In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) - up 22% at $37.40 OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) - up 19% at $24.00 Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) - up 19% at $3.03 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) - up 15% at $3.07 Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) - up 13% at $4.50 CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) - up 12% at $80.00 Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) - up 11% at $1.98 AI OKTO CORP. (AIOK) - up 9% at $20.50 Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) - up 9% at $3.41 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) - up 8% at $67.60

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - down 33% at $7.62 Solowin Holdings (AXG) - down 28% at $2.67 Intel Corporation (INTC) - down 25% at $68.72 NPK International Inc. (NPKI) - down 23% at $8.55 Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) - down 21% at $102.50 OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - down 20% at $3.20 Twilio Inc. (TWLO) - down 17% at $200.00 Roblox Corporation (RBLX) - down 17% at $43.55 DXC Technology Company (DXC) - down 13% at $13.27 Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) - down 13% at $4.25

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX