 2026 (non-GAAP). The increase in stockholders' equity was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaling $32.5 million, offset by cash dividends for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaling $7.3 million. As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCL increased $12.1 million from December 31, 2025.

Dividend Declared

On September 1, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share, which was paid on September 25, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2026. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 2.0% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share declared one year ago.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,775 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


As of or For The

As of or For The


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income

$ 11,921

$ 10,005

$ 32,484

$ 26,089

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.45 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

1.16 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.39 %

12.52 %

12.36 %

11.15 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

17.77 %

17.29 %

16.50 %

15.56 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a)

3.60 %

3.60 %

3.66 %

3.44 %

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$ 2.48

$ 2.09

$ 6.77

$ 5.44

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$ 2.48

$ 2.09

$ 6.77

$ 5.44

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$ 0.510

$ 0.500

$ 1.520

$ 1.480

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

4,800,757

4,796,946

4,798,879

4,797,335

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

4,802,407

4,798,051

4,801,314

4,799,466











Asset quality





Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 23,786

$ 22,454



Non-performing assets

$ 51,544

$ 22,994



Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans

1.00 %

0.99 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

2.16 %

1.03 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.05 %











Equity





Book value per share (b)

$ 73.02

$ 68.16



Tangible book value per share (a) (b)

$ 54.82

$ 49.83



Market Value per share (last reported trade of month)

$ 78.61

$ 60.28



Common shares outstanding

4,810,685

4,807,314













Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

395.2

381.5

391.5

379.6

Loan to Deposit Ratio

95.15 %

92.71 %



Trust assets under management

$ 203,432

$ 194,325



Brokerage assets under management

$ 354,363

$ 341,487













Balance Sheet Highlights

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,



2026

2025

2025







Assets

$ 3,413,039

$ 3,064,564

$ 3,056,421


Investment securities

480,522

446,556

453,160


Loans held for sale

257,842

88,744

113,385


Loans (net of unearned income)

2,387,696

2,271,271

2,235,511


Allowance for credit losses - loans

23,786

22,806

22,454


Deposits

2,509,378

2,376,979

2,411,203


Stockholders' Equity

351,287

338,051

327,682



(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.

(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.


CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)






September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

(in thousands, except share data)

2026

2025

2025

ASSETS:




Cash and due from banks:




Noninterest-bearing

$ 18,187

$ 23,933

$ 24,529

Interest-bearing

9,171

10,358

6,546

Total cash and cash equivalents

27,358

34,291

31,075





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

3,076

3,820

3,820





Equity securities

2,951

1,815

1,803





Available-for-sale securities

477,571

444,741

451,357





Loans held for sale - Residential Mortgages

12,559

9,393

13,508

Loans held for sale - Student Loans

245,283

79,351

99,877





Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $23,786 at September 30, 2026;




$22,806 at December 31, 2025 and $22,454 at September 30, 2025)

2,363,910

2,248,465

2,213,057





Premises and equipment

20,569

20,998

21,508

Accrued interest receivable

13,183

10,698

11,412

Goodwill

85,758

85,758

85,758

Bank owned life insurance

75,130

51,501

51,132

Other intangibles

1,812

2,221

2,374

Fair value of derivative instruments - asset

8,259

6,927

7,487

Deferred tax asset

14,525

11,440

12,294

Other assets

61,095

53,145

49,959





TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,413,039

$ 3,064,564

$ 3,056,421





LIABILITIES:




Deposits:




Noninterest-bearing

$ 509,898

$ 516,657

$ 522,168

Interest-bearing

1,999,480

1,860,322

1,889,035

Total deposits

2,509,378

2,376,979

2,411,203

Borrowed funds

512,489

309,448

279,589

Accrued interest payable

3,571

3,130

3,754

Fair value of derivative instruments - liability

5,493

4,100

4,332

Other liabilities

30,821

32,856

29,861

TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,061,752

2,726,513

2,728,739

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized




3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2026 or 2025

-

-

-

Common stock




$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and




September 30, 2025: issued 5,264,708 at September 30, 2026 and 5,255,807 at




December 31, 2025 and 5,255,464 at September 30, 2025

5,265

5,256

5,255

Additional paid-in capital

148,511

147,965

147,971

Retained earnings

238,801

213,623

205,542

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,524)

(12,377)

(14,650)

