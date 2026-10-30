VAPORESSO Unveils VAST, the Industry's First Open-System Device with No Priming Wait

Featuring one-second coil saturation, a 10 mL refillable pod and Tri-Core Mesh Technology, VAST delivers a faster, more versatile and longer-lasting experience

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a global vaping technology brand, today introduced VAST, a refillable pod system designed to deliver greater convenience, versatility and lasting performance. Built around the concept of "VAST, FAST, LAST," the device features no-wait priming, Tri-Core Mesh Technology and a high-capacity design in one streamlined platform for adult users.

According to VAPORESSO, VAST is the industry's first open-system device that requires no priming wait. Its innovative wicking structure enables the coil to become fully saturated in just one second after filling, allowing users to begin almost immediately. This eliminates the several-minute wait commonly associated with refillable devices while helping reduce dry hits caused by insufficient priming.

With a total e-liquid capacity of 10 mL, VAST allows users to go longer between refills, minimizing interruptions and providing greater convenience for everyday use and travel. Its streamlined design combines a 2 mL pod with an 8 mL refill container and was developed with applicable TPD capacity requirements in mind.

VAPORESSO also unveils the new Tri-Core Mesh Technology, which integrates three resistance levels-0.8O, 0.6O and 0.4O-into a single pod. Users can switch between ECO, NOR and PWR modes with one click, without replacing the pod or coil. ECO Mode supports smoother, longer-lasting use; NOR Mode balances flavor and vapor for everyday use; and PWR Mode delivers more intensive flavor and vapor production.

For longer-lasting and cleaner performance, VAST incorporates CORE GUARD Technology, featuring a nano-scale coating that helps protect the heating wire against e-liquid corrosion. Under VAPORESSO's testing conditions, each pod supports up to six refills while maintaining stable performance. Upgraded SSS 3.0 Leak-Resistant Technology further helps manage e-liquid and condensation, reducing leakage during daily use and travel.

By combining industry-first no-wait priming, three experiences in one pod and a compliance-conscious high-capacity structure, VAPORESSO VAST offers adult users more choice, less waiting and fewer interruptions.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO develops vaping products and technologies with a focus on quality, user-centered design and technological innovation. Through continued advances in heating systems, leak resistance and product engineering, the brand aims to provide reliable and intuitive experiences for adult users worldwide.

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