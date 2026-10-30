Embraer S.A.: Embraer Announces Change in ADS Ratio

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) announced today that it will conduct a forward split of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) and change the ratio of its ADSs to common shares change from the current ratio of one (1) ADS representing four (4) common shares to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing one (1) common share. The ratio change will be effected through an amendment to the Embraer's Third Amended and Restated Deposit Agreement.

Each holder of record of ADSs as of the close of trading on November 9, 2026 (the record date) will receive, after the close of trading on November 13, 2026, three additional ADSs for every ADS held on the record date. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis under the new ratio at market open on November 16, 2026.

The ratio change will not affect Embraer's underlying common shares, and no new common shares will be issued in connection with the ratio change. Similarly, there will be no change in the economic value of the ADS holders' ownership interests.

Embraer's ADSs will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EMBJ". JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as depositary for Embraer's ADS program, will implement the ratio change.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, and provides after-sales Services & Support to customers.

Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 150 million passengers annually.

Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the a major global player in executive aviation and defense & security. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

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SOURCE Embraer S.A.