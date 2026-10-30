Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

- Third quarter net sales of $507.8 million with adjusted net sales up 2.8% to $512.9 million
- Third quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.42 with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.54, up 13.2% versus prior year
- Net debt leverage improved to 1.8x from 2.5x in our second quarter, surpassing our target to be below 2.0x in FY'26
- Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $507.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $498.8 million during the same quarter in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $512.9 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $498.8 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 were $32.6 million or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $29.8 million or $1.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 were $35.3 million or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $30.6 million or $1.36 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.
Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $1,460.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $1,406.1 million during the comparable period in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $1,490.8 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $1,406.1 million during the comparable period in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $82.7 million or $3.62 per diluted share, compared to $69.8 million or $3.11 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were $85.9 million or $3.76 per diluted share and $77.5 million or $3.45 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we are very pleased with our third quarter. Adjusted net sales for the quarter, excluding the impact of the accounting treatment for IEEPA tariff refunds received in the quarter, increased 2.8% with three of our four operating segments showing solid gains, while adjusted EBITDA increased to a record-setting $66.6 million. Year-to-date we have set records for both top and bottom-line performance."
Third Quarter Highlights:
North American Aftermarket Segments
- Vehicle Control adjusted net sales increased 6.0% in the third quarter, driven by strong sell-in as customers deepen assortments to capture DIFM sales, solid demand across all categories and aided by an easier year-over-year comparison. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 5.1% for the segment. Customer POS for the segment remained positive throughout the quarter, demonstrating ongoing demand for our non-discretionary offering.
- Temperature Control adjusted net sales decreased 4.1% in the quarter, against a record setting comparison last year, and are up 4.2% year-to-date. The first half of the year saw very strong preseason orders as our customers prepared for the selling season, with sell-in well ahead through the second quarter. Customer POS was solid in the quarter with strong sell-through of previously purchased inventory.
Nissens
Nissens adjusted net sales increased 7.6% to $91.0 million, driven by a combination of high single digit sales growth in local currency benefiting from the record temperatures in certain end-markets, offset by a modest headwind in currency conversion. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 7.9% for the segment, outperforming in a challenging market and demonstrating the strength of our program.
Engineered Solutions
Adjusted net sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed solid growth of 4.9% over last year's third quarter and are up 11.4% year-to-date. As comparisons remain more difficult in the next few quarters, we would expect more normalized levels of sales growth going forward.
Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $66.6 million, up from $61.7 million last year, driven primarily by solid performance across our Vehicle Control and Nissens segments, partially offset by Temperature Control due to lower sales in the quarter.
From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $381.9 million, down from $510.2 million at the end of the second quarter, reflecting debt paydown as we are into our seasonally stronger cash-generating quarters. Importantly, we reduced our inventory to $646.1 million from $727.9 million at December 31, 2025. Our net debt leverage decreased to 1.8x from 2.5x in the second quarter of 2026, surpassing our target for reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.
2026 Guidance Update
Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and steady performance in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.
Further, we reaffirm our expectation that adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, any significant inflationary impact from geopolitical conditions, or increase in interest rates impacting our customers' supply chain financing programs. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs.
Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2026.
Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we move into the final quarter of the year, we are optimistic that we can continue to navigate the challenging environment and maintain the positive momentum we have experienced over the past several quarters. Our quality products and brands across a wide assortment of non-discretionary categories have us well-positioned to support our customers and the repair professional. The resiliency of the aftermarket in both North America and Europe has us excited about our future path for growth and improved profitability. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 30, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'26 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-347-6865 (domestic) or 203-518-9757 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP3Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-757-4761 (domestic) or 402-220-7215 (international).
