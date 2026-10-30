

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A Russian drone attack on the main railway station in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday killed at least 15 civilians and injured 10 others.



A jet-powered drone reportedly hit the station as a train was waiting for passengers at a platform to travel to Zaporizhzhia. An 11-year-old boy was among the injured, according to regional officials cited in the reports.



'These are deliberate strikes against civilians, brazen in their cruelty, and the Russians are carrying them out right as the humanitarian operation in Oleshky is unfolding,' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a message post on X.



He called for fresh sanctions on Russia to discourage it from carrying out further attacks.



Matthias Schmale, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, said that since the start of the year, travellers and railway workers in Ukraine have faced increased risks on every journey due to Russian military strikes and air alerts affecting the safety and reliability of trains.



According to figures from Ukraine's railway operator cited by media outlets, attacks on railway facilities have risen from 1,206 in 2025 to 1,700 so far this year.



Recent months have seen repeated attacks across the country on civilian infrastructure critical to daily life, including bridges, hospitals, schools, shopping centres and railway stations, Schmale said.



Meanwhile, the top UN official said that delivery of aid to Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town in Kherson region, where a ceasefire is holding, could arrive on Friday.



The ceasefire, brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump and announced by the White House, is due to end on the evening of Sunday.



Ukraine's Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has said he is on his way to the town and will accompany residents out.



Schmale said mined roads were a key reason residents had been trapped. He pointed to images of a stretch known locally as the 'road of death.'



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