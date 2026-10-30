Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2026 and Amendments to Bylaws

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,194,648 or $0.17 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $2,644,609 or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $3,942,172 or $0.55 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved and adopted the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company, effective as of such date (the "Amended Bylaws"). The Board of Directors of the Company also announced a further authorization to repurchase up to 150,000 shares as it had fulfilled its previous 250,000 share authorized repurchase program.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We experienced significant improvement in earnings, loan and deposit growth, and credit quality this quarter which we expect to continue into 2027. The company's net income for the third quarter increased 312% over the second quarter of 2026 and 6.39% compared to the prior year quarter. Our team worked hard to increase loans held-for-investment by 3.05% and deposits by 2.94% in the third quarter. We resolved our only OREO asset with a slight recovery to its prior balance sheet valuation and continue to reduce our level of non-performing assets and collect on SBA guaranteed loans. We also worked hard to reduce expenses to help offset the lower level of mortgage activity due to the meaningful rise in interest rates during the quarter. Our levels of liquidity and capital continue to provide resiliency at a time of market rate volatility, and this strength has allowed the company to be active in our share buyback program reflecting our confidence in the future performance and value of the stock and authorized additional shares for repurchase. In addition, the Board approved the modernization of the Company's Bylaws to reflect current market practice and provide more clarity to shareholders."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights include:

The Company posted net income of $1,194,648 or $0.17 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Tangible Book Value per share 1 decreased during the quarter to $11.80 on September 30, 2026, compared to $12.20 on June 30, 2026, due to rising rates and the subsequent change in unrealized loss in Adjusted Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI").

decreased during the quarter to $11.80 on September 30, 2026, compared to $12.20 on June 30, 2026, due to rising rates and the subsequent change in unrealized loss in Adjusted Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"). Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ROAA of 0.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and 0.41% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 5.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ROAE of 1.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 5.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Total Assets were $1.06 billion on September 30, 2026, an increase of $20.2 million or 1.94% from total assets on June 30, 2026 as the Bank grew interest bearing deposits and loan and cash balances.

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $23.3 million or 3.05% during the quarter.

Total deposits increased by $25.8 million or by 2.94% during the quarter.

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.6 million from the linked quarter to $136.48 million and represented 15.15% of total deposits on September 30, 2026.

The net interest margin 1 was down by 5 basis points in the third quarter at 2.78% from 2.83% in the linked quarter and increased by 12 basis points compared to the same period in 2025.

was down by 5 basis points in the third quarter at 2.78% from 2.83% in the linked quarter and increased by 12 basis points compared to the same period in 2025. The cost of funds was 2.85% for the second and third quarter, and lower by 34 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, as wholesale funding use was reduced and the market short term rate environment came down from the prior year.

Non-interest income decreased by 36.0% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 25.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the linked quarter was due to lower mortgage gain on sale revenue as mortgage volume has retreated as rates have increased.

Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 16.88% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 1.74% compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was due to OREO losses recognized in Q2 and partially recovered in Q3 when the property was sold. The increase from the prior year calendar quarter was primarily due to occupancy expense related to the Bank's new Tysons Corner location.

The Efficiency Ratio 2 was 79.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 89.67% for the linked quarter and 77.43% for the same period in 2025.

was 79.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 89.67% for the linked quarter and 77.43% for the same period in 2025. Uninsured deposits were 27.85% of total deposits and total liquidity 3 was 105.76% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2026.

was 105.76% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2026. Net charge offs increased in the third quarter and were 0.03% of average loans compared to 0.02% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 3.26% on September 30, 2026, compared to 3.32% on June 30, 2026, and 2.30% on September 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 2.42% on September 30, 2026, compared to 2.57% on June 30, 2026, and 1.65% on September 30, 2025.

The Company had a loan loss provision of $188,011 in the third quarter, primarily due to the charge-offs of consumer loans.

The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.01% compared to 1.06% in the linked quarter.

