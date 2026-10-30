Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MANSFIELD, Pa., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank (the "Bank"), released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Highlights
- Net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $32.5 million, which was $6.4 million, or 24.5% more than 2025's net income through September 30, 2025 due to the increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $8.1 million. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2026 was 17.9% compared to 19.2% in the comparable period in 2025.
- Net income was $11.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, which was $1.9 million more than the net income for 2025's comparable period due to an increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses of $2.6 million. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 18.0% compared to 19.4% in the comparable period in 2025.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $79.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $7.3 million, or 10.1%, over the same period a year ago and was primarily due to an increase in loan and investment interest income due to organic growth.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased $2.1 million, or 8.4% to $27.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 due to an increase in loan and investment interest income due to organic growth.
- The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1,000,000. There was no provision for credit losses recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2026. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $500,000 and $1,875,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively. The provision for 2026 was driven by the updated loss driver analysis for 2026 offset by the economic impact of the Iran conflict and the increase in non-accrual commercial real estate loans.
- Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2026 was 13.39% and 12.36% compared to 12.52% and 11.15% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2025.
- Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2026 was 17.77% and 16.50% compared to 17.29% and 15.56% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2025 (non-GAAP). (1)
- Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2026 was 1.45% and 1.37% compared to 1.33% and 1.16% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2025.
- Loans grew $152.8 million, or 6.8% since September 30, 2025. Loan growth since December 31, 2025 was $116.4 million, or 6.8% on an annualized basis.
- Non-performing assets increased $22,355,000 since December 31, 2025 and totaled $51,544,000 as of September 30, 2026, which is $28,550,000 higher than the balance as of September 30, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 is primarily due to ten commercial real estate loan relationships and one construction real estate loan relationship, totaling approximately $21.4 million, being placed on non-accrual status during the first nine months of 2026 as a result of becoming more than 90 days past due. The Bank's continued strategy for certain acquired loans is to either improve the credit metrics of the non-performing loans or sell the underlying collateral or have the customers refinance the loans with another institution. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 2.16%, 1.29% and 1.03% as of September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. While non-performing assets have increased significantly as of September 30, 2026 when compared to December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, specific reserves for these assets have remained relatively stable at $2,149,000, $1,913,000 and $1,516,000 at September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Compared to 2025
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $32,484,000 which compares to net income of $26,089,000 for the first nine months of 2025, an increase of $6,395,000. Basic earnings per share of $6.77 for the first nine months of 2026 compared to $5.44 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was 12.36% and 11.15%, while annualized return on assets was 1.37% and 1.16%, respectively. The increase in performance when comparing 2026 to 2025 was due to an increase in the net interest margin from 3.44% to 3.66% and a decrease in the provision for credit losses.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $79,064,000 compared to $71,790,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase of $7,274,000, or 10.1%. Average interest earning assets increased $117.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in average loans. Average loans, which includes loans held for sale-student loans, increased $99.6 million while average investment securities increased $20.0 million. The yield on interest earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.67%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points to 2.48%. As a result, the tax effected net interest margin increased from 3.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.66% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.
- The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1,000,000 compared to $1,875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $875,000. The provision for credit losses associated with loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was $1,088,000 and $1,485,000, respectively, while the provision for off-balance sheet items was ($88,000) and $390,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The provision for 2026 was due to the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds, the economic impact of the conflict with Iran is having on diesel and fertilizer prices, and the increase in non-accrual loans. The provision for 2025 was due to an increase in past due loans and the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds.
- Total non-interest income was $12,012,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, which is $1,066,000 more than the non-interest income of $10,946,000 for the same period last year. The primary driver of the increase was an increase in earnings on bank owned life insurance (BOLI) of $958,000, as the result of purchasing $22,000,000 of additional insurance in the first quarter of 2026.
- Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $50,492,000 compared to $48,559,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,933,000. Salary and benefit costs increased $992,000 due to merit increases and an increase in full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) of 11.9 employees. Other real estate owned expenses increased due to legal fees and real estate taxes associated with the increase in non-performing loans and other real estate owned.
