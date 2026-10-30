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WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056 | Ticker-Symbol: SRU
Tradegate
28.10.26 | 16:00
34,000 Euro
-1,16 % -0,400
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,00034,60014:00
34,20034,40007:30
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Third quarter net sales of $507.8 million with adjusted net sales up 2.8% to $512.9 million
  • Third quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.42 with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.54, up 13.2% versus prior year
  • Net debt leverage improved to 1.8x from 2.5x in our second quarter, surpassing our target to be below 2.0x in FY'26
  • Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $507.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $498.8 million during the same quarter in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $512.9 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $498.8 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 were $32.6 million or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $29.8 million or $1.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 were $35.3 million or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $30.6 million or $1.36 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $1,460.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $1,406.1 million during the comparable period in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $1,490.8 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $1,406.1 million during the comparable period in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $82.7 million or $3.62 per diluted share, compared to $69.8 million or $3.11 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were $85.9 million or $3.76 per diluted share and $77.5 million or $3.45 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we are very pleased with our third quarter. Adjusted net sales for the quarter, excluding the impact of the accounting treatment for IEEPA tariff refunds received in the quarter, increased 2.8% with three of our four operating segments showing solid gains, while adjusted EBITDA increased to a record-setting $66.6 million. Year-to-date we have set records for both top and bottom-line performance."

Third Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket Segments

  • Vehicle Control adjusted net sales increased 6.0% in the third quarter, driven by strong sell-in as customers deepen assortments to capture DIFM sales, solid demand across all categories and aided by an easier year-over-year comparison. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 5.1% for the segment. Customer POS for the segment remained positive throughout the quarter, demonstrating ongoing demand for our non-discretionary offering.
  • Temperature Control adjusted net sales decreased 4.1% in the quarter, against a record setting comparison last year, and are up 4.2% year-to-date. The first half of the year saw very strong preseason orders as our customers prepared for the selling season, with sell-in well ahead through the second quarter. Customer POS was solid in the quarter with strong sell-through of previously purchased inventory.

Nissens

Nissens adjusted net sales increased 7.6% to $91.0 million, driven by a combination of high single digit sales growth in local currency benefiting from the record temperatures in certain end-markets, offset by a modest headwind in currency conversion. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 7.9% for the segment, outperforming in a challenging market and demonstrating the strength of our program.

Engineered Solutions

Adjusted net sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed solid growth of 4.9% over last year's third quarter and are up 11.4% year-to-date. As comparisons remain more difficult in the next few quarters, we would expect more normalized levels of sales growth going forward.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $66.6 million, up from $61.7 million last year, driven primarily by solid performance across our Vehicle Control and Nissens segments, partially offset by Temperature Control due to lower sales in the quarter.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $381.9 million, down from $510.2 million at the end of the second quarter, reflecting debt paydown as we are into our seasonally stronger cash-generating quarters. Importantly, we reduced our inventory to $646.1 million from $727.9 million at December 31, 2025. Our net debt leverage decreased to 1.8x from 2.5x in the second quarter of 2026, surpassing our target for reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

2026 Guidance Update

Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and steady performance in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.

Further, we reaffirm our expectation that adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, any significant inflationary impact from geopolitical conditions, or increase in interest rates impacting our customers' supply chain financing programs. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2026.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we move into the final quarter of the year, we are optimistic that we can continue to navigate the challenging environment and maintain the positive momentum we have experienced over the past several quarters. Our quality products and brands across a wide assortment of non-discretionary categories have us well-positioned to support our customers and the repair professional. The resiliency of the aftermarket in both North America and Europe has us excited about our future path for growth and improved profitability. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 30, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'26 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-347-6865 (domestic) or 203-518-9757 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP3Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-757-4761 (domestic) or 402-220-7215 (international).

