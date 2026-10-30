Following the acquisition of the CE mark, the device will be introduced across 14 cardiac surgery centers in Europe in January 2027. The launch marks an expansion of the Italian biomedical company's portfolio, consolidating its presence in international markets

Eurosets presents Trilly Baby at Europerfusion 2026 (Belgrade, October 30-31), a new oxygenator designed for cardiopulmonary bypass procedures in the smallest patients requiring open-heart cardiac surgery. Engineered to operate with flow rates from 0.1 to 1.8 liters per minute, Trilly Baby represents a further step in the evolution of the Italian biomedical company's cardiopulmonary portfolio.

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Trilly Baby at Europerfusion 2026. Antonio Petralia, CEO of Eurosets, and Gabriele Pastorelli, Sr. Global Marketing Manager Cardiopulmonary LATAM Area Manager

The device, which is expected to achieve the CE mark by the end of 2026, will enter a controlled market release phase starting in January 2027. This initial controlled rollout will involve 14 leading European pediatric surgery centers, selected for their specialization in treating the smallest patients and in advanced extracorporeal perfusion procedures.

Trilly Baby was developed to meet the specific demands of cardiopulmonary perfusion in small infants, for whom the management of cardiopulmonary bypass requires meticulous attention to flow control, biocompatibility, and gas exchange performance.

With Trilly Baby, Eurosets continues its path of developing technologies for cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) and extracorporeal life support (ECLS), aiming to expand the solutions available to healthcare professionals and consolidate its presence in international markets.

"We continue to invest in the development of technologies capable of addressing specific clinical needs, leveraging the expertise we have built over time - stated Antonio Petralia, CEO of Eurosets -. Focusing on the smallest patients represents a major technological challenge that demands rigorous design, precision, and collaboration with healthcare professionals. Our ambition is to build an increasingly comprehensive portfolio and strengthen Eurosets' role in the international perfusion landscape".

Founded in the heart of Italy's Biomedical Valley, Eurosets has been developing and manufacturing medical devices for cardiopulmonary support and extracorporeal therapies since 1991, positioning itself among the European leaders in the industry.

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Contacts:

Eurosets Press Office: salute@elettrapr.it