Forward-Looking Statements
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance and balance sheet health. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
When we provide our expectations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:
Non-GAAP Measure
Definition
Adjusted consolidated net sales and
Represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding adjustment for
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per
Represents earnings from continuing operations attributable to
Net debt and net debt leverage
Represents the current portion of revolving credit facility, current
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA,
Represents net earnings (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net sales
$ 507,791
$ 498,836
$ 1,460,556
$ 1,406,068
Cost of sales
342,206
337,042
991,179
968,663
Gross profit
165,585
161,794
469,377
437,405
Selling, general and administrative expenses
115,371
113,388
333,731
320,753
Restructuring expenses
62
782
676
2,037
Other income (expense), net
(3)
12
116
319
Operating income
50,149
47,636
135,086
114,934
Other non-operating income, net
958
1,734
472
5,857
Interest expense
6,267
7,394
21,345
23,450
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
44,840
41,976
114,213
97,341
Provision for income taxes
11,996
11,977
30,862
26,867
Earnings from continuing operations
32,844
29,999
83,351
70,474
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(18,472)
(34,172)
(21,050)
(36,369)
Net earnings (loss)
14,372
(4,173)
62,301
34,105
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
224
162
649
632
Net earnings attributable to SMP
$ 14,148
$ (4,335)
$ 61,652
$ 33,473
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
Continuing operations
$ 32,620
$ 29,837
$ 82,702
$ 69,842
Discontinued operations
(18,472)
(34,172)
(21,050)
(36,369)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
$ 14,148
$ (4,335)
$ 61,652
$ 33,473
Per common share data
Basic:
Continuing operations
$ 1.46
$ 1.36
$ 3.71
$ 3.18
Discontinued operations
(0.83)
(1.56)
(0.94)
(1.66)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share
$ 0.63
$ (0.20)
$ 2.77
$ 1.52
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$ 1.42
$ 1.32
$ 3.62
$ 3.11
Discontinued operations
(0.80)
(1.51)
(0.92)
(1.62)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share
$ 0.62
$ (0.19)
$ 2.70
$ 1.49
Dividend declared per common share
$ 0.33
$ 0.31
$ 0.66
$ 0.93
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
22,340,489
21,991,194
22,267,056
21,954,548
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
22,966,373
22,571,304
22,868,015
22,439,083
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$ 105,037
$ 87,201
$ 72,031
Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of
307,149
296,229
232,020
Inventories
646,139
676,829
727,922
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,924
23,467
18,477
Total current assets
1,082,249
1,083,726
1,050,450
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $309,409 for 2026
187,836
187,333
188,562
Operating lease right-of-use assets
98,254
107,789
105,178
Goodwill
251,877
256,152
256,159
Customer relationships intangibles, net
193,720
216,480
212,056
Other intangibles, net
95,228
98,688
99,102
Deferred income taxes
24,732
19,611
25,384
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
27,583
25,445
26,310
Other assets
37,034
32,315
32,040
Total assets
$ 1,998,513
$ 2,027,539
$ 1,995,241
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of revolving credit facility
$ 50,000
$ 30,000
$ 30,000
Current portion of term loan and other debt
21,130
20,839
21,988
Accounts payable
166,608
178,295
169,089
Sundry payables and accrued expenses
115,232
111,189
92,054
Accrued customer returns
76,953
83,036
49,554
Accrued rebates
124,679
83,694
84,494
Payroll and commissions
44,638
47,059
46,135
Total current liabilities
599,240
554,112
493,314
Long-term debt
415,830
538,639
566,727
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
87,220
96,180
93,381
Accrued asbestos liabilities
123,345
115,042
112,625
Other accrued liabilities
31,879
31,434
30,932
Total liabilities
1,257,514
1,335,407
1,296,979
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - par value $2.00 per share (Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued
47,872
47,872
47,872
Capital in excess of par value
103,177
102,838
99,005
Retained earnings
629,060
588,450
589,448
Accumulated other comprehensive income
8,796
14,555
17,857
Treasury stock - at cost (1,594,225 shares in 2026 and 1,948,363 and 1,790,097 shares
(62,794)
(76,303)
(70,483)
Total SMP stockholders' equity
726,111
677,412
683,699
Noncontrolling interest
14,888
14,720
14,563
Total stockholders' equity
740,999
692,132
698,262
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,998,513
$ 2,027,539
$ 1,995,241
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$ 62,301
