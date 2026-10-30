Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health ecosystem headquartered in Singapore, today announced its financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, highlighting the positive impact of its strategic investments in artificial intelligence, its expansion into Africa, and the continued development of new technology partnerships expected to support future growth.

FY2026 Financial Highlights

For FY2026, the Company reported revenue of approximately US$7.74 million an increase of 1.2% year-over-year, reflecting resilience in its telemedicine segment which grew by 3.9% that was partially offset by a decline in the sale of medicines and medical device segment.

Gross profit increased by 28.3% year-over-year to US$1.64 million as gross margins expanded to 21.2% vs 16.7% the prior year. The year over year improvements in gross profit and gross margins reflect a continued shift towards higher-margin services and operational efficiencies.

The net loss narrowed to US$3.19 million, an improvement of 9.7%, compared to the prior year driven by the significant gross profit increase while the operating expenses increased only 2.3% as the company continued investing in technology, product innovation, and geographic expansion.

AI Investments Delivering Operational Benefits

Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of MNDR, said: "Over the past year, we have invested significantly in artificial intelligence across our healthcare ecosystem. We are now seeing the benefits of these investments through improved operational efficiency, enhanced patient engagement, stronger platform capabilities, and a growing range of AI-enabled healthcare solutions. Our AI strategy is not only improving healthcare delivery but also strengthening the foundation for sustainable long-term growth."

The Company continued expanding its AI capabilities by deploying proprietary healthcare AI technologies, including AI-powered patient engagement and clinical support solutions integrated into the MaNaDr Health Operating System.

Ghana Expansion Progressing

MNDR has advanced its planned entry into Africa through its collaboration with the Jospong Group of Companies, one of Ghana's leading diversified business groups. The initiative will deploy MNDR's AI-powered digital healthcare platform in Ghana and establish a foundation for future expansion across the African continent.

The Company is undertaking the operational setup and preparatory activities required for market entry and expects to progressively roll out services after completing implementation activities and meeting local regulatory requirements. The initiative aims to improve healthcare accessibility and broaden adoption of digital healthcare services in Ghana.

Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng added: "Ghana represents an important strategic milestone in our international expansion journey. Through our partnership with the Jospong Group, we are laying the groundwork to introduce AI-powered healthcare solutions to a large and underserved market while creating a scalable platform for future growth across Africa."

MaNaDr Health Operating Ecosystem Positioned for Future Growth

The Company also highlighted the upcoming commercial rollout of the MaNaDr Health Operating Ecosystem, an integrated healthcare platform that connects virtual care, clinic management, electronic medical records, artificial intelligence technologies, patient engagement solutions, pharmacy services, and healthcare logistics into a single operating environment. The ecosystem is scheduled to launch initially in Singapore on November 2, 2026, followed by a phased international rollout.

Developed over more than two and a half years, the ecosystem combines MaNaDr's patient-facing healthcare platform with advanced clinic management and electronic medical record capabilities, enabling healthcare providers to seamlessly manage both virtual and in-person consultations while maintaining continuity of patient information throughout the patient journey.

The platform incorporates MNDR's proprietary artificial intelligence technologies, including Phi GPT for AI-assisted clinical documentation and Aiko, an AI healthcare companion designed to provide patient guidance, reminders, and ongoing support between consultations. Additional services such as pharmacy fulfillment, healthcare logistics, remote diagnostics, community engagement capabilities, and curated healthcare marketplace services further strengthen the platform's value proposition.

Management believes the MaNaDr Health Operating Ecosystem will become a key driver of future growth by providing a scalable technology foundation that enhances healthcare accessibility, improves patient engagement, supports healthcare providers, and facilitates the Company's expansion into new markets.

Outlook

Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng concluded: "As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our AI-first growth strategy, expanding into new markets, and strengthening our ecosystem through strategic partnerships. We believe the continued advancement of our AI platform, the Ghana initiative, and the global rollout of the MaNaDr Health Operating Ecosystem will create meaningful opportunities for growth and value creation in the years ahead."

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The Company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human through technology. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance and business prospects, anticipated benefits of the Company's AI investments, Ghana expansion, and MaNaDr Health Operating Ecosystem, the Company's goals and future activity, including continued development of proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and its capital initiatives. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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