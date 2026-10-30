

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.160 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.006 billion, or $1.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.139 billion or $1.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.1% to $5.617 billion from $4.527 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.160 Bln. vs. $1.006 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $5.617 Bln vs. $4.527 Bln last year.



Guidance: operating earnings guidance range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share



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