Treasury stock, at cost: 454,023 shares at September 30, 2026, 448,727 shares




at December 31, 2025 and 449,087 shares at September 30, 2025

(16,766)

(16,416)

(16,436)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

351,287

338,051

327,682

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,413,039

$ 3,064,564

$ 3,056,421

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2026

2025

2026

2025

INTEREST INCOME:





Interest and fees on loans

$ 38,430

$ 36,418

$ 110,025

$ 107,201

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

88

119

280

394

Investment securities:





Taxable

3,298

2,595

8,632

7,331

Nontaxable

1,022

684

2,869

1,815

Dividends

576

438

1,390

1,276

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

43,414

40,254

123,196

118,017

INTEREST EXPENSE:





Deposits

11,774

11,501

34,239

35,244

Borrowed funds

4,383

3,613

9,893

10,983

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

16,157

15,114

44,132

46,227

NET INTEREST INCOME

27,257

25,140

79,064

71,790

Provision for credit losses

-

500

1,000

1,875

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER





PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

27,257

24,640

78,064

69,915

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





Service charges

1,677

1,598

4,389

4,192

Trust

191

186

626

593

Brokerage and insurance

623

761

1,832

2,071

Gains on loans sold

659

709

1,545

1,720

Equity security gains, net

258

34

373

56

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

665

363

2,022

1,064

Other

235

203

1,225

1,250

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

4,308

3,854

12,012

10,946

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





Salaries and employee benefits

10,633

9,924

31,181

30,189

Occupancy

1,241

1,320

3,942

3,858

Furniture and equipment

288

273

911

856

Professional fees

531

493

1,599

1,535

FDIC insurance expense

420

395

1,185

1,340

Pennsylvania shares tax

430

430

1,147

1,054

Amortization of intangibles

92

113

303

367

Software expenses

536

457

1,420

1,342

Other real estate owned expenses

422

6

812

198

Other

2,431

2,673

7,992

7,820

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

17,024

16,084

50,492

48,559

Income before provision for income taxes

14,541

12,410

39,584

32,302

Provision for income tax expense

2,620

2,405

7,100

6,213

NET INCOME

$ 11,921

$ 10,005

$ 32,484

$ 26,089






PER COMMON SHARE DATA:





Net Income - Basic

$ 2.48

$ 2.09

$ 6.77

$ 5.44

Net Income - Diluted

$ 2.48

$ 2.09

$ 6.77

$ 5.44






Number of shares used in computation - basic

4,800,757

4,796,946

4,798,879

4,797,335

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

4,802,407

4,798,051

4,801,314

4,799,466

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended,




Sept 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,


2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Interest income

$ 43,414

$ 39,505

$ 40,277

$ 41,151

$ 40,254

Interest expense

16,157

13,811

14,164

14,940

15,114

Net interest income

27,257

25,694

26,113

26,211

25,140

Provision for credit losses

-

500

500

500

500

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

27,257

25,194

25,613

25,711

24,640

Non-interest income

4,050

3,918

3,671

3,387

3,820

Equity securities gains, net

258

96

19

11

34

Non-interest expenses

17,024

16,867

16,601

16,173

16,084

Income before provision for income taxes

14,541

12,341

12,702

12,936

12,410

Provision for income tax expense

2,620

2,154

2,326

2,453

2,405

Net income

$ 11,921

$ 10,187

$ 10,376

$ 10,483

$ 10,005

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$ 2.48

$ 2.12

$ 2.16

$ 2.19

$ 2.09

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$ 2.48

$ 2.12

$ 2.16

$ 2.18

$ 2.09

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended September 30,


2026

2025


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Short-term investments:







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

18,504

65

1.37

19,597

90

1.82

Total short-term investments

18,504

65

1.37

19,597

90

1.82

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

3,189

23

2.86

3,820

29

3.01

Investment securities:







Taxable

406,924

3,874

3.81

381,036

3,033

3.18

Tax-exempt (3)