Forward-Looking Statements

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance and balance sheet health. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Measure

Definition

Adjusted consolidated net sales and
adjusted segment net sales

Represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding adjustment for
accounting for International Emergency Economic Powers Act
("IEEPA") tariff refunds received from the United States Treasury
which we estimate may be passed through to our customers.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per
share from continuing operations
attributable to SMP and related
non-GAAP income statement items
and related percentage of net sales
and adjusted net sales

Represents earnings from continuing operations attributable to
SMP (a GAAP measure) and related income statement items, such
as gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses,
operating income (GAAP measures), adjusted to exclude
restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration expenses, other
income (expense), net, and related tax effects.

Net debt and net debt leverage

Represents the current portion of revolving credit facility, current
portion of term loan and other debt and long-term debt (GAAP
measures) less cash (a GAAP measure) divided by EBITDA
without special items, as defined below.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA,
EBITDA without special items and
related margin percentage

Represents net earnings (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding
depreciation, amortization, and interest expense adjusted or
without special items defined as restructuring expenses, acquisition
& integration expenses, expenses related to a customer program
wind down, and a charge related to a litigation matter in dispute.
EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin divided by GAAP
net sales or adjusted consolidated net sales or adjusted segment net
sales. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are
important to an understanding of the company's overall operating
results in the periods presented.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

2026


2025

2026


2025

Net sales

$ 507,791


$ 498,836

$ 1,460,556


$ 1,406,068

Cost of sales

342,206


337,042

991,179


968,663

Gross profit

165,585


161,794

469,377


437,405

Selling, general and administrative expenses

115,371


113,388

333,731


320,753

Restructuring expenses

62


782

676


2,037

Other income (expense), net

(3)


12

116


319

Operating income

50,149


47,636

135,086


114,934

Other non-operating income, net

958


1,734

472


5,857

Interest expense

6,267


7,394

21,345


23,450

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

44,840


41,976

114,213


97,341

Provision for income taxes

11,996


11,977

30,862


26,867

Earnings from continuing operations

32,844


29,999

83,351


70,474

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(18,472)


(34,172)

(21,050)


(36,369)

Net earnings (loss)

14,372


(4,173)

62,301


34,105

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

224


162

649


632

Net earnings attributable to SMP

$ 14,148


$ (4,335)

$ 61,652


$ 33,473








Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP







Continuing operations

$ 32,620


$ 29,837

$ 82,702


$ 69,842

Discontinued operations

(18,472)


(34,172)

(21,050)


(36,369)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP

$ 14,148


$ (4,335)

$ 61,652


$ 33,473








Per common share data







Basic:







Continuing operations

$ 1.46


$ 1.36

$ 3.71


$ 3.18

Discontinued operations

(0.83)


(1.56)

(0.94)


(1.66)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share

$ 0.63


$ (0.20)

$ 2.77


$ 1.52








Diluted:







Continuing operations

$ 1.42


$ 1.32

$ 3.62


$ 3.11

Discontinued operations

(0.80)


(1.51)

(0.92)


(1.62)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share

$ 0.62


$ (0.19)

$ 2.70


$ 1.49








Dividend declared per common share

$ 0.33


$ 0.31

$ 0.66


$ 0.93








Weighted average number of common shares, basic

22,340,489


21,991,194

22,267,056


21,954,548

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

22,966,373


22,571,304

22,868,015


22,439,083

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


December 31,
2025

ASSETS

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash

$ 105,037


$ 87,201


$ 72,031

Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of
$10,395 for 2026 and $7,777 and $10,043 for June and December 2025, respectively

307,149


296,229


232,020

Inventories

646,139


676,829


727,922

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,924


23,467


18,477

Total current assets

1,082,249


1,083,726


1,050,450







Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $309,409 for 2026
and $287,624 and $300,283 for June and December 2025, respectively

187,836


187,333


188,562

Operating lease right-of-use assets

98,254


107,789


105,178

Goodwill

251,877


256,152


256,159

Customer relationships intangibles, net

193,720


216,480


212,056

Other intangibles, net

95,228


98,688


99,102

Deferred income taxes

24,732


19,611


25,384

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

27,583


25,445


26,310

Other assets

37,034


32,315


32,040

Total assets

$ 1,998,513


$ 2,027,539


$ 1,995,241

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Current portion of revolving credit facility

