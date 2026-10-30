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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
119 Leser
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Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2026 and Amendments to Bylaws

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $1,194,648 or $0.17 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $2,644,609 or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $3,942,172 or $0.55 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved and adopted the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company, effective as of such date (the "Amended Bylaws"). The Board of Directors of the Company also announced a further authorization to repurchase up to 150,000 shares as it had fulfilled its previous 250,000 share authorized repurchase program.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We experienced significant improvement in earnings, loan and deposit growth, and credit quality this quarter which we expect to continue into 2027. The company's net income for the third quarter increased 312% over the second quarter of 2026 and 6.39% compared to the prior year quarter. Our team worked hard to increase loans held-for-investment by 3.05% and deposits by 2.94% in the third quarter. We resolved our only OREO asset with a slight recovery to its prior balance sheet valuation and continue to reduce our level of non-performing assets and collect on SBA guaranteed loans. We also worked hard to reduce expenses to help offset the lower level of mortgage activity due to the meaningful rise in interest rates during the quarter. Our levels of liquidity and capital continue to provide resiliency at a time of market rate volatility, and this strength has allowed the company to be active in our share buyback program reflecting our confidence in the future performance and value of the stock and authorized additional shares for repurchase. In addition, the Board approved the modernization of the Company's Bylaws to reflect current market practice and provide more clarity to shareholders."

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights include:

The Company posted net income of $1,194,648 or $0.17 per diluted share for the third quarter compared to net income of $289,621 or $0.04 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and net income of $1,122,930 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

  • Tangible Book Value per share1 decreased during the quarter to $11.80 on September 30, 2026, compared to $12.20 on June 30, 2026, due to rising rates and the subsequent change in unrealized loss in Adjusted Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI").
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ROAA of 0.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and 0.41% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 5.59% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ROAE of 1.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 5.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
  • Total Assets were $1.06 billion on September 30, 2026, an increase of $20.2 million or 1.94% from total assets on June 30, 2026 as the Bank grew interest bearing deposits and loan and cash balances.
  • Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $23.3 million or 3.05% during the quarter.
  • Total deposits increased by $25.8 million or by 2.94% during the quarter.
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.6 million from the linked quarter to $136.48 million and represented 15.15% of total deposits on September 30, 2026.
  • The net interest margin1 was down by 5 basis points in the third quarter at 2.78% from 2.83% in the linked quarter and increased by 12 basis points compared to the same period in 2025.
  • The cost of funds was 2.85% for the second and third quarter, and lower by 34 basis points compared to the same period in 2025, as wholesale funding use was reduced and the market short term rate environment came down from the prior year.
  • Non-interest income decreased by 36.0% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 25.5% compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the linked quarter was due to lower mortgage gain on sale revenue as mortgage volume has retreated as rates have increased.
  • Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 16.88% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 1.74% compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was due to OREO losses recognized in Q2 and partially recovered in Q3 when the property was sold. The increase from the prior year calendar quarter was primarily due to occupancy expense related to the Bank's new Tysons Corner location.
  • The Efficiency Ratio2 was 79.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 89.67% for the linked quarter and 77.43% for the same period in 2025.
  • Uninsured deposits were 27.85% of total deposits and total liquidity3 was 105.76% of uninsured deposits on September 30, 2026.
  • Net charge offs increased in the third quarter and were 0.03% of average loans compared to 0.02% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 3.26% on September 30, 2026, compared to 3.32% on June 30, 2026, and 2.30% on September 30, 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 2.42% on September 30, 2026, compared to 2.57% on June 30, 2026, and 1.65% on September 30, 2025.
  • The Company had a loan loss provision of $188,011 in the third quarter, primarily due to the charge-offs of consumer loans.
  • The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.01% compared to 1.06% in the linked quarter.
  • The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.81 %, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.23%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.23% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.17%.