$ 34,105
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
34,777
32,393
Amortization of deferred financing cost
815
931
Increase to allowance for expected credit losses
53
2,865
Increase to inventory reserves
4,837
5,367
Equity income from joint ventures
(2,900)
(3,593)
Employee stock ownership plan allocation
2,465
2,025
Stock-based compensation
8,894
5,515
Increase in deferred income taxes
(1,449)
(3,584)
Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax
21,050
36,369
Change in assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(78,295)
(78,691)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
74,297
(22,777)
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,221)
3,403
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable
(2,105)
22,431
Increase in sundry payables and accrued expenses
88,908
46,211
Net change in other assets and liabilities
(3,256)
2,711
Net cash provided by operating activities
207,171
85,681
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(23,534)
(29,334)
Other investing activities
(3,434)
3,043
Net cash used in investing activities
(26,968)
(26,291)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayments of term loans
(11,782)
(11,788)
Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities
(107,718)
9,735
Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations
(5,600)
892
Purchase of treasury stock
(320)
-
(Decrease) increase in overdraft balances
(85)
1,542
Dividends paid
(22,040)
(20,408)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(624)
(335)
Net cash used in financing activities
(148,169)
(20,362)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
972
3,747
Net increase in cash
33,006
42,775
CASH at beginning of period
72,031
44,426
CASH at end of period
$ 105,037
$ 87,201
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment
Three Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
GAAP Net
IEEPA
Adjusted
GAAP Net
IEEPA
Adjusted
Vehicle Control
Engine Management (Ignition,
$ 125,944
$ 121,420
Electrical and Safety
66,196
63,192
Wire Sets and Other
13,849
13,070
Total Vehicle Control
205,989
3,492
209,481
197,682
-
197,682
Temperature Control
AC System Components
106,004
114,033
Other Thermal Components
31,490
30,624
Total Temperature Control
137,494
1,208
138,702
144,657
-
144,657
Nissens Automotive
Air Conditioning
45,933
36,409
Engine Cooling
33,165
32,168
Engine Efficiency
11,485
15,960
Total Nissens Automotive
90,583
376
90,959
84,537
-
84,537
Engineered Solutions
Light Vehicle
24,674
21,977
Commercial Vehicle
21,800
21,111
Construction/Agriculture
10,200
8,863
All Other
19,053
20,247
Total Engineered Solutions
75,727
34
75,761
72,198
-
72,198
Intersegment sales
(2,002)
-
(2,002)
(238)
-
(238)
Total
$ 507,791
$ 5,110
$ 512,901
$ 498,836
$ -
$ 498,836
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
GAAP Net
IEEPA
Adjusted
GAAP Net
IEEPA
Adjusted
Vehicle Control
Engine Management (Ignition,
$ 388,519
$ 368,019
Electrical and Safety
171,635
178,339
Wire Sets and Other
42,586
45,365
Total Vehicle Control
602,740
19,143
621,883
591,723
-
591,723
Temperature Control
AC System Components
290,496
286,001
Other Thermal Components
81,250
78,904
Total Temperature Control
371,746
8,435
380,181
364,905
-
364,905
Nissens Automotive
Air Conditioning
111,535
104,016
Engine Cooling
100,887
95,023
Engine Efficiency
47,203
42,217
Total Nissens Automotive
259,625
615
260,240
241,256
-
241,256
Engineered Solutions
Light Vehicle
72,269
65,161
Commercial Vehicle
66,245
61,552
Construction/Agriculture
30,720
27,855
All Other
60,847
53,854
Total Engineered Solutions
230,081
2,040
232,121
208,422
-
208,422
Intersegment sales
(3,636)
-
(3,636)
(238)
-
(238)
Total
$ 1,460,556
$ 30,233
$ 1,490,789
$ 1,406,068
$ -
$ 1,406,068
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Unaudited)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 32,620
$ 29,837
$ 82,702
$ 69,842
Restructuring Expenses
62
782
676
2,037
Litigation Matter
3,615
-
3,615
-
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
299
2
8,346
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
(956)
(281)
(1,116)
(2,700)
Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 35,341
$ 30,637
$ 85,879
$ 77,525
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 1.42
$ 1.32
$ 3.62
$ 3.11
Restructuring Expenses
-
0.04
0.03
0.09
Litigation Matter
0.16
-
0.16
-
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
0.01
-
0.37
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.05)
(0.12)
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing
$ 1.54
$ 1.36
$ 3.76
$ 3.45
Last Twelve Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands, except for net debt leverage ratio)
2026
2025
2025
Net Debt
Unaudited
Audited
Current portion of revolving credit facility
$ 50,000
$ 30,000
$ 30,000
Current portion of term loan and other debt