- The provision for income taxes increased $887,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period in 2025 as a result of an increase in income before income taxes of $7,282,000. The effective tax rate was 17.9% and 19.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, with the decrease in the effective tax rate being due to the increase in non-taxable investment income and BOLI income.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Compared to 2025
- For the three months ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $11,921,000 which compares to net income of $10,005,000 for the comparable period of 2025, an increase of $1,916,000 or 19.2%. Basic earnings per share of $2.48 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compares to $2.09 for the 2025 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 was 13.39% and 12.52%, while annualized return on assets was 1.45% and 1.33%, respectively.
- Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $27,257,000 compared to $25,140,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, resulting in an increase of $2,117,000, or 8.4%. Average interest earning assets increased $261.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increases in the average balance of outstanding commercial loans. Average loans increased $210.6 million, while average investment securities increased $52.5 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 3.60% for the three month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The yield on interest earning assets decreased five basis points to 5.69%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 10 basis points to 2.57%.
- There was no provision for credit losses recorded in the third quarter of 2026, the provision related to loans was $366,000, while ($366,000) related to off-balance sheet items, was due to the annual update of loss drivers, which includes historical loss data, as well as prepayment and curtailment speeds and the impact of the conflict with Iran. The provision for credit losses of $500,000 for the third quarter of 2025 was driven by the change in economic factors during the quarter.
- Total non-interest income was $4,308,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, $454,000 more than the comparable period last year. The primary driver of the increase was an increase in BOLI earnings of $302,000 and an increase in gains on equity securities of $224,000.
- Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $17,024,000 compared to $16,084,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $940,000, or 5.8%. Salary and employee benefits increased due to merit increases, an increase in FTEs of 13.7 employees and incentive compensation expenses. Other real estate owned expenses increased due to legal fees and real estate taxes associated with the increase in non-performing loans and other real estate owned. The decrease in other expenses is due to the recovery of fraud losses on customer line of credit accounts.
- The provision for income taxes increased $215,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2026 to the same period in 2025. This increase was attributable to an increase in income before provision for income taxes of $2,131,000. The effective tax rate was 18.0% and 19.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, with the decrease in the effective tax rate being due to the increase in non-taxable investment income and BOLI income.
Balance Sheet and Other Information:
- At September 30, 2026, total assets were $3.41 billion compared to $3.06 billion at December 31, 2025 and $3.06 billion at September 30, 2025. The loan to deposit ratio as of September 30, 2026 was 95.15% compared to 95.55% as of December 31, 2025 and 92.71% as of September 30, 2025.
- Available for sale securities of $477.6 million at September 30, 2026 increased $32.8 million from December 31, 2025 and $26.2 million from September 30, 2025. The yield on the investment portfolio increased from 2.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 on a tax equivalent basis due to securities purchased during a higher market interest rate environment and lower yielding securities maturing. Investment activity for 2026 has focused on increasing the investment portfolio yield during periods of higher market interest rates, which has resulted in additional purchases during 2026.
- Loans held for sale - Student loans increased $165.9 million to $245.3 million as of September 30, 2026 due to an increase in activity and seasonal activity for the first semester of college that occurs in the third quarter.
- Net loans totaled $2.36 billion at September 30, 2026 and $2.25 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $115.4 million. As of September 30, 2025, net loans totaled $2.21 billion. The increase in net loans since December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 was due to increases in commercial real estate loans and agricultural real estate loans.
- The allowance for credit losses - loans totaled $23,786,000 at September 30, 2026 which is an increase of $980,000 from December 31, 2025 and is due to loan growth, the conflict with Iran and an increase in specific reserves on non-performing loans. The provision for credit losses on loans was $1,088,000 for the first nine months of 2026. Loan recoveries and charge-offs were $192,000 and $300,000, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.00% as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. While non-performing loans increased $20.3 million or 75.5%, commercial loans are individually evaluated to determine whether a specific reserve is necessary or not. Specific reserves associated with commercial loans totaled $1,628,000 and $1,039,000 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
- Deposits increased $132.4 million from December 31, 2025, to $2.51 billion at September 30, 2026. Competitive pressure for deposits remains high. Brokered CD's have decreased $20.0 million since December 31, 2025.
- Borrowed funds totaled $512.5 million as of September 30, 2026, a $203.0 million increase from December 31, 2025 to fund student loans held for sale and investment growth since year-end.