Net Interest Income
The Company recorded net interest income of $7.049 million for the third quarter, higher by 1.00% compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 4.45% compared to the same period in 2025. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2026 was 2.78%, down 5 basis points compared to the linked quarter and increased by 12 basis points compared to the same period in 2025.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

  • Yields on average earning assets were 5.52% in the third quarter of 2026, lower by 5 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 34 basis points compared to the calendar quarter. The decline in yields on average earning assets in the third quarter was primarily due to lower average loan balances in our held for sale mortgage portfolio which was partially offset by held for investment loan growth late in the quarter. The reduction from the prior calendar quarter stems primarily from the reduction in market rates in the economic environment that lowered yields on cash and short term securities.
  • Loan yields increased by 1 basis point to 6.02% from 6.01% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 3 basis points from 4.01% to 3.98% in the linked quarter. Loan yields decreased by 37 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 43 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.
  • Cost of funds remained flat at 2.85% in both the second and third quarter, and was lower by 34 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $1.061 million for the third quarter, a decrease of 36.0% when compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 25.48% when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest income in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the decrease in mortgage gain on sale income as mortgage origination slowed due to higher rates in the market.

Total Revenue4
Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was lower by 6.1% compared to the linked quarter and by 0.77% compared to the calendar quarter in 2025. The decrease in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was due to lower mortgage gain on sale and fee revenue stemming from a higher rate environment. The improvement in net interest income from the prior calendar quarter helped to mitigate the reduction in noninterest income as mortgage activity slowed.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 16.88% compared to the linked quarter and increased by 1.74% compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter primarily relates to OREO activity in the second quarter that was resolved in the third quarter. The Bank also had reductions in compensation expense in the mortgage unit and lower professional fees due to recovery of legal fees.

The Efficiency Ratio was 79.39% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to 89.67% for the linked quarter and 77.43% for the same period in 2025.

Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans decreased in the third quarter to 3.26% of loans held-for-investment compared to 3.32% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter, with only a slight net increase in non-accrual loans of $252 thousand, while held-for-investment loans increase by $23 million. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 2.42% of total assets as of September 30, 2026, compared to 2.57% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of $188,011 related to five consumer solar loans charged off in the quarter.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.01% as of September 30, 2026, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to loans held-for-investment of 1.06% as of June 30, 2026.

Total Assets
Total assets on September 30, 2026 were $1.06 billion compared to total assets of $1.04 billion on June 30, 2026.

Total Liabilities
Total liabilities on September 30, 2026, were $977.64 million compared to total liabilities of $953.72 million on June 30, 2026. Total deposits were $900.59 million on September 30, 2026, compared to total deposits of $874.82 million on June 30, 2026. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $5.587 million in the third quarter and comprised 15.15% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings remained flat at $45 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital
Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026, was $81.4 million compared to $85.1 million on June 30, 2026, and stockholders' equity of $84.1 million on December 31, 2025. AOCI declined by $4.6 million over the quarter as interest rates rose and the Bank's marked to market assets adjusted accordingly. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2026, was $11.80 per share compared to $12.20 on June 30, 2026, and tangible book value per share of $12.05 on December 31, 2025. Excluding AOCI losses/gains5, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2026 was $14.58 per share compared to $14.29 on June 30, 2026, and $14.08 per share on December 31, 2025.

Stock Buyback Program
In the first quarter of 2026, the Company purchased 43,800 shares pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program, but made no repurchases in the second quarter. In the third quarter, the Company repurchased 80,700 shares. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 124,500 of the 250,000 shares authorized for repurchase under the program. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company utilized the remaining approved capacity and repurchased 125,500 shares. The Company then authorized a further 150,000 share repurchase program to provide the company with ability to repurchase shares as the market price presents the opportunity and as internal capital creation creates the capacity to do so as part of a disciplined capital management strategy.

Capital Ratios
As of September 30, 2026, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2026, and June 30, 2026, were as follows:


September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio

14.17 %

14.63 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio

13.23 %

13.66 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

13.23 %

13.66 %

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.81 %

11.06 %

Bylaw Amendments

The Amended Bylaws amend the Company's Bylaws dated September 20, 2021 (the "Prior Bylaws") to update advance notice provisions and the process for shareholders to request special meetings and establish exclusive forums to adjudicate certain types of disputes involving the Company.

Advance Notice Provisions

Section 2.5 of the Amended Bylaws (the "Advance Notice Provisions") amends the Prior Bylaws to describe the manner and timeframes in which a shareholder of the Company may properly nominate any person for election to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") or bring business before, or at, an annual or special meeting of shareholders. The Advance Notice Provisions set forth the various eligibility requirements that must be met by (i) any shareholder who wishes to bring a nomination or propose any business before a meeting of shareholders and (ii) any nominee for election to the Board, as well as related substantive and procedural requirements that must be met with respect to any such nominations or business.

