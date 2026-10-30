PureHealth Reports Net Profit Growth of 14.1% to USD 482 Million in the First Nine Months of 2026

Group revenue increased 11.5% year-on-year to USD 6.1 billion, driven by the expanding international Care portfolio and continued growth in insurance

Group EBITDA increased 20.4% year-on-year to USD 1.1 billion, with Group EBITDA margin expanding to 18.6%

International operations contributed approximately 33% of Group revenue

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Holding PJSC ("PureHealth" or "the Group") (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026. The Group delivered double-digit revenue and earnings growth, supported by the expansion of its international Care (healthcare) platform, increased patient activity across its UAE network, and revenue growth across its Cover (insurance) business.

Group revenue increased 11.5% year-on-year to USD 6.1 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by the consolidation of Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) in Greece and Cyprus, which contributed USD 620 million in revenue, alongside 5.3% year-on-year revenue growth at Circle Health Group in the UK, and an 11.7% year-on-year increase in insurance revenue. Group EBITDA increased 20.4% year-on-year to USD 1.1 billion during the period, with margin expanding to 18.6% from 17.3% in the prior-year period, reflecting increased operational efficiencies and a greater contribution from higher-margin international operations. Net profit rose 14.1% year-on-year to USD 482 million in the first nine months of the year.

H.E. Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: "PureHealth's performance over the first nine months of 2026 reflects the strength of our strategy to build a more diversified healthcare group with a growing international presence. The integration of Hellenic Healthcare Group has significantly expanded our position in Greece and Cyprus, while the continued development of Circle Health Group is strengthening our presence in the UK. Together, these businesses are broadening our geographic reach, diversifying our earnings base, and increasing our exposure to established healthcare markets. With a strong foundation in the UAE, our priority is to build on this international scale through disciplined investment and the continued development of our healthcare portfolio."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, commented: "Our results demonstrate the progress we are making in unlocking greater value from the healthcare platform we have built. Internationally, we continue to strengthen our service offering, including through Circle Health Group's agreement to take over selected UK laboratory operations from Unilabs Limited, bringing diagnostics and hospital services closer together. In the UAE, we are seeing the benefits of investments in specialised care, clinical capabilities and capacity, alongside a ramp-up in patient activity. At the same time, we are embedding AI and digital technologies into the way our businesses operate, from clinical pathways to procurement and patient engagement, with a focus on improving how care is delivered, reducing operational complexity and making our services more accessible to patients."

Financial & Operational Highlights Across the Care and Cover Verticals

International (Care): Revenue increased 53% year-on-year to USD 2.0 billion in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the consolidation of HHG alongside positive underlying performance across the international portfolio. EBITDA grew 63% year-on-year to USD 445 million, with EBITDA margin expanding to 22.3% from 20.8% a year earlier, reinforcing the contribution of higher-margin international operations to Group profitability.

Circle Health Group in the UK recorded revenue growth of 5.3% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, supported by a shift towards higher-acuity inpatient activity. HHG recorded a 6% increase in patient volumes, driven primarily by outpatient activity. International operations contributed approximately 33% of Group revenue in the first nine months of 2026, strengthening PureHealth's geographic diversification and broadening its earnings base.

UAE (Care): Reported revenue stood at USD 2.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, down 9.2% year-on-year, reflecting the impact of Unified Purchasing Programme (UPP) revenue recognition, internal revenue eliminations, and lower patient activity during the first quarter. On a normalised basis, revenue increased 6% year-on-year to USD 2.8 billion.

Patient activity strengthened following the first quarter, with outpatient volumes increasing 9% and inpatient volumes rising 13% year-on-year across the first nine months of 2026. Operational bed capacity expanded to 3,543 beds from 3,433 in the prior-year period, while bed occupancy increased to 76%, demonstrating stronger utilisation of the Group's expanded healthcare capacity. EBITDA increased 3% year-on-year to USD 474 million in the first nine months of 2026, with EBITDA margin expanding to 20.0% from 17.7%, supported by increased patient activity, greater utilisation of existing capacity, and the impact of a lower reported revenue base.