21,130
20,839
21,988
Long-term debt
415,830
538,639
566,727
Total debt
486,960
589,478
618,715
Less: Cash
105,037
$ 87,201
72,031
Net debt
381,923
502,277
546,684
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 70,406
$ 32,099
$ 42,208
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes
(22,379)
(37,770)
(37,698)
Provision for Income Taxes
34,610
27,534
30,617
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
127,395
97,403
110,523
Depreciation and Amortization
46,232
41,798
43,848
Interest Expense
29,234
28,998
31,339
EBITDA
202,861
168,199
185,710
Restructuring Expenses
1,219
3,931
2,580
Litigation Matter
3,615
-
-
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
239
20,418
8,583
Customer Program Wind Down
4,067
-
4,067
Special Items
9,140
24,349
15,230
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 212,001
$ 192,548
$ 200,940
Net debt leverage ratio
1.8
2.6
2.7
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Corporate
Consolidated
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 16,572
$ 14,345
$ 3,560
$ 2,481
$ (22,586)
$ 14,372
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of
-
-
-
-
(18,472)
(18,472)
Provision for Income Taxes
6,160
4,958
1,456
1,485
(2,063)
$ 11,996
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing
22,732
19,303
5,016
3,966
(6,177)
44,840
Depreciation and Amortization
4,648
891
3,300
2,673
350
11,862
Interest Expense
987
475
4,655
598
(448)
6,267
EBITDA
28,367
20,669
12,971
7,237
(6,275)
62,969
Restructuring Expenses
41
2
-
19
-
62
Litigation Matter
-
-
3,615
-
-
3,615
Special Items
41
2
3,615
19
-
3,677
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 28,408
$ 20,671
$ 16,586
$ 7,256
$ (6,275)
$ 66,646
% of GAAP Net Sales
13.8 %
15.0 %
18.3 %
9.6 %
13.1 %
% of Non-GAAP Net Sales
13.6 %
14.9 %
18.2 %
9.6 %
13.0 %
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Corporate
Consolidated
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 10,733
$ 20,036
$ 4,420
$ 2,869
$ (42,232)
$ (4,174)
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of
-
-
-
-
(34,172)
(34,172)
Provision for Income Taxes
3,520
7,087
1,120
1,370
(1,119)
11,978
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing
14,253
27,123
5,540
4,239
(9,179)
41,976
Depreciation and Amortization
4,174
785
3,333
2,574
335
11,201
Interest Expense
1,267
587
5,322
515
(297)
7,394
EBITDA
19,694
28,495
14,195
7,328
(9,141)
60,571
Restructuring Expenses
735
1
-
46
-
782
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
44
-
255
299
Special Items
735
1
44
46
255
1,081
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 20,429
$ 28,496
$ 14,239
$ 7,374
$ (8,886)
$ 61,652
% of GAAP Net Sales
10.3 %
19.7 %
16.8 %
10.2 %
12.4 %
% of Non-GAAP Net Sales
10.3 %
19.7 %
16.8 %
10.2 %
12.4 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Corporate
Consolidated
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 37,346
$ 41,256
$ 11,660
$ 7,303
$ (35,263)
$ 62,302
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of
-
-
-
-
(21,050)
(21,050)
Provision for Income Taxes
13,751
14,448
4,758
3,390
(5,487)
$ 30,860
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing
51,097
55,704
16,418
10,693
(19,700)
114,212
Depreciation and Amortization
13,395
2,586
9,877
7,867
1,052
34,777
Interest Expense
4,699
1,960
14,031
1,714
(1,059)
21,345
EBITDA
69,191
60,250
40,326
20,274
(19,707)
170,334
Restructuring Expenses
551
74
-
51
-
676
Litigation Matter
-
-
3,615
-
-
3,615
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
2
-
-
2
Special Items
551
74
3,617
51
-
4,293
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 69,742
$ 60,324
$ 43,943
$ 20,325
$ (19,707)
$ 174,627
% of GAAP Net Sales
11.6 %
16.2 %
16.9 %
8.8 %
12.0 %
% of Non-GAAP Net Sales
11.2 %
15.9 %
16.9 %
8.8 %
11.7 %
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
Corporate
Consolidated
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)
$ 35,318
$ 40,312
$ 5,954
$ 8,150
$ (55,629)
$ 34,105
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of
-
-
-
-
(36,369)
(36,369)
Provision for Income Taxes
11,430
14,361
2,088
3,508
(4,520)
26,867
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing
46,748
54,673
8,042
11,658
(23,780)
97,341
Depreciation and Amortization
11,913
2,347
9,645
7,501
987
32,393
Interest Expense
3,820
1,888
16,455
1,517
(230)
23,450
EBITDA
62,481
58,908
34,142
20,676
(23,023)
153,184
Restructuring Expenses
1,740
190
-
105
2
2,037
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
7,877
-
469
8,346
Special Items
$ 1,740
$ 190
$ 7,877
$ 105
$ 471
$ 10,383
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 64,221
$ 59,098
$ 42,019
$ 20,781
$ (22,552)
$ 163,567
% of GAAP Net Sales
10.9 %
16.2 %
17.4 %
10.0 %
11.6 %
% of Non-GAAP Net Sales
10.9 %
16.2 %
17.4 %
10.0 %
11.6 %
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.