With respect to the Company's 2027 annual meeting of shareholders, the requirements set forth in the Advance Notice Provisions must be complied with not earlier than the close of business on December 31, 2026 and not later than the close of business on January 30, 2027. The Advance Notice Provisions are consistent with provisions found in the bylaws of many other community bank holding companies. The Advance Notice Provisions update the Prior Bylaws and provide a procedure that will assist all shareholders in being informed in advance of and providing adequate notice of any and all matters submitted for vote at any meeting of shareholders.

Request for Special Meetings

Section 2.4 of the Amended Bylaws provides that special meetings of shareholders will be called if the Company receives a valid written request from one or more shareholders owning, and having owned continuously for a period of at least one year, not less than 25% of all votes entitled to be cast on any issue proposed to be considered at the special meeting (the "Requisite Percentage"). Among other requirements, the written request must set forth: (i) a description of the business proposed to be brought before the special meeting; (ii) the complete text of any proposal or business to be presented at the special meeting; (iii) the name and address of each requesting shareholder; and (iv) the class and number of shares of the Company owned beneficially by each requesting shareholder, as well as other procedural requirements.

Section 2.4 of the Amended Bylaws modernizes a similar provision provided in the Prior Bylaws and provides a structure that will ensure all shareholders and the Company are informed sufficiently in advance of any business to be considered at a special meeting of shareholders.

Exclusive Forum Provisions

Article 11 of the Amended Bylaws (the "Exclusive Forum Provision") sets the forums available for the adjudication of certain types of disputes involving the Company or related matters.

The Exclusive Forum Provision provides that, unless the Company consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria Division, the Circuit Court of the County of Fairfax, Virginia, or any other state court located within the Commonwealth of Virginia shall, to the fullest extent permitted by law, be the sole and exclusive forum for many categories of claims asserted against the Company by its shareholders.

The foregoing description of the Amended Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended Bylaws.

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, Tysons Corner, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of the impact of geopolitical conflicts; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown; U.S. and global trade policies and changes, including the impact of the imposition of or changes in tariffs and trade barriers; adverse developments in the financial services industry; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for credit losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS














(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)


September 30,


June 30,


December 31,


2026


2026


2025

ASSETS






Cash and Due from Banks

$ 4,285,224


$ 5,458,898


$ 4,540,452

Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks

35,791,369


26,936,559


70,078,398

Securities Available-for-Sale

152,057,055


150,739,160


158,446,651

Securities Held-to-Maturity

17,389,914


17,846,586


19,242,952

Restricted Stock Investments

5,655,600


5,655,600


5,435,300

Loans Held for Sale

2,583,740


13,812,357


4,283,305

PPP Loans Held for Investment

-


112,661


117,738

Other Loans Held for Investment

786,820,262


763,549,261


762,435,469

Allowance for Loan Losses

(7,980,823)


(8,058,550)


(13,897,689)

Net Loans

781,423,179


769,415,729


752,938,823

Bank Premises and Equipment, net

1,480,787


1,499,670


728,030

Accrued Interest Receivable

4,349,970


4,525,299


4,059,501

Deferred Tax Asset

8,879,753


7,542,341


7,428,794

Bank-Owned Life Insurance

29,178,758


28,936,144


28,469,911

Right of Use Asset, net

5,158,069


5,339,622


1,582,514

Other Assets

13,394,560


14,970,136


12,931,701

Total Assets

$ 1,059,044,238


$ 1,038,865,744


$ 1,065,883,027

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Deposits






Demand Deposits






Non-interest Bearing

$ 136,476,808


$ 142,064,271


$ 149,516,366

Interest Bearing

566,933,073


540,859,808


555,799,698

Savings Deposits

3,906,036


2,151,753


1,989,696

Time Deposits

193,271,214


189,748,053


206,958,024

Total Deposits

900,587,131


874,823,885


914,263,784

Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

45,000,000


45,000,000


40,000,000

Other Borrowings

-


-


117,737

Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs)

19,987,012


19,967,531


19,928,568

Accrued Interest Payable

696,158


546,253


913,813

Lease Liability

5,595,629


5,697,751


1,666,836

Other Liabilities

5,777,255


7,682,523


4,852,310

Total Liabilities

$ 977,643,185


$ 953,717,943


$ 981,743,048

Stockholders' Equity






Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:






0 Shares Issued and Outstanding September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and December 31,
2025

-


-


-

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares authorized:






23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.






