POP Asuntoluottopankki Oyj: Inside information: Timo Hulkko to step down as CEO of POP Mortgage Bank Plc

30.10.2026 13:30:09 EET | POP Asuntoluottopankki Oyj | Inside information

POP Mortgage Bank Plc, 30 October 2026, at 13.30 EET, Stock Exchange Release,?Inside Information

Inside information: Timo Hulkko to step down as CEO of POP Mortgage Bank Plc

The Board of Directors of POP Mortgage Bank Plc announces that Timo Hulkko has resigned from his position as CEO on 30 October 2026. The Board will initiate the recruitment process for a new CEO.

Timo Hulkko has been involved in POP Mortgage Bank Plc's operations since its inception. The Board thanks him for his contribution to the bank.

POP Mortgage Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Jaakko Pulli, Chair of the Board of Directors, POP Mortgage Bank Plc, via Maija Hyötyläinen, Communications Manager, POP Bank Centre, tel. +358 50 572 9679, email: maija.hyotylainen@poppankki.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.poppankki.fi