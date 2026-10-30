After two and a half years in development, the integrated platform brings doctors, patients, clinical records, pharmacy, and logistics into one connected healthcare ecosystem.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered digital health ecosystem, today announced that the MaNaDr Health Operating Ecosystem is scheduled to launch first in Singapore on November 2, 2026, followed by a phased global rollout over the following two months.

Developed over two and a half years, the ecosystem combines MaNaDr's patient-facing virtual care platform with OtterSG's intelligent clinic management and electronic medical record system. Doctors can manage virtual and in-person consultations in one connected environment, maintaining continuity of patient information and reducing the challenges of switching between separate systems.

What the ecosystem brings together

AI tools for doctors: MNDR's proprietary Phi GPT supports AI-assisted clinical notes and documentation checking, helping doctors spend less time on paperwork and more time with patients. Doctors remain responsible for clinical decisions.

MNDR's proprietary Phi GPT supports AI-assisted clinical notes and documentation checking, helping doctors spend less time on paperwork and more time with patients. Doctors remain responsible for clinical decisions. AI companion for patients: Aiko provides guidance, reminders, and ongoing support between consultations, including escalation to healthcare professionals when appropriate.

Aiko provides guidance, reminders, and ongoing support between consultations, including escalation to healthcare professionals when appropriate. Pharmacy and logistics: Connected medication and fulfillment workflows support the patient journey after a consultation.

Connected medication and fulfillment workflows support the patient journey after a consultation. Remote diagnostics and everyday support: The ecosystem is designed to incorporate remote vital-sign and dental assessments, alongside MaNaSocial's Communities of Care and a curated marketplace.

"We have spent two and a half years bringing these capabilities together around the patient," said Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, Co-CEO of Mobile-health Network Solutions. "Our goal is simple: help doctors focus on care and help patients stay supported before, during, and after each consultation, whether care takes place online or in a clinic."

Why this matters for MNDR

The MaNaDr Health Operating Ecosystem advances MNDR's strategy to bring its clinical software, virtual care, AI, and supporting services together in one platform. The ecosystem provides a common technology foundation to serve healthcare providers and patients as the Company expands internationally.

"Our vision is to make quality healthcare more accessible, personalized, and connected," said Dr. Rachel Teoh Pui Pui, Co-CEO of Mobile-health Network Solutions. "By combining technology with compassionate care, we aim to support people throughout their health journey."

This vision is also explored in Building A Living Healthcare Ecosystem: Lessons from the Amazon Rainforest, co-authored by Dr. Rachel Teoh Pui Pui and Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng.

The international rollout and individual capabilities will be subject to local regulatory and licensing requirements, integration readiness, and service availability.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions is a leading AI-powered digital health platform headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Southeast Asia and expanding into the US. The Company provides telemedicine, AI-driven health tools, and virtual clinic infrastructure to empower patients and doctors worldwide. Its mission is to make healthcare accessible, intelligent, and human through technology. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial and business prospects, anticipated benefits of the Company's MaNaDr Health Operating Ecosystem, the Company's goals and future activity, including continued development of proprietary technologies, strategic partnerships, and its capital initiatives. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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