The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.81 %, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.23%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.23% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.17%.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $7.049 million for the third quarter, higher by 1.00% compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 4.45% compared to the same period in 2025. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 2.78%, down 5 basis points compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12 basis points compared to the same period in 2025.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets were 5.52% in the third quarter of 2026, lower by 5 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 34 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The decline in yields on average earning assets in the third quarter was primarily due to lower average loan balances in our held for sale mortgage portfolio which was partially offset by held for investment loan growth late in the quarter. The reduction from the prior calendar quarter stems primarily from the reduction in market rates in the economic environment that lowered yields on cash and short term securities.

Loan yields increased by 1 basis point to 6.02% from 6.01% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 3 basis points from 4.01% to 3.98% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 37 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 43 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Cost of funds remained flat at 2.85% in both the second and third quarter, and was lower by 34 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.061 million for the third quarter, a decrease of 36.0% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 25.48% when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the decrease in mortgage gain on sale income as mortgage origination slowed due to higher rates in the market.

Total Revenue 4

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 6.1% compared to the linked quarter and by 0.77% compared to the calendar quarter in 2025. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was due to lower mortgage gain on sale and fee revenue stemming from a higher rate environment. The improvement in net interest income from the prior calendar quarter helped to mitigate the reduction in noninterest income as mortgage activity slowed.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 16.88% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 1.74% compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter primarily relates to OREO activity in the second quarter that was resolved in the third quarter. The Bank also had reductions in compensation expense in the mortgage unit and lower professional fees due to recovery of legal fees.

The Efficiency Ratio was 79.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 89.67% for the linked quarter and 77.43% for the same period in 2025.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans decreased in the third quarter to 3.26% of loans held-for-investment compared to 3.32% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter, with only a slight net increase in non-accrual loans of $252 thousand, while held-for-investment loans increase by $23 million. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 2.42% of total assets as of September 30, 2026, compared to 2.57% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of $188,011 related to five consumer solar loans charged off in the quarter.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.01% as of September 30, 2026, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.06% as of June 30, 2026.

Total Assets

Total assets on September 30, 2026 were $1.06 billion compared to total assets of $1.04 billion on June 30, 2026.

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on September 30, 2026, were $977.64 million compared to total liabilities of $953.72 million on June 30, 2026. Total deposits were $900.59 million on September 30, 2026, compared to total deposits of $874.82 million on June 30, 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.587 million in the third quarter and comprised 15.15% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings remained flat at $45 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026, was $81.4 million compared to $85.1 million on June 30, 2026, and stockholders' equity of $84.1 million on December 31, 2025. AOCI declined by $4.6 million over the quarter as interest rates rose and the Bank's marked to market assets adjusted accordingly. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2026, was $11.80 per share compared to $12.20 on June 30, 2026, and tangible book value per share of $12.05 on December 31, 2025. Excluding AOCI losses/gains5, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2026 was $14.58 per share compared to $14.29 on June 30, 2026, and $14.08 per share on December 31, 2025.

Stock Buyback Program

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company purchased 43,800 shares pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, but made no repurchases in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Company repurchased 80,700 shares. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 124,500 of the 250,000 shares authorized for repurchase under the program. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company utilized the remaining approved capacity and repurchased 125,500 shares. The Company then authorized a further 150,000 share repurchase program to provide the company with ability to repurchase shares as the market price presents the opportunity and as internal capital creation creates the capacity to do so as part of a disciplined capital management strategy.

Capital Ratios

As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, were as follows:



September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Total Risk Based Capital Ratio 14.17 % 14.63 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio 13.23 % 13.66 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.23 % 13.66 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.81 % 11.06 %

Bylaw Amendments

The Amended Bylaws amend the Company's Bylaws dated September 20, 2021 (the "Prior Bylaws") to update advance notice provisions and the process for shareholders to request special meetings and establish exclusive forums to adjudicate certain types of disputes involving the Company.