137,258

1,294

3.77

110,638

865

3.13

Investment securities

544,182

5,168

3.80

491,674

3,898

3.17

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







Residential mortgage loans

337,890

5,266

6.18

343,920

5,227

6.03

Construction loans

98,355

1,717

6.93

120,492

2,122

6.99

Commercial Loans

1,459,127

22,409

6.09

1,339,367

22,204

6.58

Agricultural Loans

394,077

6,185

6.23

362,260

5,252

5.75

Loans to state & political subdivisions

83,424

1,063

5.06

52,248

514

3.90

Other loans

122,955

2,007

6.48

66,908

1,203

7.13

Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

2,495,828

38,647

6.14

2,285,195

36,522

6.34

Total interest-earning assets

3,061,703

43,903

5.69

2,800,286

40,539

5.74

Cash and due from banks

9,713



9,912



Bank premises and equipment

20,647



21,718



Other assets

207,077



187,100



Total non-interest earning assets

237,437



218,730



Total assets

3,299,140



3,019,016



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







Business Interest Checking

30,338

69

0.90

20,624

46

0.88

NOW accounts

715,981

3,373

1.87

701,732

3,702

2.09

Savings accounts

291,589

352

0.48

284,316

327

0.46

Money market accounts

468,532

3,229

2.73

459,993

3,257

2.81

Certificates of deposit

541,443

4,751

3.48

458,402

4,169

3.61

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,047,883

11,774

2.28

1,925,067

11,501

2.37

Other borrowed funds

447,373

4,383

3.89

321,632

3,613

4.46

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,495,256

16,157

2.57

2,246,699

15,114

2.67

Demand deposits

392,998



394,863



Other liabilities

38,939



37,587



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

431,937



432,450



Stockholders' equity

371,947



339,867



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

3,299,140



3,019,016



Net interest income


27,746



25,425


Net interest spread (5)



3.12 %



3.07 %

Net interest income as a percentage







of average interest-earning assets



3.60 %



3.60 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







to interest-bearing liabilities



123 %



125 %






(1)

Averages are based on daily averages.

(2)

Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3)

Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2026 and 2025. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.

(4)

Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026

2025


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Short-term investments:







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

22,323

200

1.19

24,479

306

1.67

Total short-term investments

22,323

200

1.19

24,479

306

1.67

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

3,542

80

3.02

3,820

88

3.08

Investment securities:







Taxable

375,226

10,022

3.56

381,600

8,607

3.01

Tax-exempt (3)

131,820

3,632

3.67

105,477

2,297

2.90

Investment securities

507,046

13,654

3.59

487,077

10,904

2.98

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







Residential mortgage loans

337,564

15,211

6.02

347,071

15,539

5.99

Construction loans

93,068

4,862

6.98

149,505

8,010

7.16

Commercial Loans

1,437,933

65,682

6.11

1,301,875

62,345

6.40

Agricultural Loans

381,217

18,124

6.36

359,144

14,948

5.56

Loans to state & political subdivisions

72,349

2,622

4.85

53,004

1,549

3.91

Other loans

83,061

4,063

6.54

94,947

5,118

7.21

Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

2,405,192

110,564

6.15

2,305,546

107,509

6.23

Total interest-earning assets

2,938,103

124,498

5.67

2,820,922

118,807

5.63

Cash and due from banks

9,492



9,734



Bank premises and equipment

20,754



21,700



Other assets

199,381



179,430



Total non-interest earning assets

229,627



210,864



Total assets

3,167,730



3,031,786



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







Business Interest Checking

28,197

192

0.91

18,881

132

0.93

NOW accounts

713,358

9,959

1.87

716,279

11,498

2.15

Savings accounts

290,468

1,027

0.47

288,467

1,003

0.46

Money market accounts

458,465

8,965

2.61

442,024

9,463

2.86

Certificates of deposit

540,350

14,096

3.49

473,565

13,148

3.71

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,030,838

34,239

2.25

1,939,216

35,244

2.43

Other borrowed funds

344,060

9,893

3.85

332,310

10,983

4.42

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,374,898

44,132

2.48

2,271,526

46,227

2.72

Demand deposits

387,663



385,704



Other liabilities

41,080



40,794



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

428,743



426,498



Stockholders' equity

364,089



333,762



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

3,167,730



3,031,786



Net interest income


80,366



72,580


Net interest spread (5)



3.19 %



2.91 %

Net interest income as a percentage







of average interest-earning assets



3.66 %



3.44 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







to interest-bearing liabilities



124 %



124 %



(1)

Averages are based on daily averages.

(2)

Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3)

Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.

