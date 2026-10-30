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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 13:06 Uhr
213 Leser
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Falcon Capital Investments Limited: Falcon Capital takes a strategic stake in the leading energy investor Pont Capital

Falcon Capital takes a strategic stake in the leading energy investor Pont Capital

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Investments Limited ("Falcon Capital"), part of the Falcon Family Office Group, is investing in Pont Capital; and will become a strategic shareholder in this London-based energy and natural resources investor.

Pont Capital invests across private and public markets in the sectors now reshaping the global economy: traditional energy, low-carbon power, sustainable infrastructure, and the critical minerals that will drive the next industrial era.

Energy is entering a new supercycle. Power demand is rising with electrification and the growth of data centres, energy security is commanding a premium again, and supply of critical minerals is tightening - these pressures are set to redirect global capital for decades.

This investment gives Falcon Capital a strategic position in that shift, alongside a specialist team with strong sector conviction and privileged access to opportunity. Above all, it puts the group's founding purpose, bridging West and East, to work where it matters most: in the resources that will power the world's next chapter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/falcon-capital-takes-a-strategic-stake-in-the-leading-energy-investor-pont-capital-302924806.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.