Advance Notice Provisions

Section 2.5 of the Amended Bylaws (the "Advance Notice Provisions") amends the Prior Bylaws to describe the manner and timeframes in which a shareholder of the Company may properly nominate any person for election to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") or bring business before, or at, an annual or special meeting of shareholders. The Advance Notice Provisions set forth the various eligibility requirements that must be met by (i) any shareholder who wishes to bring a nomination or propose any business before a meeting of shareholders and (ii) any nominee for election to the Board, as well as related substantive and procedural requirements that must be met with respect to any such nominations or business.

With respect to the Company's 2027 annual meeting of shareholders, the requirements set forth in the Advance Notice Provisions must be complied with not earlier than the close of business on December 31, 2026 and not later than the close of business on January 30, 2027. The Advance Notice Provisions are consistent with provisions found in the bylaws of many other community bank holding companies. The Advance Notice Provisions update the Prior Bylaws and provide a procedure that will assist all shareholders in being informed in advance of and providing adequate notice of any and all matters submitted for vote at any meeting of shareholders.

Request for Special Meetings

Section 2.4 of the Amended Bylaws provides that special meetings of shareholders will be called if the Company receives a valid written request from one or more shareholders owning, and having owned continuously for a period of at least one year, not less than 25% of all votes entitled to be cast on any issue proposed to be considered at the special meeting (the "Requisite Percentage"). Among other requirements, the written request must set forth: (i) a description of the business proposed to be brought before the special meeting; (ii) the complete text of any proposal or business to be presented at the special meeting; (iii) the name and address of each requesting shareholder; and (iv) the class and number of shares of the Company owned beneficially by each requesting shareholder, as well as other procedural requirements.

Section 2.4 of the Amended Bylaws modernizes a similar provision provided in the Prior Bylaws and provides a structure that will ensure all shareholders and the Company are informed sufficiently in advance of any business to be considered at a special meeting of shareholders.

Exclusive Forum Provisions

Article 11 of the Amended Bylaws (the "Exclusive Forum Provision") sets the forums available for the adjudication of certain types of disputes involving the Company or related matters.

The Exclusive Forum Provision provides that, unless the Company consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division, the Circuit Court of the County of Fairfax, Virginia, or any other state court located within the Commonwealth of Virginia shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, be the sole and exclusive forum for many categories of claims asserted against the Company by its shareholders.

The foregoing description of the Amended Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended Bylaws.

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, Tysons Corner, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers; adverse developments in the financial services industry; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2026

2026

2025 ASSETS









Cash and Due from Banks $ 4,285,224

$ 5,458,898

$ 4,540,452 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 35,791,369

26,936,559

70,078,398 Securities Available-for-Sale 152,057,055

150,739,160

158,446,651 Securities Held-to-Maturity 17,389,914

17,846,586

19,242,952 Restricted Stock Investments 5,655,600

5,655,600

5,435,300 Loans Held for Sale 2,583,740

13,812,357

4,283,305 PPP Loans Held for Investment -

112,661

117,738 Other Loans Held for Investment 786,820,262

763,549,261

762,435,469 Allowance for Loan Losses (7,980,823)

(8,058,550)