(4)

Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)

(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

(In Thousands)



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Real estate:






Residential

$ 336,190

$ 337,628

$ 336,066

$ 340,972

$ 344,790

Commercial

1,276,050

1,267,682

1,249,900

1,218,514

1,180,655

Agricultural

370,505

357,643

344,938

347,448

342,487

Construction

103,498

93,241

83,217

93,965

107,867

Consumer

8,597

8,692

8,704

8,859

9,581

Other commercial loans

178,977

180,997

170,628

179,166

171,345

Other agricultural loans

31,323

29,746

30,004

30,247

27,142

State & political subdivision loans

82,556

88,468

63,877

52,100

51,644

Total loans

2,387,696

2,364,097

2,287,334

2,271,271

2,235,511

Less: allowance for credit losses - loans

23,786

23,559

22,894

22,806

22,454

Net loans

$ 2,363,910

$ 2,340,538

$ 2,264,440

$ 2,248,465

$ 2,213,057







Past due and non-performing assets












Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$ 4,696

$ 8,695

$ 7,056

$ 9,269

$ 13,228







Non-accrual loans

$ 47,072

$ 40,350

$ 37,670

$ 26,602

$ 20,523

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

11

657

75

229

37

Non-performing loans

$ 47,083

$ 41,007

$ 37,745

$ 26,831

$ 20,560

Other real estate owned

4,461

2,358

2,358

2,358

2,434

Total Non-performing assets

$ 51,544

$ 43,365

$ 40,103

$ 29,189

$ 22,994




















Three Months Ended

Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

(In Thousands)

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025

Balance, beginning of period

$ 23,559

$ 22,894

$ 22,806

$ 22,454

$ 22,109

Charge-offs

(148)

(74)

(78)

(57)

(20)

Recoveries

9

161

22

6

17

Net charge-offs

(139)

87

(56)

(51)

(3)

Provision for credit losses - loans

366

578

144

403

348

Balance, end of period

$ 23,786

$ 23,559

$ 22,894

$ 22,806

$ 22,454

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of




September 30,




2026

2025



Tangible Equity





Stockholders' Equity - GAAP

$ 351,287

$ 327,682



Intangible Assets

(87,570)

(88,132)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

263,717

239,550



Shares outstanding

4,810,685

4,807,314



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$ 54.82

$ 49.83









As of




September 30,




2026

2025



Tangible Equity per share





Stockholders' Equity per share - GAAP

$ 73.02

$ 68.16



Adjustment for intangible assets

(18.20)

(18.33)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$ 54.82

$ 49.83














For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Return on Average Assets Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)





Average Assets - GAAP

$ 3,283,235

$ 2,998,788

$ 3,153,980

$ 3,009,997

Average AOCL

(15,905)

(20,228)

(13,750)

(21,789)

Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

3,299,140

3,019,016

3,167,730

3,031,786

Net Income - GAAP

$ 11,921

$ 10,005

$ 32,484

$ 26,089

Annualized Return on Average Assets-GAAP

1.45 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

1.16 %

Annualized Return on Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

1.45 %

1.33 %

1.37 %

1.15 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Return on Average Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)





Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP

$ 356,042

$ 319,639

$ 350,339

$ 311,973

Average AOCL

(15,905)

(20,228)

(13,750)

(21,789)

Average Stockholders' Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

371,947

339,867

364,089

333,762

Net Income - GAAP

$ 11,921

$ 10,005

$ 32,484

$ 26,089

Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' Equity-GAAP

13.39 %

12.52 %

12.36 %

11.15 %

Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP

12.82 %

11.78 %

11.90 %

10.42 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Return on Average Tangible Equity





Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP

$ 356,042

$ 319,639

$ 350,339

$ 311,973

Average Intangible Assets

(87,636)

(88,217)

(87,772)

(88,390)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

268,406

231,422

262,567

223,583

Net Income - GAAP

$ 11,921

$ 10,005

$ 32,484

$ 26,089

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Non-GAAP

17.77 %

17.29 %

16.50 %

15.56 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2026

2025

2026

2025

Total interest income

$ 43,414

$ 40,254

$ 123,196

$ 118,017

Total interest expense

16,157

15,114

44,132

46,227

Net interest income

27,257

25,140

79,064

71,790

Tax equivalent adjustment

489

285

1,302

790

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP

$ 27,746

$ 25,425

$ 80,366

$ 72,580

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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