- Stockholders' equity totaled $351.3 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $338.1 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $13.2 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCL), stockholders' equity increased $25.4 million and totaled $375.8 million at September 30, 2026 (non-GAAP). The increase in stockholders' equity was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaling $32.5 million, offset by cash dividends for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 totaling $7.3 million. As a result of decreases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities and swaps, AOCL increased $12.1 million from December 31, 2025.
Dividend Declared
On September 1, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share, which was paid on September 25, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2026. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 2.0% over the quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share declared one year ago.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,775 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For The
As of or For The
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Income and Performance Ratios
Net Income
$ 11,921
$ 10,005
$ 32,484
$ 26,089
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.45 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.16 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.39 %
12.52 %
12.36 %
11.15 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)
17.77 %
17.29 %
16.50 %
15.56 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (a)
3.60 %
3.60 %
3.66 %
3.44 %
Earnings per share - basic (b)
$ 2.48
$ 2.09
$ 6.77
$ 5.44
Earnings per share - diluted (b)
$ 2.48
$ 2.09
$ 6.77
$ 5.44
Cash dividends paid per share (b)
$ 0.510
$ 0.500
$ 1.520
$ 1.480
Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)
4,800,757
4,796,946
4,798,879
4,797,335
Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)
4,802,407
4,798,051
4,801,314
4,799,466
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 23,786
$ 22,454
Non-performing assets
$ 51,544
$ 22,994
Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans
1.00 %
0.99 %
Non-performing assets to total loans
2.16 %
1.03 %
Annualized net charge-offs to total loans
0.02 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.05 %
Equity
Book value per share (b)
$ 73.02
$ 68.16
Tangible book value per share (a) (b)
$ 54.82
$ 49.83
Market Value per share (last reported trade of month)
$ 78.61
$ 60.28
Common shares outstanding
4,810,685
4,807,314
Other
Average Full Time Equivalent Employees
395.2
381.5
391.5
379.6
Loan to Deposit Ratio
95.15 %
92.71 %
Trust assets under management
$ 203,432
$ 194,325
Brokerage assets under management
$ 354,363
$ 341,487
Balance Sheet Highlights
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2025
2025
Assets
$ 3,413,039
$ 3,064,564
$ 3,056,421
Investment securities
480,522
446,556
453,160
Loans held for sale
257,842
88,744
113,385
Loans (net of unearned income)
2,387,696
2,271,271
2,235,511
Allowance for credit losses - loans
23,786
22,806
22,454
Deposits
2,509,378
2,376,979
2,411,203
Stockholders' Equity
351,287
338,051
327,682
(a) See reconcilation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.
(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands, except share data)
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 18,187
$ 23,933
$ 24,529
Interest-bearing
9,171
10,358
6,546
Total cash and cash equivalents
27,358
34,291
31,075
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks
3,076
3,820
3,820
Equity securities
2,951
1,815
1,803
Available-for-sale securities
477,571
444,741
451,357
Loans held for sale - Residential Mortgages
12,559
9,393
13,508
Loans held for sale - Student Loans
245,283
79,351
99,877
Loans (net of allowance for credit losses - loans: $23,786 at September 30, 2026;
$22,806 at December 31, 2025 and $22,454 at September 30, 2025)
2,363,910
2,248,465
2,213,057
Premises and equipment
20,569
20,998
21,508
Accrued interest receivable
13,183
10,698
11,412
Goodwill
85,758
85,758
85,758
Bank owned life insurance
75,130
51,501
51,132
Other intangibles
1,812
2,221
2,374
Fair value of derivative instruments - asset
8,259
6,927
7,487
Deferred tax asset
14,525
11,440
12,294
Other assets
61,095
53,145
49,959
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 3,413,039
$ 3,064,564
$ 3,056,421
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 509,898
$ 516,657
$ 522,168
Interest-bearing
1,999,480
1,860,322