(13,897,689) Net Loans 781,423,179

769,415,729

752,938,823 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 1,480,787

1,499,670

728,030 Accrued Interest Receivable 4,349,970

4,525,299

4,059,501 Deferred Tax Asset 8,879,753

7,542,341

7,428,794 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 29,178,758

28,936,144

28,469,911 Right of Use Asset, net 5,158,069

5,339,622

1,582,514 Other Assets 13,394,560

14,970,136

12,931,701 Total Assets $ 1,059,044,238

$ 1,038,865,744

$ 1,065,883,027 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits









Demand Deposits









Non-interest Bearing $ 136,476,808

$ 142,064,271

$ 149,516,366 Interest Bearing 566,933,073

540,859,808

555,799,698 Savings Deposits 3,906,036

2,151,753

1,989,696 Time Deposits 193,271,214

189,748,053

206,958,024 Total Deposits 900,587,131

874,823,885

914,263,784 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 45,000,000

45,000,000

40,000,000 Other Borrowings -

-

117,737 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,987,012

19,967,531

19,928,568 Accrued Interest Payable 696,158

546,253

913,813 Lease Liability 5,595,629

5,697,751

1,666,836 Other Liabilities 5,777,255

7,682,523

4,852,310 Total Liabilities $ 977,643,185

$ 953,717,943

$ 981,743,048 Stockholders' Equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:









0 Shares Issued and Outstanding September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and December 31,

2025 -

-

- Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:









23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.









Voting Common Stock:









6,898,054, 6,978,754, and 6,984,013 Shares Issued and Outstanding









at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025 respectively 68,981

69,788

69,840 Non-Voting Common Stock: -

-

- 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and December

31, 2025









respectively)









Additional Paid-in Capital 56,231,569

56,565,519

56,624,236 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (19,179,949)

(14,573,309)

