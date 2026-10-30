POP Asuntoluottopankki Oyj: Inside information: Timo Hulkko to step down as CEO of POP Mortgage Bank Plc

30.10.2026 13:30:09 EET | POP Asuntoluottopankki Oyj | Inside information
POP Mortgage Bank Plc, 30 October 2026, at 13.30 EET, Stock Exchange Release,?Inside Information
Inside information: Timo Hulkko to step down as CEO of POP Mortgage Bank Plc
The Board of Directors of POP Mortgage Bank Plc announces that Timo Hulkko has resigned from his position as CEO on 30 October 2026. The Board will initiate the recruitment process for a new CEO.
Timo Hulkko has been involved in POP Mortgage Bank Plc's operations since its inception. The Board thanks him for his contribution to the bank.
POP Mortgage Bank Plc
Board of Directors
Further information:
Jaakko Pulli, Chair of the Board of Directors, POP Mortgage Bank Plc, via Maija Hyötyläinen, Communications Manager, POP Bank Centre, tel. +358 50 572 9679, email: maija.hyotylainen@poppankki.fi
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.poppankki.fi