Voting Common Stock:






6,898,054, 6,978,754, and 6,984,013 Shares Issued and Outstanding






at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025 respectively

68,981


69,788


69,840

Non-Voting Common Stock:

-


-


-

0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and December
31, 2025






respectively)






Additional Paid-in Capital

56,231,569


56,565,519


56,624,236

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net

(19,179,949)


(14,573,309)


(14,189,941)

Retained Earnings

44,280,452


43,085,803


41,635,844

Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 81,401,053


$ 85,147,801


$ 84,139,979

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,059,044,238


$ 1,038,865,744


$ 1,065,883,027

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS












(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



For the three


For the three


For the nine


For the nine



months ended


months ended


months ended


months ended



September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025

Interest Income









Interest and Fees on Loans


$ 11,653,085


$ 11,671,310


$ 34,580,172


$ 36,048,818

Interest on Investment Securities


1,758,978


2,307,732


5,319,325


7,371,904

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks


580,793


507,622


1,569,693


1,520,740

Total Interest Income


13,992,856


14,486,664


41,469,190


44,941,462

Interest Expense









Interest on Deposits


6,313,052


7,036,552


18,804,805


21,257,818

Interest on Borrowings


631,098


701,474


1,741,167


2,338,844

Total Interest Expense


6,944,150


7,738,026


20,545,972


23,596,662










Net Interest Income


7,048,706


6,748,638


20,923,218


21,344,800

Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses


188,011


496,824


786,152


1,470,372

Net Interest Income After









Provision for Loan Losses


6,860,695


6,251,814


20,137,066


19,874,428

Non-Interest Income









Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue


451,743


718,684


2,473,890


2,173,755

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue


-


-


-


-

Service Charges and Other Income


352,530


453,981


900,364


798,103

Servicing Income


13,769


19,060


47,263


66,207

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-









owned Life Insurance


242,615


231,549


708,848


675,474

Total Non-interest Income


1,060,657


1,423,274


4,130,365


3,713,539










Total Revenue


8,109,363


8,171,913


25,053,583


25,058,339










Non-Interest Expenses









Officer and Employee Compensation









and Benefits


4,051,333


4,067,037


12,828,920


11,589,333

Occupancy Expense


333,705


246,378


1,074,581


732,820

Equipment and Depreciation Expense


10,719


16,039


32,767


41,384

Insurance Expense


293,543


244,170


745,544


690,281

Professional Fees


374,782


291,975


1,160,589


1,322,188

Data and Item Processing


578,671


540,506


1,696,726


1,674,211

Advertising


77,980


112,566


269,370


347,357

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees


331,618


334,422


988,034


963,080

Mortgage Fees and Settlements


89,018


106,266


316,908


280,814

Other Operating Expense


296,316


368,343


1,870,785


1,058,790

Total Non-interest Expenses


6,437,685


6,327,702


20,984,224


18,700,258

Income Before Income Taxes


1,483,667


1,347,386


3,283,207


4,887,709

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)