(14,189,941) Retained Earnings 44,280,452

43,085,803

41,635,844 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 81,401,053

$ 85,147,801

$ 84,139,979 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,059,044,238

$ 1,038,865,744

$ 1,065,883,027

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three

For the nine

For the nine



months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Interest Income















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 11,653,085

$ 11,671,310

$ 34,580,172

$ 36,048,818 Interest on Investment Securities

1,758,978

2,307,732

5,319,325

7,371,904 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

580,793

507,622

1,569,693

1,520,740 Total Interest Income

13,992,856

14,486,664

41,469,190

44,941,462 Interest Expense















Interest on Deposits

6,313,052

7,036,552

18,804,805

21,257,818 Interest on Borrowings

631,098

701,474

1,741,167

2,338,844 Total Interest Expense

6,944,150

7,738,026

20,545,972

23,596,662

















Net Interest Income

7,048,706

6,748,638

20,923,218

21,344,800 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

188,011

496,824

786,152

1,470,372 Net Interest Income After















Provision for Loan Losses

6,860,695

6,251,814

20,137,066

19,874,428 Non-Interest Income















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

451,743

718,684

2,473,890

2,173,755 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-

-

-

- Service Charges and Other Income

352,530

453,981

900,364

798,103 Servicing Income

13,769

19,060

47,263

66,207 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-















owned Life Insurance

242,615

231,549

708,848

675,474 Total Non-interest Income

1,060,657

1,423,274

4,130,365

3,713,539

















Total Revenue

8,109,363

8,171,913

25,053,583

25,058,339

















Non-Interest Expenses















Officer and Employee Compensation















and Benefits

4,051,333

4,067,037

12,828,920

11,589,333 Occupancy Expense

333,705

246,378

1,074,581

732,820 Equipment and Depreciation Expense

10,719

16,039

32,767

41,384 Insurance Expense

293,543

244,170

745,544

690,281 Professional Fees

374,782

291,975

1,160,589

1,322,188 Data and Item Processing

578,671

540,506

1,696,726

1,674,211 Advertising

77,980

112,566

269,370

347,357 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

331,618

334,422

988,034

963,080 Mortgage Fees and Settlements

89,018

106,266

316,908

280,814 Other Operating Expense

296,316

368,343

1,870,785

1,058,790 Total Non-interest Expenses

6,437,685

6,327,702

20,984,224

18,700,258 Income Before Income Taxes

1,483,667

1,347,386

3,283,207

4,887,709 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

289,019

224,456

638,598

945,538 Net Income

$ 1,194,648

$ 1,122,930

$ 2,644,609

$ 3,942,172 Earnings per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.17

$ 0.16

$ 0.38

$ 0.56 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.17

$ 0.16

$ 0.38

$ 0.56 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Basic

6,971,638

7,002,103

6,973,663

7,016,411 Weighted-Average Common Shares















Outstanding - Diluted

7,003,925

7,052,345

7,047,720

7,069,535

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 11,653,085

$ 11,650,836

$ 11,276,251

$ 11,337,250

$ 11,671,310 Interest on Investment Securities 1,758,978

1,787,268

1,773,078

2,224,322

2,307,732 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 580,793

285,510

703,390

214,396

507,622 Total Interest Income 13,992,856

13,723,614

13,752,719

13,775,968

14,486,664 Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 6,313,052

6,151,712

6,340,041

6,260,656

7,036,552 Interest on Borrowings 631,098

592,778

517,291

818,943

701,474 Total Interest Expense 6,944,150

6,744,490

6,857,332

7,079,599

7,738,026



















Net Interest Income 7,048,706

6,979,124

6,895,387

6,696,369

6,748,638 Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses 188,011

538,805

59,336

6,941,897

496,824 Net Interest Income After

















Provision for Loan Losses 6,860,695

6,440,319

6,836,051

(245,528)

6,251,814 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 451,743

1,079,890

942,257

680,766

718,684 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

-

-

- Service Charges and Other Income 352,530

327,093

220,740

246,568

453,981 Servicing Income 13,769

16,001

17,493

18,303

19,060 Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 242,615

235,334

230,899

233,820

231,549 Total Non-interest Income 1,060,657

1,658,318

1,411,389

1,179,457

1,423,274



















Total Revenue 8,109,363

8,637,442

8,306,776

7,875,826

8,171,912



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 4,051,333

4,373,967

4,403,621

3,562,780

4,067,037 Occupancy Expense 333,705

375,936

364,940

239,846

246,378 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 10,719

11,336

10,712

12,898

16,039 Insurance Expense 293,543

245,402

206,599

126,852

244,170 Professional Fees 374,782

439,501

346,305

375,040

291,975 Data and Item Processing 578,671

587,093

530,962

523,717

540,506 Advertising 77,980

109,791

81,600

63,476

112,566 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 331,618

329,846

326,569

324,569

334,422 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 89,018

153,051

74,839

70,037

106,266 Other Operating Expense 296,316

1,119,074

455,395

315,610

368,343 Total Non-interest Expenses 6,437,685

7,744,997

6,801,542

5,614,825

6,327,702 Income Before Income Taxes 1,483,667

353,640

1,445,898

(4,680,896)

1,347,386 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 289,019

64,019

285,560

(1,112,923)

224,456 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,194,648

$ 289,621

$ 1,160,338

$ (3,567,973)

$ 1,122,930 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic $ 0.17

$ 0.04

$ 0.17

$ (0.51)

$ 0.16 Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.17

$ 0.04

$ 0.16

$ (0.51)

$ 0.16 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 6,971,638

6,977,123

6,972,234

6,991,296

7,002,103 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,003,925

7,003,072

7,041,732

7,053,605

7,052,345

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended











Three Months Ended









September 30, 2026









June 30, 2026









March 31, 2026











December 31, 2025









Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield



Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets















































Cash $63,160,066

$580,793

3.65 %

$32,056,464

$277,476

3.47 %

$78,256,733

$703,390

3.65 %



$23,427,239

$214,395

3.63 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt) $18,767,278

$148,337

3.14 %

$19,253,217

$150,043

3.13 %

$19,983,529

$150,924

3.06 %



$20,215,951

$154,645

3.03 % Investments (Taxable) $156,519,115

$1,610,641

4.08 %

$160,163,550

$1,645,259

4.12 %

$161,336,487

$1,622,154

4.08 %



$188,641,324

$2,069,677

4.35 % Total Investments $175,286,394

$1,758,978

3.98 %

$179,416,767





4.01 %

$181,320,016

$1,773,078

3.97 %



$208,857,275

$2,224,322

4.23 %

















































Total Loans $767,360,721

$11,653,085

6.02 %

$777,241,247

$11,650,836

6.01 %

$766,481,826

$11,276,251

5.97 %



$752,172,975

$11,337,250

5.98 %

















































Earning Assets $1,005,807,181

$13,992,856

5.52 %

$988,714,478

$13,723,614

5.57 %

$1,026,058,575

$13,752,719

5.44 %



$984,457,489

$13,775,967

5.55 %





















































































































































Assets $1,064,155,189

$1,194,649

0.45 %

$1,047,065,095

$289,621

0.11 %

$1,075,063,057

$1,160,338

0.44 %



$1,036,072,664

($3,567,973)