1,889,035
Total deposits
2,509,378
2,376,979
2,411,203
Borrowed funds
512,489
309,448
279,589
Accrued interest payable
3,571
3,130
3,754
Fair value of derivative instruments - liability
5,493
4,100
4,332
Other liabilities
30,821
32,856
29,861
TOTAL LIABILITIES
3,061,752
2,726,513
2,728,739
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized
3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2026 or 2025
-
-
-
Common stock
$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2026, December 31, 2025 and
September 30, 2025: issued 5,264,708 at September 30, 2026 and 5,255,807 at
December 31, 2025 and 5,255,464 at September 30, 2025
5,265
5,256
5,255
Additional paid-in capital
148,511
147,965
147,971
Retained earnings
238,801
213,623
205,542
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,524)
(12,377)
(14,650)
Treasury stock, at cost: 454,023 shares at September 30, 2026, 448,727 shares
at December 31, 2025 and 449,087 shares at September 30, 2025
(16,766)
(16,416)
(16,436)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
351,287
338,051
327,682
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 3,413,039
$ 3,064,564
$ 3,056,421
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 38,430
$ 36,418
$ 110,025
$ 107,201
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
88
119
280
394
Investment securities:
Taxable
3,298
2,595
8,632
7,331
Nontaxable
1,022
684
2,869
1,815
Dividends
576
438
1,390
1,276
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
43,414
40,254
123,196
118,017
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
11,774
11,501
34,239
35,244
Borrowed funds
4,383
3,613
9,893
10,983
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
16,157
15,114
44,132
46,227
NET INTEREST INCOME
27,257
25,140
79,064
71,790
Provision for credit losses
-
500
1,000
1,875
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
27,257
24,640
78,064
69,915
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,677
1,598
4,389
4,192
Trust
191
186
626
593
Brokerage and insurance
623
761
1,832
2,071
Gains on loans sold
659
709
1,545
1,720
Equity security gains, net
258
34
373
56
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
665
363
2,022
1,064
Other
235
203
1,225
1,250
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
4,308
3,854
12,012
10,946
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,633
9,924
31,181
30,189
Occupancy
1,241
1,320
3,942
3,858
Furniture and equipment
288
273
911
856
Professional fees
531
493
1,599
1,535
FDIC insurance expense
420
395
1,185
1,340
Pennsylvania shares tax
430
430
1,147
1,054
Amortization of intangibles
92
113
303
367
Software expenses
536
457
1,420
1,342
Other real estate owned expenses
422
6
812
198
Other
2,431
2,673
7,992
7,820
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
17,024
16,084
50,492
48,559
Income before provision for income taxes
14,541
12,410
39,584
32,302
Provision for income tax expense
2,620
2,405
7,100
6,213
NET INCOME
$ 11,921
$ 10,005
$ 32,484
$ 26,089
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$ 2.48
$ 2.09
$ 6.77
$ 5.44
Net Income - Diluted
$ 2.48
$ 2.09
$ 6.77
$ 5.44
Number of shares used in computation - basic
4,800,757
4,796,946
4,798,879
4,797,335
Number of shares used in computation - diluted
4,802,407
4,798,051
4,801,314
4,799,466
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Interest income
$ 43,414
$ 39,505
$ 40,277
$ 41,151
$ 40,254
Interest expense
16,157
13,811
14,164
14,940
15,114
Net interest income
27,257
25,694
26,113
26,211
25,140
Provision for credit losses
-
500
500
500
500
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
27,257
25,194
25,613
25,711
24,640
Non-interest income
4,050
3,918
3,671
3,387
3,820
Equity securities gains, net
258
96
19
11
34
Non-interest expenses
17,024
16,867
16,601
16,173
16,084
Income before provision for income taxes
14,541
12,341
12,702
12,936
12,410
Provision for income tax expense
2,620
2,154
2,326
2,453
2,405
Net income
$ 11,921
$ 10,187
$ 10,376
$ 10,483
$ 10,005
Earnings Per Share - Basic
$ 2.48
$ 2.12
$ 2.16
$ 2.19
$ 2.09
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$ 2.48
$ 2.12
$ 2.16
$ 2.18
$ 2.09
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Short-term investments:
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
18,504
65
1.37
19,597
90
1.82
Total short-term investments
18,504
65
1.37
19,597
90
1.82
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
3,189
23
2.86
3,820
29
3.01
Investment securities:
Taxable
406,924
3,874
3.81
381,036
3,033
3.18
Tax-exempt (3)
137,258
