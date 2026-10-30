Ondas Inc.: Ondas Positions Field-Proven Aerial Security Portfolio to Support $250 Million FEMA Counter-Drone Grant Program

Ondas' field-proven Cyber-over-RF technology supported counter-UAS protection at a majority of the 2026 FIFA World Cup host stadiums in North America and was selected to protect Jacksonville Jaguars NFL games

Integrated Aerial Security portfolio combines advanced drone detection and tracking, precision Cyber-over-RF mitigation, handheld and vehicle-mounted countermeasures, and integrated command-and-control systems

Company to engage public safety and government leaders on November 9th at the Countering the Threat Forum as federal funding expands counter-drone capabilities nationwide

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies, today outlined how its Aerial Security portfolio and civilian counter-UAS deployment experience position the Company to support state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) agencies as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extends its Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program to communities nationwide. Ondas will participate in the 2nd Annual Countering the Threat: Drone Security Industry & SLTT Grant Forum on November 9, 2026, hosted by the White House Task Force on the 2028 Summer Olympics, DRONERESPONDERS and the Commercial Drone Alliance.

Building on successful counter-drone deployments supporting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, its selection to protect Jacksonville Jaguars NFL games and growing adoption by law enforcement agencies internationally, Ondas believes its integrated Aerial Security portfolio is well positioned to address the expanding requirements of U.S. public safety agencies. The Company's capabilities span drone detection and identification, advanced Cyber-over-RF mitigation, handheld and vehicle-mounted countermeasures, and integrated command-and-control technologies designed to support coordinated protection of public venues, critical infrastructure and communities.

"Protecting civilian airspace requires more than detecting a drone threat. Public safety agencies need an integrated capability to identify threats, respond appropriately and operate safely in complex environments," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Our experience supporting the FIFA World Cup and professional sports demonstrates the value of bringing advanced counter-drone technologies into real-world civilian security operations. As federal funding expands access to these capabilities, Ondas is well positioned to leverage our growing portfolio of defense-proven technologies, integration expertise and operating experience to help public safety agencies build effective, scalable counter-UAS capabilities. This reflects our broader strategy of leveraging our defense technology platform to address growing security requirements across military and civilian markets."

The FEMA program represents the second phase of a $500 million federal commitment to strengthen domestic counter-drone capabilities. Following an initial $250 million allocation for jurisdictions hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and America 250 events, the additional $250 million expands eligibility to all 50 states, five territories and the District of Columbia, with the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and nationwide Olympic torch relay identified as priorities. The expansion underscores the need for integrated detection and response, authorized mobile mitigation, rapid deployment, interoperable command-and-control and interagency coordination across fixed venues and multi-jurisdictional operations.

Ondas' Aerial Security portfolio is designed to address the layered detection and response capabilities prioritized by the FEMA program. Ondas' Detect, Track and Identify (DTI) systems support integrated sensing and low-altitude airspace awareness, while Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF technology enables detection, identification, tracking and controlled mitigation of compatible unauthorized drones without conventional jamming. Ondas' U.S.-manufactured Dronebuster handheld systems and vehicle-mounted kits provide complementary, field-proven non-kinetic mitigation capabilities, backed by more than 3,000 units delivered worldwide and deployments in over 50 countries DefenseOS provides an open command-and-control architecture designed to integrate complementary detection and mitigation technologies, supported by Ondas' system integration, training and sustainment capabilities.

By expanding access to counter-UAS funding nationwide, the FEMA program can accelerate adoption of capabilities Ondas already offers and has deployed in demanding operational environments. As SLTT agencies move from planning to procurement, Ondas sees a growing commercial opportunity to provide integrated systems, training and support through its established Aerial Security portfolio and operating infrastructure.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-positions-field-proven-aerial-security-portfolio-to-support-1244080