-1.37 %

















































Liabilities















































Interest Checking $131,090,972

$900,098

2.72 %

$128,410,952

$862,935

2.70 %

$139,199,596

$872,499

2.54 %



$151,579,307

$934,090

2.44 % Money Market $296,982,982

$2,327,552

3.11 %

$281,596,967

$2,111,939

3.01 %

$314,492,661

$2,346,245

3.03 %



$297,707,680

$2,468,165

3.29 % Savings $2,516,362

$1,230

0.19 %

$2,298,115

$1,120

0.20 %

$2,092,200

$1,087

0.21 %



$1,973,024

$1,045

0.21 % Time Deposits $328,207,034

$3,084,172

3.73 %

$338,730,230

$3,175,717

3.76 %

$334,036,792

$3,120,209

3.79 %



$285,497,039

$2,857,356

3.97 % Interest Bearing Deposits $758,797,350

$6,313,052

3.30 %

$751,036,264

$6,151,711

3.29 %

$789,821,247

$6,340,041

3.26 %



$736,757,050

$6,260,656

3.37 %

















































Borrowings $64,974,165

$631,098

3.85 %

$61,577,333

$592,778

3.86 %

$55,160,259

$517,291

3.80 %



$76,844,331

$818,943

4.23 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities $823,771,515

$6,944,150

3.34 %

$812,613,597

$6,744,490

3.33 %

$844,981,507

$6,857,332

3.29 %



$813,601,381

$7,079,599

3.45 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 143,326,933









$ 137,774,380









$ 135,220,445











$ 125,385,868

























































Cost of Funds $ 967,098,448

$ 6,944,150

2.85 %

$ 950,387,978

$ 6,744,490

2.85 %

$ 980,201,952

$ 6,857,332

2.84 %



$ 938,987,249

$ 7,079,599

2.99 %

















































Net Interest Margin $1,005,807,181

$7,048,706

2.78 %

$988,714,479

$6,979,124

2.83 %

$1,026,058,575

$6,895,388

2.73 %



$984,457,489

$6,696,368

2.70 %

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









Nine Months Ended











September 30, 2026









September 30, 2025









September 30, 2026









September 30, 2025











Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets















































Cash

$63,160,066

$580,793

3.65 %

$46,853,763

$507,622

4.30 %

$57,769,122

$1,561,660

3.61 %

$47,466,359

$1,520,740

4.28 %

















































Investments (Tax Exempt)

$18,767,278

$148,337

3.14 %

$19,928,687

$155,780

3.10 %

$19,330,220

$449,304

3.11 %

$19,994,303

$469,423

3.14 % Investments (Taxable)