$ 50,000


$ 30,000


$ 30,000

Current portion of term loan and other debt

21,130


20,839


21,988

Accounts payable

166,608


178,295


169,089

Sundry payables and accrued expenses

115,232


111,189


92,054

Accrued customer returns

76,953


83,036


49,554

Accrued rebates

124,679


83,694


84,494

Payroll and commissions

44,638


47,059


46,135

Total current liabilities

599,240


554,112


493,314







Long-term debt

415,830


538,639


566,727

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

87,220


96,180


93,381

Accrued asbestos liabilities

123,345


115,042


112,625

Other accrued liabilities

31,879


31,434


30,932

Total liabilities

1,257,514


1,335,407


1,296,979

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity:






Common stock - par value $2.00 per share (Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued
23,936,036 shares)

47,872


47,872


47,872

Capital in excess of par value

103,177


102,838


99,005

Retained earnings

629,060


588,450


589,448

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,796


14,555


17,857

Treasury stock - at cost (1,594,225 shares in 2026 and 1,948,363 and 1,790,097 shares
in June and December 2025, respectively)

(62,794)


(76,303)


(70,483)

Total SMP stockholders' equity

726,111


677,412


683,699

Noncontrolling interest

14,888


14,720


14,563

Total stockholders' equity

740,999


692,132


698,262

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,998,513


$ 2,027,539


$ 1,995,241

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




Net earnings

$ 62,301


$ 34,105

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

34,777


32,393

Amortization of deferred financing cost

815


931

Increase to allowance for expected credit losses

53


2,865

Increase to inventory reserves

4,837


5,367

Equity income from joint ventures

(2,900)


(3,593)

Employee stock ownership plan allocation

2,465


2,025

Stock-based compensation

8,894


5,515

Increase in deferred income taxes

(1,449)


(3,584)

Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

21,050


36,369

Change in assets and liabilities:




Increase in accounts receivable

(78,295)


(78,691)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

74,297


(22,777)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,221)


3,403

(Decrease) increase in accounts payable

(2,105)


22,431

Increase in sundry payables and accrued expenses

88,908


46,211

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(3,256)


2,711

Net cash provided by operating activities

207,171


85,681





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:




Capital expenditures

(23,534)


(29,334)

Other investing activities

(3,434)


3,043

Net cash used in investing activities

(26,968)


(26,291)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:




Repayments of term loans

(11,782)


(11,788)

Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities

(107,718)


9,735

Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations

(5,600)


892

Purchase of treasury stock

(320)


-

(Decrease) increase in overdraft balances

(85)


1,542

Dividends paid

(22,040)


(20,408)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(624)


(335)

Net cash used in financing activities

(148,169)


(20,362)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

972


3,747

Net increase in cash

33,006


42,775

CASH at beginning of period

72,031


44,426

CASH at end of period

$ 105,037


$ 87,201

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment



Three Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

GAAP Net
Sales


IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment


Adjusted
Net Sales


GAAP Net
Sales


IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment


Adjusted
Net Sales

Vehicle Control












Engine Management (Ignition,
Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$ 125,944






$ 121,420





Electrical and Safety

66,196






63,192





Wire Sets and Other

13,849






13,070





Total Vehicle Control

205,989


3,492


209,481


197,682


-


197,682













Temperature Control












AC System Components

106,004






114,033





Other Thermal Components

31,490






30,624





Total Temperature Control

137,494


1,208


138,702


144,657


-


144,657













Nissens Automotive












Air Conditioning

45,933






36,409





Engine Cooling

33,165






32,168





Engine Efficiency

11,485






15,960





Total Nissens Automotive

90,583


376


90,959


84,537


-


84,537













Engineered Solutions












Light Vehicle

24,674






21,977





Commercial Vehicle

21,800






21,111





Construction/Agriculture

10,200






8,863





All Other

19,053






20,247





Total Engineered Solutions

75,727


34


75,761


72,198


-


72,198













Intersegment sales

(2,002)


