Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefsee-Explorer bricht Chinas Kobalt-Monopol
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2PZ | ISIN: US29082A1079 | Ticker-Symbol: EMY
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 12:31
66,60 Euro
-2,06 % -1,40
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBRAER SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBRAER SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,2068,2013:20
66,6067,6012:57
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 12:35 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embraer S.A.: Embraer Announces Change in ADS Ratio

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ; B3: EMBJ3) announced today that it will conduct a forward split of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) and change the ratio of its ADSs to common shares change from the current ratio of one (1) ADS representing four (4) common shares to a new ratio of one (1) ADS representing one (1) common share. The ratio change will be effected through an amendment to the Embraer's Third Amended and Restated Deposit Agreement.

Each holder of record of ADSs as of the close of trading on November 9, 2026 (the record date) will receive, after the close of trading on November 13, 2026, three additional ADSs for every ADS held on the record date. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis under the new ratio at market open on November 16, 2026.

The ratio change will not affect Embraer's underlying common shares, and no new common shares will be issued in connection with the ratio change. Similarly, there will be no change in the economic value of the ADS holders' ownership interests.

Embraer's ADSs will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EMBJ". JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as depositary for Embraer's ADS program, will implement the ratio change.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer operates in the Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation segments. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, and provides after-sales Services & Support to customers.

Since its foundation in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off from somewhere in the world, transporting more than 150 million passengers annually.

Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the a major global player in executive aviation and defense & security. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

[email protected]

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.