$156,519,115

$1,610,641

4.08 %

$193,341,006

$2,151,952

4.42 %

$159,322,071

$4,878,054

4.09 %

$203,275,182

$6,902,482

4.54 % Total Investments

$175,286,394

$1,758,978

3.98 %

$213,269,693

$2,307,732

4.29 %

$178,652,291

$5,327,358

3.99 %

$223,269,485

$7,371,904

4.41 %

















































Total Loans

$767,360,721

$11,653,085

6.02 %

$744,905,635

$11,671,310

6.22 %

$770,364,484

$34,580,172

6.00 %

$754,691,193

$36,048,818

6.39 %

















































Earning Assets

$1,005,807,181

$13,992,856

5.52 %

$1,005,029,091

$14,486,664

5.72 %

$1,006,785,897

$41,469,189

5.51 %

$1,025,427,037

$44,941,463

5.86 %

















































Assets

$1,064,155,189

1,194,649

0.45 %

1,058,353,304

1,122,930

0.42 %

$1,062,054,492

2,644,608

0.33 %

$1,080,678,240

3,942,171

0.49 %

















































Liabilities















































Interest Checking

$131,090,972

$900,098

2.72 %

$127,149,614

$998,124

3.11 %

$132,870,805

$2,635,533

2.65 %

$125,048,338

$2,907,310

3.11 % Money Market

$296,982,982

$2,327,552

3.11 %

$320,887,145

$2,722,629

3.37 %

$297,626,732

$6,785,736

3.05 %

$281,254,921

$7,037,405

3.35 % Savings

$2,516,362

$1,230

0.19 %

$2,415,353

$1,051

0.17 %

$2,303,779

$3,437

0.20 %

$4,506,656

$3,756

0.11 % Time Deposits

$328,207,034

$3,084,172

3.73 %

$317,448,404

$3,314,747

4.14 %

$333,636,664

$9,380,098

3.76 %

$368,739,671

$11,309,346

4.10 % Interest Bearing Deposits

$758,797,350

$6,313,052

3.30 %

$767,900,516

$7,036,551

3.64 %

$766,437,980

$18,804,804

3.28 %

$779,549,586

$21,257,817

3.65 %

















































Borrowings

$64,974,165

$631,098

3.85 %

$61,329,539

$701,474

4.54 %

$60,606,534

$1,741,167

3.84 %

$67,579,944

$2,338,844

4.63 %

















































Interest Bearing Liabilities

$823,771,515

$6,944,150

3.34 %

$829,230,055

$7,738,025

3.70 %

$827,044,514

$20,545,971

3.32 %

$847,129,530

$23,596,661

3.71 %

















































Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 143,326,933









$ 133,933,651









$ 138,803,615









$ 138,197,133

























































Cost of Funds

$ 967,098,448

$ 6,944,150

2.85 %

$ 963,163,705

$ 7,738,025

3.19 %

$ 965,848,129

$ 20,545,971

2.84 %

$ 985,326,663

$ 23,596,662

3.20 %

















































Net Interest Margin

$1,005,807,181

$7,048,706

2.78 %

$1,005,029,092

$6,748,638

2.66 %

$1,006,785,897

$20,923,218

2.78 %

$1,025,427,037

$21,344,802

2.78 %

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended: (Unaudited) Balance Sheet Ratios September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 87.37 % 87.29 % 84.04 % 83.41 % 86.72 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.45 % 0.11 % 0.44 % -1.37 % 0.41 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 5.59 % 1.38 % 5.57 % -15.96 % 5.57 % Efficiency Ratio 79.39 % 89.67 % 81.88 % 71.29 % 77.43 % Net Interest Margin 2.78 % 2.83 % 2.73 % 2.70 % 2.66 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.52 % 5.57 % 5.44 % 5.55 % 5.72 % Yield on Securities 3.98 % 4.01 % 3.97 % 4.23 % 4.29 % Yield on Loans 6.02 % 6.01 % 5.97 % 5.98 % 6.22 % Cost of Funds 2.85 % 2.85 % 2.84 % 2.99 % 3.19 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 13.08 % 19.20 % 16.99 % 14.98 % 17.42 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 27.85 % 24.90 % 27.11 % 29.43 % 24.51 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 105.76 % 118.71 % 117.18 % 130.31 % 136.91 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 140.58 % 166.82 % 206.16 % 251.78 % 209.14 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.69 % 8.20 % 8.00 % 7.91 % 8.45 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 7.50 % 8.01 % 7.82 % 7.76 % 8.27 %











Available-for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 89.74 % 89.41 % 89.58 % 89.17 % 90.64 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $11.80 $12.20 $12.08 $12.05 $12.45 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $14.58 $14.29 $14.18 $14.08 $14.58 Share Price Data









