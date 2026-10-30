Highly-rated technology podcast explores how real-world innovations are being implemented to build a more sustainable, resilient world

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, brings together engineers, innovators and industry leaders for bold conversations at the forefront of sustainable technology in Season 6 of the Healthy Spaces Podcast. Co-hosted by Trane Technologies leaders Scott Tew, Vice President and Global Head of Sustainability Strategy, and Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader for Europe, Middle East and Africa, this season explores the pivotal moment when breakthrough ideas move beyond research and begin delivering real-world impact across industries.

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Trane Technologies launches Season 6 of the Healthy Spaces Podcast, spotlighting sustainable innovation in action.

"Real progress happens when bold ideas move into action," said Tew. "This season of Healthy Spaces explores the technologies making that shift possible, from purpose-built AI and next-generation data center cooling to energy systems, climate resilience and decarbonization. Together with industry experts, we discuss what is working, what barriers remain and how today's solutions can scale more broadly to address the challenges of tomorrow. We hope these insightful conversations inspire further collaboration among leaders, builders and changemakers to accelerate progress across industries."

Season 6 opens with Episode 1, Built Differently: The New Rules of Data Center Design. Co-hosts Tew and Silva speak with Michael Winterson, Secretary General of the European Data Centre Association, about the implications of Europe's growing data center capacity, and with Oakley Roberts, President of Data Centers at Trane Technologies, about the cooling strategies and design shifts reshaping more sustainable data center development.

In Episode 2, AI Lab: The Feedback Loop Behind Trustworthy AITew and Silva speak with Foutse Khomh, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Polytechnique Montréal, about how stronger collaboration between researchers and industry helps build trustworthy AI, and with Riaz Raihan, Chief Digital Officer at Trane Technologies, about the work underway at the BrainBox AI Trane Technologies AI Lab in Montréal to advance practical AI applications in buildings. Together, they explore how security by design, compliance, collaboration and continuous learning can help create responsible AI that delivers measurable value in real-world building environments.

In Episode 3, Decarbonizing the Cold Chain: Waste Less, Recover More, Tew and Silva speak with Dr. Liz Goodwin, Director of Food Loss and Waste at the World Resources Institute, about the scale of food loss and waste and why expanding refrigeration alone is not enough to solve the challenge, and with Claudio Zanframundo, President of Thermo King EMEA APAC, about how digital tracking, AI and connected solutions are helping improve cold chain performance in real time. Together, they explore how infrastructure, service and skilled people can help create a cold chain that is more efficient, resilient and sustainable.

In Episode 4, Speed to Scale: Building Data Centers That Evolve, Tew and Silva speak with Mike Welch, Chief Technology Officer at Aligned Data Centers, and Mauro Atalla, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer at Trane Technologies, about how flexibility, strong partnerships and systems thinking are critical to building data centers that can meet advanced compute demands while advancing sustainability and reliability.

Additional episodes will be released through January 2027 and will explore topics including energy issues and rising demand, how AI is reshaping skilled work, why climate resilience requires systems thinking, and how efficiency supports industrial transformation. Additional featured guests this season will include leaders from academia, industry and sustainability-focused organizations.

Healthy Spaces Season 6 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and Amazon Music. Since its launch in 2021, Healthy Spaces has generated more than 400,000 downloads and twice reached No. 1 on the Apple Podcasts chart for Technology. In 2025, the show won Gold for best informational series from the MarComm Awards.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the anticipated release schedule, topics, guests, and other content related to Season 6 of the Healthy Spaces Podcast. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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Contacts:

Media:

Travis Bullard

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Media@tranetechnologies.com

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Pat Uotila

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