-


(2,002)


(238)


-


(238)













Total

$ 507,791


$ 5,110


$ 512,901


$ 498,836


$ -


$ 498,836

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

GAAP Net
Sales


IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment


Adjusted
Net Sales


GAAP Net
Sales


IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment


Adjusted
Net Sales

Vehicle Control












Engine Management (Ignition,
Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$ 388,519






$ 368,019





Electrical and Safety

171,635






178,339





Wire Sets and Other

42,586






45,365





Total Vehicle Control

602,740


19,143


621,883


591,723


-


591,723













Temperature Control












AC System Components

290,496






286,001





Other Thermal Components

81,250






78,904





Total Temperature Control

371,746


8,435


380,181


364,905


-


364,905













Nissens Automotive












Air Conditioning

111,535






104,016





Engine Cooling

100,887






95,023





Engine Efficiency

47,203






42,217





Total Nissens Automotive

259,625


615


260,240


241,256


-


241,256













Engineered Solutions












Light Vehicle

72,269






65,161





Commercial Vehicle

66,245






61,552





Construction/Agriculture

30,720






27,855





All Other

60,847






53,854





Total Engineered Solutions

230,081


2,040


232,121


208,422


-


208,422













Intersegment sales

(3,636)


-


(3,636)


(238)


-


(238)













Total

$ 1,460,556


$ 30,233


$ 1,490,789


$ 1,406,068


$ -


$ 1,406,068

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(Unaudited)


2026


2025


2026


2025

Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to
SMP









GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 32,620


$ 29,837


$ 82,702


$ 69,842










Restructuring Expenses


62


782


676


2,037

Litigation Matter


3,615


-


3,615


-

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


299


2


8,346

Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(956)


(281)


(1,116)


(2,700)

Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 35,341


$ 30,637


$ 85,879


$ 77,525










Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
Attributable to SMP









GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 1.42


$ 1.32


$ 3.62


$ 3.11










Restructuring Expenses


-


0.04


0.03


0.09

Litigation Matter


0.16


-


0.16


-

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


0.01


-


0.37

Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(0.04)


(0.01)


(0.05)


(0.12)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing
Operations


$ 1.54


$ 1.36


$ 3.76


$ 3.45



Last Twelve Months Ended


Year Ended



September 30,


December 31,

(In thousands, except for net debt leverage ratio)


2026

2025


2025

Net Debt


Unaudited


Audited

Current portion of revolving credit facility


$ 50,000


$ 30,000


$ 30,000

Current portion of term loan and other debt


21,130


20,839


21,988

Long-term debt


415,830


538,639


566,727

Total debt


486,960


589,478


618,715

Less: Cash


105,037


$ 87,201


72,031

Net debt


381,923


502,277


546,684








EBITDA without Special Items







GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 70,406


$ 32,099


$ 42,208

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes


(22,379)


(37,770)


(37,698)

Provision for Income Taxes


34,610


27,534


30,617

GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


127,395


97,403


110,523








Depreciation and Amortization


46,232


41,798


43,848

Interest Expense


29,234


28,998


31,339

EBITDA


202,861


168,199


185,710








Restructuring Expenses


1,219


3,931


2,580

Litigation Matter


3,615


-


-

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


239


20,418


8,583

Customer Program Wind Down


4,067


-


4,067

Special Items


9,140


24,349


15,230








EBITDA without Special Items


$ 212,001


$ 192,548


$ 200,940








Net debt leverage ratio


1.8


2.6


2.7

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments




Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses


Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 16,572


$ 14,345


$ 3,560


$ 2,481


$ (22,586)


$ 14,372

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of
Income Taxes


-


-


-


-


(18,472)


(18,472)

Provision for Income Taxes


6,160


4,958


1,456


1,485


(2,063)


$ 11,996

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing
Operations Before Taxes


22,732


19,303


5,016


3,966


(6,177)