289,019


224,456


638,598


945,538

Net Income


$ 1,194,648


$ 1,122,930


$ 2,644,609


$ 3,942,172

Earnings per Common Share - Basic


$ 0.17


$ 0.16


$ 0.38


$ 0.56

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted


$ 0.17


$ 0.16


$ 0.38


$ 0.56

Weighted-Average Common Shares









Outstanding - Basic


6,971,638


7,002,103


6,973,663


7,016,411

Weighted-Average Common Shares









Outstanding - Diluted


7,003,925


7,052,345


7,047,720


7,069,535

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS












(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


For the three


For the three


For the three


For the three


For the three


months ended


months ended


months ended


months ended


months ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Interest Income










Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 11,653,085


$ 11,650,836


$ 11,276,251


$ 11,337,250


$ 11,671,310

Interest on Investment Securities

1,758,978


1,787,268


1,773,078


2,224,322


2,307,732

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks

580,793


285,510


703,390


214,396


507,622

Total Interest Income

13,992,856


13,723,614


13,752,719


13,775,968


14,486,664

Interest Expense










Interest on Deposits

6,313,052


6,151,712


6,340,041


6,260,656


7,036,552

Interest on Borrowings

631,098


592,778


517,291


818,943


701,474

Total Interest Expense

6,944,150


6,744,490


6,857,332


7,079,599


7,738,026











Net Interest Income

7,048,706


6,979,124


6,895,387


6,696,369


6,748,638

Provision/(Recovery) for Loan Losses

188,011


538,805


59,336


6,941,897


496,824

Net Interest Income After










Provision for Loan Losses

6,860,695


6,440,319


6,836,051


(245,528)


6,251,814

Non-Interest Income










Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue

451,743


1,079,890


942,257


680,766


718,684

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue

-


-


-


-


-

Service Charges and Other Income

352,530


327,093


220,740


246,568


453,981

Servicing Income

13,769


16,001


17,493


18,303


19,060

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-










owned Life Insurance

242,615


235,334


230,899


233,820


231,549

Total Non-interest Income

1,060,657


1,658,318


1,411,389


1,179,457


1,423,274











Total Revenue

8,109,363


8,637,442


8,306,776


7,875,826


8,171,912











Non-Interest Expenses










Officer and Employee Compensation










and Benefits

4,051,333


4,373,967


4,403,621


3,562,780


4,067,037

Occupancy Expense

333,705


375,936


364,940


239,846


246,378

Equipment and Depreciation Expense

10,719


11,336


10,712


12,898


16,039

Insurance Expense

293,543


245,402


206,599


126,852


244,170

Professional Fees

374,782


439,501


346,305


375,040


291,975

Data and Item Processing

578,671


587,093


530,962


523,717


540,506

Advertising

77,980


109,791


81,600


63,476


112,566

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees

331,618


329,846


326,569


324,569


334,422

Mortgage Fees and Settlements

89,018


153,051


74,839


70,037


106,266

Other Operating Expense

296,316


1,119,074


455,395


315,610


368,343

Total Non-interest Expenses

6,437,685


7,744,997


6,801,542


5,614,825


6,327,702

Income Before Income Taxes

1,483,667


353,640


1,445,898


(4,680,896)


1,347,386

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

289,019


64,019


285,560


(1,112,923)


224,456

Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,194,648


$ 289,621


$ 1,160,338


$ (3,567,973)


$ 1,122,930

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.17


$ 0.04


$ 0.17


$ (0.51)


$ 0.16

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share - Diluted

$ 0.17


$ 0.04


$ 0.16


$ (0.51)


$ 0.16

Weighted-Average Common Shares










Outstanding - Basic

6,971,638


6,977,123


6,972,234


6,991,296


7,002,103

Weighted-Average Common Shares










Outstanding - Diluted

7,003,925


7,003,072


7,041,732


7,053,605


7,052,345

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended






Three Months Ended






Three Months Ended







Three Months Ended






September 30, 2026






June 30, 2026






March 31, 2026







December 31, 2025






Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield



Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield

Assets

























Cash

$63,160,066


$580,793


3.65 %


$32,056,464


$277,476


3.47 %


$78,256,733


$703,390


3.65 %



$23,427,239


$214,395


3.63 %


























Investments (Tax Exempt)

$18,767,278


$148,337


3.14 %


$19,253,217


$150,043


3.13 %


$19,983,529


$150,924


3.06 %



$20,215,951


$154,645


3.03 %

Investments (Taxable)

$156,519,115


$1,610,641


4.08 %


$160,163,550


$1,645,259


4.12 %


$161,336,487


$1,622,154


4.08 %



$188,641,324


$2,069,677


4.35 %

Total Investments

$175,286,394


$1,758,978


3.98 %


$179,416,767




4.01 %


$181,320,016


$1,773,078


3.97 %



$208,857,275


$2,224,322


4.23 %


























Total Loans

$767,360,721


$11,653,085


6.02 %


$777,241,247


$11,650,836


6.01 %


$766,481,826


$11,276,251


5.97 %



$752,172,975


$11,337,250


5.98 %


























Earning Assets

$1,005,807,181


$13,992,856


5.52 %


$988,714,478


$13,723,614


5.57 %


$1,026,058,575


$13,752,719


5.44 %



$984,457,489


$13,775,967


5.55 %












































































Assets

$1,064,155,189


$1,194,649


0.45 %


$1,047,065,095


$289,621


0.11 %


$1,075,063,057


$1,160,338


0.44 %



$1,036,072,664


($3,567,973)