1,294
3.77
110,638
865
3.13
Investment securities
544,182
5,168
3.80
491,674
3,898
3.17
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
337,890
5,266
6.18
343,920
5,227
6.03
Construction loans
98,355
1,717
6.93
120,492
2,122
6.99
Commercial Loans
1,459,127
22,409
6.09
1,339,367
22,204
6.58
Agricultural Loans
394,077
6,185
6.23
362,260
5,252
5.75
Loans to state & political subdivisions
83,424
1,063
5.06
52,248
514
3.90
Other loans
122,955
2,007
6.48
66,908
1,203
7.13
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
2,495,828
38,647
6.14
2,285,195
36,522
6.34
Total interest-earning assets
3,061,703
43,903
5.69
2,800,286
40,539
5.74
Cash and due from banks
9,713
9,912
Bank premises and equipment
20,647
21,718
Other assets
207,077
187,100
Total non-interest earning assets
237,437
218,730
Total assets
3,299,140
3,019,016
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Business Interest Checking
30,338
69
0.90
20,624
46
0.88
NOW accounts
715,981
3,373
1.87
701,732
3,702
2.09
Savings accounts
291,589
352
0.48
284,316
327
0.46
Money market accounts
468,532
3,229
2.73
459,993
3,257
2.81
Certificates of deposit
541,443
4,751
3.48
458,402
4,169
3.61
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,047,883
11,774
2.28
1,925,067
11,501
2.37
Other borrowed funds
447,373
4,383
3.89
321,632
3,613
4.46
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,495,256
16,157
2.57
2,246,699
15,114
2.67
Demand deposits
392,998
394,863
Other liabilities
38,939
37,587
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
431,937
432,450
Stockholders' equity
371,947
339,867
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
3,299,140
3,019,016
Net interest income
27,746
25,425
Net interest spread (5)
3.12 %
3.07 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.60 %
3.60 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
123 %
125 %
(1)
Averages are based on daily averages.
(2)
Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3)
Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2026 and 2025. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.
(4)
Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Short-term investments:
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
22,323
200
1.19
24,479
306
1.67
Total short-term investments
22,323
200
1.19
24,479
306
1.67
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
3,542
80
3.02
3,820
88
3.08
Investment securities:
Taxable
375,226
10,022
3.56
381,600
8,607
3.01
Tax-exempt (3)
131,820
3,632
3.67
105,477
2,297
2.90
Investment securities
507,046
13,654
3.59
487,077
10,904
2.98
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
337,564
15,211
6.02
347,071
15,539
5.99
Construction loans
93,068
4,862
6.98
149,505
8,010
7.16
Commercial Loans
1,437,933
65,682
6.11
1,301,875
62,345
6.40
Agricultural Loans
381,217
18,124
6.36
359,144
14,948
5.56
Loans to state & political subdivisions
72,349
2,622
4.85
53,004
1,549
3.91
Other loans
83,061
4,063
6.54
94,947
5,118
7.21
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
2,405,192
110,564
6.15
2,305,546
107,509
6.23
Total interest-earning assets
2,938,103
124,498
5.67
2,820,922
118,807
5.63
Cash and due from banks
9,492
9,734
Bank premises and equipment
20,754
21,700
Other assets
199,381
179,430
Total non-interest earning assets
229,627
210,864
Total assets
3,167,730
3,031,786
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Business Interest Checking
28,197
192
0.91
18,881
132
0.93
NOW accounts
713,358
9,959
1.87
716,279
11,498
2.15
Savings accounts
290,468
1,027
0.47
288,467
1,003
0.46
Money market accounts
458,465
8,965
2.61
442,024
9,463
2.86
Certificates of deposit
540,350
14,096
3.49
473,565
13,148
3.71
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,030,838
34,239
2.25
1,939,216
35,244
2.43
Other borrowed funds
344,060
9,893
3.85
332,310
10,983
4.42
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,374,898
44,132
2.48
2,271,526
46,227
2.72
Demand deposits
387,663
385,704
Other liabilities
41,080
40,794
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
428,743
426,498
Stockholders' equity
364,089
333,762
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
3,167,730
3,031,786
Net interest income
80,366
72,580
Net interest spread (5)
3.19 %
2.91 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.66 %
3.44 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
124 %
124 %
(1)
Averages are based on daily averages.
(2)
Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3)
Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release.
(4)
Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(UNAUDITED)
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Real estate:
Residential
$ 336,190
$ 337,628
$ 336,066
$ 340,972
$ 344,790
Commercial
1,276,050
1,267,682
1,249,900
1,218,514
1,180,655
Agricultural
370,505
357,643
344,938
347,448
342,487
Construction
103,498
93,241
83,217
93,965
107,867
Consumer
8,597
8,692
8,704
8,859
9,581
Other commercial loans
178,977
180,997
170,628
179,166
171,345
Other agricultural loans
31,323
29,746
30,004
30,247
27,142
State & political subdivision loans
82,556
88,468
63,877
52,100
51,644
Total loans
2,387,696
2,364,097
2,287,334
2,271,271
2,235,511
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans
23,786
23,559
22,894
22,806
22,454
Net loans
$ 2,363,910
$ 2,340,538
$ 2,264,440
$ 2,248,465
$ 2,213,057
Past due and non-performing assets
Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing
$ 4,696
$ 8,695
$ 7,056
$ 9,269
$ 13,228
Non-accrual loans
$ 47,072
$ 40,350
$ 37,670
$ 26,602
$ 20,523
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing
11
657
75
229
37
Non-performing loans
$ 47,083
$ 41,007
$ 37,745
$ 26,831
$ 20,560
Other real estate owned
4,461
2,358
2,358
2,358
2,434
Total Non-performing assets
$ 51,544
$ 43,365
$ 40,103
$ 29,189
$ 22,994
Three Months Ended
Analysis of the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(In Thousands)
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Balance, beginning of period
$ 23,559
$ 22,894
$ 22,806
$ 22,454
$ 22,109
Charge-offs
(148)
(74)
(78)
(57)
(20)
Recoveries
9
161
22
6
17
Net charge-offs
(139)
87
(56)
(51)
(3)
Provision for credit losses - loans
366
578
144
403
348
Balance, end of period
$ 23,786
$ 23,559
$ 22,894
$ 22,806
$ 22,454
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
September 30,
2026
2025
Tangible Equity
Stockholders' Equity - GAAP
$ 351,287
$ 327,682
Intangible Assets
(87,570)
(88,132)
Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
263,717
239,550
Shares outstanding
4,810,685
4,807,314
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 54.82
$ 49.83
As of
September 30,
2026
2025
Tangible Equity per share
Stockholders' Equity per share - GAAP
$ 73.02
$ 68.16
Adjustment for intangible assets
(18.20)
(18.33)
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 54.82
$ 49.83
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Return on Average Assets Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)
Average Assets - GAAP
$ 3,283,235
$ 2,998,788
$ 3,153,980
$ 3,009,997
Average AOCL
(15,905)
(20,228)
(13,750)
(21,789)
Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
3,299,140
3,019,016
3,167,730
3,031,786
Net Income - GAAP
$ 11,921
$ 10,005
$ 32,484
$ 26,089
Annualized Return on Average Assets-GAAP
1.45 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.16 %
Annualized Return on Average Assets, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
1.45 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
1.15 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Return on Average Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)
Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP
$ 356,042
$ 319,639
$ 350,339
$ 311,973
Average AOCL
(15,905)
(20,228)
(13,750)
(21,789)
Average Stockholders' Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
371,947
339,867
364,089
333,762
Net Income - GAAP
$ 11,921
$ 10,005
$ 32,484
$ 26,089
Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' Equity-GAAP
13.39 %
12.52 %
12.36 %
11.15 %
Annualized Return on Average Stockholders' Equity, Excluding AOCL - Non-GAAP
12.82 %
11.78 %
11.90 %
10.42 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Average Stockholders' Equity - GAAP
$ 356,042
$ 319,639
$ 350,339
$ 311,973
Average Intangible Assets
(87,636)
(88,217)
(87,772)
(88,390)
Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
268,406
231,422
262,567
223,583
Net Income - GAAP
$ 11,921
$ 10,005
$ 32,484
$ 26,089
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Non-GAAP
17.77 %
17.29 %
16.50 %
15.56 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis
2026
2025
2026
2025
Total interest income
$ 43,414
$ 40,254
$ 123,196
$ 118,017
Total interest expense
16,157
15,114
44,132
46,227
Net interest income
27,257
25,140
79,064
71,790
Tax equivalent adjustment
489
285
1,302
790
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) - Non-GAAP
$ 27,746
$ 25,425
$ 80,366
$ 72,580
SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.