

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Tech weakness and rising oil prices swayed global market sentiment on the last day of the week and month. Disappointing earnings updates from major technology companies renewed concerns over AI spending and stretched valuations. Markets also digested decisions by the European Central Bank as well as Bank of Japan to hold interest rates steady.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European markets are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note. The six-currency Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields mostly eased amidst a revival in safe-haven demand.



Crude oil prices jumped more than 2 percent amidst fears of an escalation in the Middle East conflict post the U.S. midterm elections. Gold has dropped more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies plunged following the largest-ever cyber security breach incident.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,351.20, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,641.20, down 1.02% Germany's DAX at 25,901.52, down 0.53% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,733.19, up 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 7,969.15, down 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,152.75, down 0.88% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 63,326.00, down 2.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,908.10, up 0.18% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,599.02, down 1.44% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,294.42, up 1.46% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,730.74, down 3.48%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.64, down 0.39% EUR/USD at 1.1202, up 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.3427, up 0.37% USD/JPY at 157.31, down 0.25% USD/CHF at 0.8217, down 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.7034, up 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.921%, down 1.26% Germany at 3.3413%, down 0.51% France at 4.942%, up 1.27% U.K. at 5.2947%, down 0.13% Japan at 2.766%, down 2.67%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $113.60, up 2.53% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $104.18, up 2.14% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,990.20, down 1.02% Silver Futures (Dec) at $50.60, down 3.41%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,556.93, down 3.18% Ethereum at $2,227.05, down 3.97% BNB at $701.68, down 6.27% XRP at $1.25, down 3.03% Solana at $96.75, down 3.45%



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