

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $64.16 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $59.64 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $339.02 million from $322.25 million last year.



Federal Realty Investment Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $64.16 Mln. vs. $59.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $339.02 Mln vs. $322.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.23 To $ 4.27



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