Closing Price $12.00 $12.15 $11.90 $11.83 $11.52 Book Value Multiple 102 % 100 % 99 % 98 % 93 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 6,898,054 6,978,754 6,973,747 6,984,013 7,002,103 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 6,971,638 6,977,123 6,972,234 6,991,296 7,002,103 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,003,925 7,003,072 7,041,732 7,053,605 7,052,345 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.81 % 11.06 % 10.70 % 11.05 % 11.23 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 13.23 % 13.66 % 13.50 % 13.82 % 14.64 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 13.23 % 13.66 % 13.50 % 13.82 % 14.64 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.17 % 14.63 % 14.42 % 15.08 % 15.53 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.81 % 0.03 % 0.13 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 3.26 % 3.32 % 2.46 % 3.51 % 2.30 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 2.42 % 2.57 % 1.95 % 2.51 % 1.65 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 3.26 % 3.32 % 2.50 % 3.51 % 2.30 % Provision for Loan Losses $188,011 $538,805 $59,336 $6,941,897 $496,824 Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment 1.01 % 1.06 % 1.00 % 1.82 % 0.96 % Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 1.01 % 1.06 % 1.00 % 1.82 % 0.96 %

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





























Quarter Ending







1Net Interest Margin September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Average Earning Assets $ 1,005,807,181

$ 988,714,478

$ 1,026,058,575

$ 984,457,489

$ 1,005,029,091 Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 5.52 %

5.57 %

5.44 %

5.55 %

5.72 % Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 2.78 %

2.83 %

2.73 %

2.70 %

2.66 %







































2Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)







Quarter Ending









September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Net Interest Income $ 7,048,706

$ 6,979,124

$ 6,895,387

$ 6,696,369

$ 6,748,638 Non-Interest Income 1,060,657

1,658,318

1,411,389

1,179,457

1,423,274 Total Revenue $ 8,109,363

$ 8,637,442

$ 8,306,776

$ 7,875,826

$ 8,171,912 Non-Interest Expense 6,437,685

7,744,997

6,801,542

5,614,825

6,327,702 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 79.39 %

89.67 %

81.88 %

71.29 %

77.43 %



















3Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)







Quarter Ending









September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 89.74 %

89.41 %

89.58 %

89.17 %

90.64 % Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 27.85 %

24.90 %

27.11 %

29.43 %

24.51 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 105.76 %

118.71 %

117.18 %

130.31 %

136.91 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and

Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 140.58 %

166.82 %

206.16 %

251.78 %

209.14 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.69 %

8.20 %

8.00 %

7.91 %

8.45 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 7.50 %

8.01 %

7.82 %

7.76 %

8.27 % on HTM Securities)





































Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Reserve Bank





































4Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)







Quarter Ending









September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Net Interest Income $ 7,048,706

$ 6,979,124

$ 6,895,387

$ 6,696,369

$ 6,748,638 Non-Interest Income 1,060,657

1,658,318

1,411,389

1,179,457

1,423,274 Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 8,109,363

$ 8,637,442

$ 8,306,776

$ 7,875,826

$ 8,171,912



















5Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)







Quarter Ending









September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Shareholder's Equity $ 81,401,053

$ 85,147,801

$ 84,250,053

$ 84,139,979

$ 87,193,193 Outstanding Shares at End of Period 6,898,054

6,978,754

6,973,747

6,984,013

7,002,103 Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 11.80

$ 12.20

$ 12.08

$ 12.05

$ 12.45 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (19,179,949)

$ (14,573,309)

$ (14,645,539)

$ (14,189,941)

$ (14,881,004) AOCI per share equivalent (2.78)

(2.09)

(2.10)

(2.03)

(2.13) Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 14.58

$ 14.29

$ 14.18

$ 14.08

$ 14.58

Contact:

Scott Clark

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 703-667-4119

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings