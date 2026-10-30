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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 12:22 Uhr
72 Leser
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Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day: Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo 2026 Opens

Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo 2026, an accompanying exhibition of World Cities Day, opened at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center on October 29.

Jointly held by the UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management, co-organized by the Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day and undertaken by the Shanghai Green Building Council, the expo focuses on livable eco-homes featuring green and smart designs.

The expo focuses on four key directions - green and low-carbon development, urban renewal, livable and resilient cities, and smart development - and strives to build a full-chain platform for industrial collaboration, as well as an interactive and shared space that is friendly to people of all ages and open to everyone.

The expo features six thematic exhibition areas and four industry development exhibition areas.

Within the six thematic areas, the World Cities Day exhibition area reviews the development journey of the day and promotes international public goods including the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) and the Shanghai Manual: A Guide for Sustainable Urban Development in the 21st Century.

The district-level achievements exhibition area showcases construction practices of Shanghai's 16 districts and the Lingang New Area, with six guest areas vividly presenting the vision of building a people-centered city.

The smart and digital housing-and-construction exhibition area displays AI-driven innovations and benchmark competition projects in the sector. Shanghai's first-ever "quality homes" exhibition area highlights housing quality improvement under six evaluation dimensions, with a full-scale model apartment on site.

The green and smart lighting exhibition area is divided into three functional sections. The children's painting and photography exhibition area displays more than 300 shortlisted works, with an award ceremony scheduled for the morning of October 31. A cultural-creative exhibition area themed on the city's vibrant pulse explores Shanghai's cultural heritage and intangible cultural heritage elements, delivering an immersive urban culture and creative experience.

The four industry development exhibition areas keep pace with the frontier of the sector, covering green and low-carbon development, urban renewal, intelligent construction and urban safety.

During the event, multiple exhibiting enterprises will present their practices in the green, intelligent and industrialized transformation of the construction industry.



Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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