44,840














Depreciation and Amortization


4,648


891


3,300


2,673


350


11,862

Interest Expense


987


475


4,655


598


(448)


6,267

EBITDA


28,367


20,669


12,971


7,237


(6,275)


62,969














Restructuring Expenses


41


2


-


19


-


62

Litigation Matter


-


-


3,615


-


-


3,615

Special Items


41


2


3,615


19


-


3,677














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 28,408


$ 20,671


$ 16,586


$ 7,256


$ (6,275)


$ 66,646

% of GAAP Net Sales


13.8 %


15.0 %


18.3 %


9.6 %




13.1 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales


13.6 %


14.9 %


18.2 %


9.6 %




13.0 %
















Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses


Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 10,733


$ 20,036


$ 4,420


$ 2,869


$ (42,232)


$ (4,174)

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of
Income Taxes


-


-


-


-


(34,172)


(34,172)

Provision for Income Taxes


3,520


7,087


1,120


1,370


(1,119)


11,978

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing
Operations Before Taxes


14,253


27,123


5,540


4,239


(9,179)


41,976














Depreciation and Amortization


4,174


785


3,333


2,574


335


11,201

Interest Expense


1,267


587


5,322


515


(297)


7,394

EBITDA


19,694


28,495


14,195


7,328


(9,141)


60,571














Restructuring Expenses


735


1


-


46


-


782

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


44


-


255


299

Special Items


735


1


44


46


255


1,081














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 20,429


$ 28,496


$ 14,239


$ 7,374


$ (8,886)


$ 61,652

% of GAAP Net Sales


10.3 %


19.7 %


16.8 %


10.2 %




12.4 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales


10.3 %


19.7 %


16.8 %


10.2 %




12.4 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments




Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses


Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 37,346


$ 41,256


$ 11,660


$ 7,303


$ (35,263)


$ 62,302

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of
Income Taxes


-


-


-


-


(21,050)


(21,050)

Provision for Income Taxes


13,751


14,448


4,758


3,390


(5,487)


$ 30,860

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing
Operations Before Taxes


51,097


55,704


16,418


10,693


(19,700)


114,212














Depreciation and Amortization


13,395


2,586


9,877


7,867


1,052


34,777

Interest Expense


4,699


1,960


14,031


1,714


(1,059)


21,345

EBITDA


69,191


60,250


40,326


20,274


(19,707)


170,334














Restructuring Expenses


551


74


-


51


-


676

Litigation Matter


-


-


3,615


-


-


3,615

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2


-


-


2

Special Items


551


74


3,617


51


-


4,293














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 69,742


$ 60,324


$ 43,943


$ 20,325


$ (19,707)


$ 174,627

% of GAAP Net Sales


11.6 %


16.2 %


16.9 %


8.8 %




12.0 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales


11.2 %


15.9 %


16.9 %


8.8 %




11.7 %
















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses


Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)


$ 35,318


$ 40,312


$ 5,954


$ 8,150


$ (55,629)


$ 34,105

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of
Income Taxes


-


-


-


-


(36,369)


(36,369)

Provision for Income Taxes


11,430


14,361


2,088


3,508


(4,520)


26,867

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing
Operations Before Taxes


46,748


54,673


8,042


11,658


(23,780)


97,341














Depreciation and Amortization


11,913


2,347


9,645


7,501


987


32,393

Interest Expense


3,820


1,888


16,455


1,517


(230)


23,450

EBITDA


62,481


58,908


34,142


20,676


(23,023)


153,184














Restructuring Expenses


1,740


190


-


105


2


2,037

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


7,877


-


469


8,346

Special Items


$ 1,740


$ 190


$ 7,877


$ 105


$ 471


$ 10,383














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 64,221


$ 59,098


$ 42,019


$ 20,781


$ (22,552)


$ 163,567

% of GAAP Net Sales


10.9 %


16.2 %


17.4 %


10.0 %




11.6 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales


10.9 %


16.2 %


17.4 %


10.0 %




11.6 %

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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