Insurance (Cover): Revenue rose 11.7% year-on-year to USD 1.7 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by policy renewals, pricing discipline, and new business growth. Gross Written Premium grew 14% year-on-year to USD 1.8 billion, while insured members increased 2% year-on-year to approximately 3.4 million and health claims processed grew 6% year-on-year to 43.2 million.

Daman continued to expand its multi-line insurance offering, with its Property & Casualty business generating USD 45 million in Gross Written Premium during the nine-month period, driven by product expansion, strategic partnerships, and the launch of a dedicated SME business line.

Daman's net profit increased 3.9% year-on-year to USD 182 million in the first nine months of 2026, demonstrating resilient earnings as the business continued investing in market share expansion and platform growth.

Key Strategic Updates

PureHealth expanded its UK diagnostics capabilities through Circle Health Group's agreement to take over selected laboratory operations from Unilabs Limited, creating a scalable diagnostic platform with two dedicated hub laboratories in London, supported by a network of licensed laboratories across the UK, serving more than 90 external healthcare clients.

Circle Health Group introduced the UK's first Thyroid Ablation service at Reading Hospital and Arthrosamid treatment for knee osteoarthritis, expanding minimally invasive alternatives to surgery and strengthening outpatient care.

HHG achieved EcoVadis' Platinum Rating, ranking among the top 1% of organisations globally for sustainability and becoming the only healthcare group in Greece to receive EcoVadis' highest ESG distinction.

HHG enhanced early detection capabilities through its Mobile Breast Diagnostic Platform and received INTERACT-EUROPE 100 Gold Badges at Metropolitan Hospital and Hygeia for multidisciplinary cancer care.

HHG expanded advanced diagnostics through Greece's first NAEOTOM Alpha Pro Photon-Counting CT Scanner, advanced transoesophageal echocardiography and the Affera mapping and ablation system for cardiac rhythm disorders.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi designated SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC) as a Centre of Excellence for Stroke, expanding access to comprehensive stroke treatment, advanced diagnostics and multidisciplinary rehabilitation in Al Ain.

SEHA Tawam Hospital launched the UAE's first certified Low-Dose Radiotherapy programme and expanded spatially fractionated radiotherapy for complex tumours, broadening specialised cancer treatment options.

SSMC received Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), becoming the second hospital in the UAE to achieve the prestigious designation, recognising its excellence in nursing practice, patient care and clinical innovation.

SSMC surpassed 1,200 robotic-assisted surgical procedures since launching its programme in 2020, with more than 500 procedures now performed annually across specialties including thoracic surgery, urology, oncology, orthopaedics and neurosurgery, reinforcing its leadership in advanced, minimally invasive care.

Daman broadened its Property & Casualty offering, driven by product expansion, strategic partnerships, and the launch of a dedicated SME business line.

Daman was assigned an A1 Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) by Moody's Ratings with a stable outlook, the highest IFSR assigned by Moody's to a UAE insurer.

Outlook

Following its strong performance in the first nine months of 2026, PureHealth remains focused on translating its expanded international footprint into stronger operational performance and long-term value creation. The Group expects international Care to remain a key growth driver as HHG integration matures, Circle continues to develop higher-acuity services, and disciplined bolt-on acquisitions deepen scale in attractive markets.

In the UAE, PureHealth remains focused on patient activity, higher capacity utilisation, specialised and complex care, and operational improvements across its hospital network. Daman remains focused on strengthening its position in health insurance while scaling its Property & Casualty offering through disciplined underwriting and product diversification. Across the Group, continued investment in AI, digital platforms, and operational integration will support efficiency and service development.

Across the Group, capital allocation will remain selective, balancing organic investments, value-accretive mergers and acquisitions, and shareholder returns.

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