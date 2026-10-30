Fair Finance Pakistan: Pakistan Banks Fail Climate and Nature Policy Test as Financing Safeguards Fall Short

Pakistan Banks Fail Climate and Nature Policy Test as Financing Safeguards Fall Short

BANGKOK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven major Pakistani commercial banks average just 1.12 out of 10 on climate policies and 1.69 on biodiversity, exposing a critical gap between sustainability commitments and the publicly disclosed safeguards governing their financing, according to a new Fair Finance Pakistan benchmark, launched on October 13, 2026.

The assessment reveals a stark imbalance: positive policy coverage averages 75.4% for banks' own operations but only 23.1% for the companies and projects they finance. Banks' commitments are weakest where their capital can shape environmental and social outcomes.

Conducted using the Fair Finance Guide International methodology and led by Dr. Abid Aman Burki, the study assesses Allied Bank, HBL, MCB, Meezan Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, Standard Chartered Pakistan and UBL. No bank reaches 42% of the maximum overall score.

MCB and National Bank of Pakistan score zero on biodiversity. UBL scores 0.94, while HBL and Meezan each score 1.25. Standard Chartered Pakistan scores 5.31 and Allied Bank 3.05, showing stronger commitments are achievable within Pakistan's market.

"Banks demand accountability from borrowers. Their boards must apply that discipline to the environmental and social consequences of financing," said Asim Jaffry, Country Program Lead, Fair Finance Pakistan. "A sustainability statement cannot substitute for lending safeguards. Communities need clean air, protected ecosystems and enforceable client requirements. Investors need evidence that bank policies govern the money leaving the balance sheet."

Pakistan's NDC 3.0 sets a national climate agenda whose delivery depends on finance. Yet these policy scores provide little assurance that bank financing consistently supports that direction. International biodiversity commitments also require governments to ensure that large companies and financial institutions assess and disclose their risks, dependencies and impacts on nature.

The findings concern publicly disclosed policies; they do not quantify environmental damage from individual loans. They expose weaknesses in the standards against which banks can be held accountable.

The State Bank of Pakistan's December 2025 climate-risk framework required board-approved implementation plans by September 2026, with full compliance due by June 2029.

Fair Finance Pakistan calls on bank boards to publish implementation milestones, strengthen biodiversity and pollution safeguards, and disclose financed emissions and client transition requirements. It urges supervisors, international investors and correspondent banks to demand demonstrable progress.

"The test is whether stronger policies change financing decisions and make banks publicly answerable for implementation, against clear, verifiable deadlines," said Huma Iqbal, Policy Analyst, Fair Finance Pakistan.

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