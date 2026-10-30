

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), a real estate investment trust that owns shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, on Friday announced that a subsidiary has agreed to acquire University Village, an open-air shopping center in Seattle, Washington.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.



University Village features nearly 600,000 square feet of retail space and more than 100 businesses, including national brands, local boutiques and restaurants.



The company said the acquisition will add a high-quality retail property in a strong market to its portfolio.



In the pre-market trading, Simon Property Group is 1.02% higher at $217.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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