-1.37 %


























Liabilities

























Interest Checking

$131,090,972


$900,098


2.72 %


$128,410,952


$862,935


2.70 %


$139,199,596


$872,499


2.54 %



$151,579,307


$934,090


2.44 %

Money Market

$296,982,982


$2,327,552


3.11 %


$281,596,967


$2,111,939


3.01 %


$314,492,661


$2,346,245


3.03 %



$297,707,680


$2,468,165


3.29 %

Savings

$2,516,362


$1,230


0.19 %


$2,298,115


$1,120


0.20 %


$2,092,200


$1,087


0.21 %



$1,973,024


$1,045


0.21 %

Time Deposits

$328,207,034


$3,084,172


3.73 %


$338,730,230


$3,175,717


3.76 %


$334,036,792


$3,120,209


3.79 %



$285,497,039


$2,857,356


3.97 %

Interest Bearing Deposits

$758,797,350


$6,313,052


3.30 %


$751,036,264


$6,151,711


3.29 %


$789,821,247


$6,340,041


3.26 %



$736,757,050


$6,260,656


3.37 %


























Borrowings

$64,974,165


$631,098


3.85 %


$61,577,333


$592,778


3.86 %


$55,160,259


$517,291


3.80 %



$76,844,331


$818,943


4.23 %


























Interest Bearing Liabilities

$823,771,515


$6,944,150


3.34 %


$812,613,597


$6,744,490


3.33 %


$844,981,507


$6,857,332


3.29 %



$813,601,381


$7,079,599


3.45 %


























Non Interest Bearing Deposits

$ 143,326,933






$ 137,774,380






$ 135,220,445







$ 125,385,868






























Cost of Funds

$ 967,098,448


$ 6,944,150


2.85 %


$ 950,387,978


$ 6,744,490


2.85 %


$ 980,201,952


$ 6,857,332


2.84 %



$ 938,987,249


$ 7,079,599


2.99 %


























Net Interest Margin

$1,005,807,181


$7,048,706


2.78 %


$988,714,479


$6,979,124


2.83 %


$1,026,058,575


$6,895,388


2.73 %



$984,457,489


$6,696,368


2.70 %

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended






Three Months Ended






Nine Months Ended






Nine Months Ended







September 30, 2026






September 30, 2025






September 30, 2026






September 30, 2025







Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield


Average Balance


Income/
Expense


Yield

Assets

























Cash


$63,160,066


$580,793


3.65 %


$46,853,763


$507,622


4.30 %


$57,769,122


$1,561,660


3.61 %


$47,466,359


$1,520,740


4.28 %


























Investments (Tax Exempt)


$18,767,278


$148,337


3.14 %


$19,928,687


$155,780


3.10 %


$19,330,220


$449,304


3.11 %


$19,994,303


$469,423


3.14 %

Investments (Taxable)


$156,519,115


$1,610,641


4.08 %


$193,341,006


$2,151,952


4.42 %


$159,322,071


$4,878,054


4.09 %


$203,275,182


$6,902,482


4.54 %

Total Investments


$175,286,394


$1,758,978


3.98 %


$213,269,693


$2,307,732


4.29 %


$178,652,291


$5,327,358


3.99 %


$223,269,485


$7,371,904


4.41 %


























Total Loans


$767,360,721


$11,653,085


6.02 %


$744,905,635


$11,671,310


6.22 %


$770,364,484


$34,580,172


6.00 %


$754,691,193


$36,048,818


6.39 %


























Earning Assets


$1,005,807,181


$13,992,856


5.52 %


$1,005,029,091


$14,486,664


5.72 %


$1,006,785,897


$41,469,189


5.51 %


$1,025,427,037


$44,941,463


5.86 %


























Assets


$1,064,155,189


1,194,649


0.45 %


1,058,353,304


1,122,930


0.42 %


$1,062,054,492


2,644,608


0.33 %


$1,080,678,240


3,942,171


0.49 %


























Liabilities

























Interest Checking


$131,090,972


$900,098


2.72 %


$127,149,614


$998,124


3.11 %


$132,870,805


$2,635,533


2.65 %


$125,048,338


$2,907,310


3.11 %

Money Market


$296,982,982


$2,327,552


3.11 %


$320,887,145


$2,722,629


3.37 %


$297,626,732


$6,785,736


3.05 %


$281,254,921


$7,037,405


3.35 %

Savings


$2,516,362


$1,230


0.19 %


$2,415,353


$1,051


0.17 %


$2,303,779


$3,437


0.20 %


$4,506,656


$3,756


0.11 %

Time Deposits


$328,207,034


$3,084,172


3.73 %


$317,448,404


$3,314,747


4.14 %


$333,636,664


$9,380,098


3.76 %


$368,739,671


$11,309,346


4.10 %

Interest Bearing Deposits


$758,797,350


$6,313,052


3.30 %


$767,900,516


$7,036,551


3.64 %


$766,437,980


$18,804,804


3.28 %


$779,549,586


$21,257,817


3.65 %


























Borrowings


$64,974,165


$631,098


3.85 %


$61,329,539


$701,474


4.54 %


$60,606,534


$1,741,167


3.84 %


$67,579,944


$2,338,844


4.63 %


























Interest Bearing Liabilities


$823,771,515


$6,944,150


3.34 %


$829,230,055


$7,738,025


3.70 %


$827,044,514


$20,545,971


3.32 %


$847,129,530


$23,596,661


3.71 %


























Non Interest Bearing Deposits


$ 143,326,933






$ 133,933,651






$ 138,803,615






$ 138,197,133






























Cost of Funds


$ 967,098,448


$ 6,944,150


2.85 %


$ 963,163,705


$ 7,738,025


3.19 %


$ 965,848,129


$ 20,545,971


2.84 %


$ 985,326,663


$ 23,596,662


3.20 %


























Net Interest Margin


$1,005,807,181


$7,048,706


2.78 %


$1,005,029,092


$6,748,638


2.66 %


$1,006,785,897


$20,923,218


2.78 %


$1,025,427,037


$21,344,802


2.78 %

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Ratios

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

Loans held-for-investment to Deposits

87.37 %

87.29 %

84.04 %

83.41 %

86.72 %

Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)






Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

0.45 %

0.11 %

0.44 %

-1.37 %

0.41 %

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

5.59 %

1.38 %

5.57 %

-15.96 %

5.57 %

Efficiency Ratio

79.39 %

89.67 %

81.88 %

71.29 %

77.43 %

Net Interest Margin

2.78 %

2.83 %

2.73 %

2.70 %

2.66 %

Yield on Average Earning Assets

5.52 %

5.57 %

5.44 %

5.55 %

5.72 %

Yield on Securities

3.98 %

4.01 %

3.97 %

4.23 %

4.29 %

Yield on Loans

6.02 %

6.01 %

5.97 %

5.98 %

6.22 %

Cost of Funds

2.85 %

2.85 %

2.84 %

2.99 %

3.19 %

Noninterest income to Total Revenue

13.08 %

19.20 %

16.99 %

14.98 %

17.42 %

Liquidity Ratios






Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

27.85 %

24.90 %

27.11 %

29.43 %

24.51 %

Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

105.76 %

118.71 %

117.18 %

130.31 %

136.91 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

140.58 %

166.82 %

206.16 %

251.78 %

209.14 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.69 %

8.20 %

8.00 %

7.91 %

8.45 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities)

7.50 %

8.01 %

7.82 %

7.76 %

8.27 %







Available-for-Sale securities (as % of total securities)

89.74 %

89.41 %

89.58 %

89.17 %

90.64 %

Per Share Data






Tangible Book Value

$11.80

$12.20

$12.08

$12.05

$12.45

Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)

$14.58

$14.29

$14.18

$14.08

$14.58

Share Price Data






Closing Price

$12.00

$12.15

$11.90

$11.83

$11.52

Book Value Multiple

102 %

100 %

99 %

98 %

93 %

Common Stock Data






Outstanding Shares at End of Period

6,898,054

6,978,754

6,973,747

6,984,013

7,002,103

Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic

6,971,638

6,977,123

6,972,234

6,991,296

7,002,103

Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted

7,003,925

7,003,072

7,041,732

7,053,605

7,052,345

Capital Ratios (Bank Only)






Tier 1 Leverage ratio

10.81 %

11.06 %

10.70 %

11.05 %

11.23 %

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

13.23 %

13.66 %

13.50 %

13.82 %

14.64 %

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio

13.23 %

13.66 %

13.50 %

13.82 %

14.64 %

Total Risk Based Capital ratio

14.17 %

14.63 %

14.42 %

15.08 %

15.53 %

Credit Quality






Net Charge-offs to Average Loans

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.81 %

0.03 %

0.13 %

Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment

3.26 %

3.32 %

2.46 %

3.51 %

2.30 %

Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

2.42 %

2.57 %

1.95 %

2.51 %

1.65 %

Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment

3.26 %

3.32 %

2.50 %

3.51 %

2.30 %

Provision for Loan Losses

$188,011

$538,805

$59,336

$6,941,897

$496,824

Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment

1.01 %

1.06 %

1.00 %

1.82 %

0.96 %

Allowance for Loan Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)

1.01 %

1.06 %

1.00 %

1.82 %

0.96 %

FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
















Quarter Ending





1Net Interest Margin

September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Average Earning Assets

$ 1,005,807,181


$ 988,714,478


$ 1,026,058,575


$ 984,457,489


$ 1,005,029,091

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)

5.52 %


5.57 %


5.44 %


5.55 %


5.72 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)

2.78 %


2.83 %


2.73 %


2.70 %


2.66 %





















2Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)





Quarter Ending






September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Net Interest Income

$ 7,048,706


$ 6,979,124


$ 6,895,387


$ 6,696,369


$ 6,748,638

Non-Interest Income

1,060,657


1,658,318


1,411,389


1,179,457


1,423,274

Total Revenue

$ 8,109,363


$ 8,637,442


$ 8,306,776


$ 7,875,826


$ 8,171,912

Non-Interest Expense

6,437,685


7,744,997


6,801,542


5,614,825


6,327,702

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

79.39 %


89.67 %


81.88 %


71.29 %


77.43 %











3Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP)





Quarter Ending






September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities)

89.74 %


89.41 %


89.58 %


89.17 %


90.64 %

Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits

27.85 %


24.90 %


27.11 %


29.43 %


24.51 %

Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits

105.76 %


118.71 %


117.18 %


130.31 %


136.91 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and
Borrowings maturing in next 30 days

140.58 %


166.82 %


206.16 %


251.78 %


209.14 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

7.69 %


8.20 %


8.00 %


7.91 %


8.45 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses

7.50 %


8.01 %


7.82 %


7.76 %


8.27 %

on HTM Securities)




















Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve

and the Federal Reserve Bank




















4Total Revenue (Non-GAAP)





Quarter Ending






September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Net Interest Income

$ 7,048,706


$ 6,979,124


$ 6,895,387


$ 6,696,369


$ 6,748,638

Non-Interest Income

1,060,657


1,658,318


1,411,389


1,179,457


1,423,274

Total Revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 8,109,363


$ 8,637,442


$ 8,306,776


$ 7,875,826


$ 8,171,912











5Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)





Quarter Ending






September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Shareholder's Equity

$ 81,401,053


$ 85,147,801


$ 84,250,053


$ 84,139,979


$ 87,193,193

Outstanding Shares at End of Period

6,898,054


6,978,754


6,973,747


6,984,013


7,002,103

Tangible Book Value (GAAP)

$ 11.80


$ 12.20


$ 12.08


$ 12.05


$ 12.45

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)

$ (19,179,949)


$ (14,573,309)


$ (14,645,539)


$ (14,189,941)


$ (14,881,004)

AOCI per share equivalent

(2.78)


(2.09)


(2.10)


(2.03)


(2.13)

Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)

$ 14.58


$ 14.29


$ 14.18


$ 14.08


$ 14.58

Contact:
Scott Clark
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 703-667-4119
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings

© 2026 PR Newswire
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