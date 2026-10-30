Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Third quarter net sales of $507.8 million with adjusted net sales up 2.8% to $512.9 million



Third quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.42 with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.54, up 13.2% versus prior year



Net debt leverage improved to 1.8x from 2.5x in our second quarter, surpassing our target to be below 2.0x in FY'26



Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $507.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $498.8 million during the same quarter in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $512.9 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $498.8 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 were $32.6 million or $1.42 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $29.8 million or $1.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2026 were $35.3 million or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $30.6 million or $1.36 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $1,460.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $1,406.1 million during the comparable period in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $1,490.8 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $1,406.1 million during the comparable period in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $82.7 million or $3.62 per diluted share, compared to $69.8 million or $3.11 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were $85.9 million or $3.76 per diluted share and $77.5 million or $3.45 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we are very pleased with our third quarter. Adjusted net sales for the quarter, excluding the impact of the accounting treatment for IEEPA tariff refunds received in the quarter, increased 2.8% with three of our four operating segments showing solid gains, while adjusted EBITDA increased to a record-setting $66.6 million. Year-to-date we have set records for both top and bottom-line performance."

Third Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket Segments

Vehicle Control adjusted net sales increased 6.0% in the third quarter, driven by strong sell-in as customers deepen assortments to capture DIFM sales, solid demand across all categories and aided by an easier year-over-year comparison. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 5.1% for the segment. Customer POS for the segment remained positive throughout the quarter, demonstrating ongoing demand for our non-discretionary offering.

adjusted net sales increased 6.0% in the third quarter, driven by strong sell-in as customers deepen assortments to capture DIFM sales, solid demand across all categories and aided by an easier year-over-year comparison. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 5.1% for the segment. Customer POS for the segment remained positive throughout the quarter, demonstrating ongoing demand for our non-discretionary offering. Temperature Control adjusted net sales decreased 4.1% in the quarter, against a record setting comparison last year, and are up 4.2% year-to-date. The first half of the year saw very strong preseason orders as our customers prepared for the selling season, with sell-in well ahead through the second quarter. Customer POS was solid in the quarter with strong sell-through of previously purchased inventory.

Nissens

Nissens adjusted net sales increased 7.6% to $91.0 million, driven by a combination of high single digit sales growth in local currency benefiting from the record temperatures in certain end-markets, offset by a modest headwind in currency conversion. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 7.9% for the segment, outperforming in a challenging market and demonstrating the strength of our program.

Engineered Solutions

Adjusted net sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed solid growth of 4.9% over last year's third quarter and are up 11.4% year-to-date. As comparisons remain more difficult in the next few quarters, we would expect more normalized levels of sales growth going forward.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $66.6 million, up from $61.7 million last year, driven primarily by solid performance across our Vehicle Control and Nissens segments, partially offset by Temperature Control due to lower sales in the quarter.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $381.9 million, down from $510.2 million at the end of the second quarter, reflecting debt paydown as we are into our seasonally stronger cash-generating quarters. Importantly, we reduced our inventory to $646.1 million from $727.9 million at December 31, 2025. Our net debt leverage decreased to 1.8x from 2.5x in the second quarter of 2026, surpassing our target for reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

2026 Guidance Update

Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and steady performance in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.

Further, we reaffirm our expectation that adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, any significant inflationary impact from geopolitical conditions, or increase in interest rates impacting our customers' supply chain financing programs. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2026.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we move into the final quarter of the year, we are optimistic that we can continue to navigate the challenging environment and maintain the positive momentum we have experienced over the past several quarters. Our quality products and brands across a wide assortment of non-discretionary categories have us well-positioned to support our customers and the repair professional. The resiliency of the aftermarket in both North America and Europe has us excited about our future path for growth and improved profitability. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 30, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'26 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-347-6865 (domestic) or 203-518-9757 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP3Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-757-4761 (domestic) or 402-220-7215 (international).

Forward-Looking Statements

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance and balance sheet health. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Measure Definition Adjusted consolidated net sales and

adjusted segment net sales Represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding adjustment for

accounting for International Emergency Economic Powers Act

("IEEPA") tariff refunds received from the United States Treasury

which we estimate may be passed through to our customers. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per

share from continuing operations

attributable to SMP and related

non-GAAP income statement items

and related percentage of net sales

and adjusted net sales Represents earnings from continuing operations attributable to

SMP (a GAAP measure) and related income statement items, such

as gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses,

operating income (GAAP measures), adjusted to exclude

restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration expenses, other

income (expense), net, and related tax effects. Net debt and net debt leverage Represents the current portion of revolving credit facility, current

portion of term loan and other debt and long-term debt (GAAP

measures) less cash (a GAAP measure) divided by EBITDA

without special items, as defined below. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA,

EBITDA without special items and

related margin percentage Represents net earnings (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding

depreciation, amortization, and interest expense adjusted or

without special items defined as restructuring expenses, acquisition

& integration expenses, expenses related to a customer program

wind down, and a charge related to a litigation matter in dispute.

EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin divided by GAAP

net sales or adjusted consolidated net sales or adjusted segment net

sales. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are

important to an understanding of the company's overall operating

results in the periods presented.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) 2026

2025 2026

2025 Net sales $ 507,791

$ 498,836 $ 1,460,556

$ 1,406,068 Cost of sales 342,206

337,042 991,179

968,663 Gross profit 165,585

161,794 469,377

437,405 Selling, general and administrative expenses 115,371

113,388 333,731

320,753 Restructuring expenses 62

782 676

2,037 Other income (expense), net (3)

12 116

319 Operating income 50,149

47,636 135,086

114,934 Other non-operating income, net 958

1,734 472

5,857 Interest expense 6,267

7,394 21,345

23,450 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 44,840

41,976 114,213

97,341 Provision for income taxes 11,996

11,977 30,862

26,867 Earnings from continuing operations 32,844

29,999 83,351

70,474 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (18,472)

(34,172) (21,050)

(36,369) Net earnings (loss) 14,372

(4,173) 62,301

34,105 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 224

162 649

632 Net earnings attributable to SMP $ 14,148

$ (4,335) $ 61,652

$ 33,473













Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP











Continuing operations $ 32,620

$ 29,837 $ 82,702

$ 69,842 Discontinued operations (18,472)

(34,172) (21,050)

(36,369) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP $ 14,148

$ (4,335) $ 61,652

$ 33,473













Per common share data











Basic:











Continuing operations $ 1.46

$ 1.36 $ 3.71

$ 3.18 Discontinued operations (0.83)

(1.56) (0.94)

(1.66) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share $ 0.63

$ (0.20) $ 2.77

$ 1.52













Diluted:











Continuing operations $ 1.42

$ 1.32 $ 3.62

$ 3.11 Discontinued operations (0.80)

(1.51) (0.92)

(1.62) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share $ 0.62

$ (0.19) $ 2.70

$ 1.49













Dividend declared per common share $ 0.33

$ 0.31 $ 0.66

$ 0.93













Weighted average number of common shares, basic 22,340,489

21,991,194 22,267,056

21,954,548 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 22,966,373

22,571,304 22,868,015

22,439,083

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2025 ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash $ 105,037

$ 87,201

$ 72,031 Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of

$10,395 for 2026 and $7,777 and $10,043 for June and December 2025, respectively 307,149

296,229

232,020 Inventories 646,139

676,829

727,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,924

23,467

18,477 Total current assets 1,082,249

1,083,726

1,050,450











Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $309,409 for 2026

and $287,624 and $300,283 for June and December 2025, respectively 187,836

187,333

188,562 Operating lease right-of-use assets 98,254

107,789

105,178 Goodwill 251,877

256,152

256,159 Customer relationships intangibles, net 193,720

216,480

212,056 Other intangibles, net 95,228

98,688

99,102 Deferred income taxes 24,732

19,611

25,384 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 27,583

25,445

26,310 Other assets 37,034

32,315

32,040 Total assets $ 1,998,513

$ 2,027,539

$ 1,995,241 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Current portion of revolving credit facility $ 50,000

$ 30,000

$ 30,000 Current portion of term loan and other debt 21,130

20,839

21,988 Accounts payable 166,608

178,295

169,089 Sundry payables and accrued expenses 115,232

111,189

92,054 Accrued customer returns 76,953

83,036

49,554 Accrued rebates 124,679

83,694

84,494 Payroll and commissions 44,638

47,059

46,135 Total current liabilities 599,240

554,112

493,314











Long-term debt 415,830

538,639

566,727 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 87,220

96,180

93,381 Accrued asbestos liabilities 123,345

115,042

112,625 Other accrued liabilities 31,879

31,434

30,932 Total liabilities 1,257,514

1,335,407

1,296,979 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Common stock - par value $2.00 per share (Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued

23,936,036 shares) 47,872

47,872

47,872 Capital in excess of par value 103,177

102,838

99,005 Retained earnings 629,060

588,450

589,448 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,796

14,555

17,857 Treasury stock - at cost (1,594,225 shares in 2026 and 1,948,363 and 1,790,097 shares

in June and December 2025, respectively) (62,794)

(76,303)

(70,483) Total SMP stockholders' equity 726,111

677,412

683,699 Noncontrolling interest 14,888

14,720

14,563 Total stockholders' equity 740,999

692,132

698,262 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,998,513

$ 2,027,539

$ 1,995,241

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net earnings $ 62,301

$ 34,105 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 34,777

32,393 Amortization of deferred financing cost 815

931 Increase to allowance for expected credit losses 53

2,865 Increase to inventory reserves 4,837

5,367 Equity income from joint ventures (2,900)

(3,593) Employee stock ownership plan allocation 2,465

2,025 Stock-based compensation 8,894

5,515 Increase in deferred income taxes (1,449)

(3,584) Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax 21,050

36,369 Change in assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (78,295)

(78,691) Decrease (increase) in inventories 74,297

(22,777) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,221)

3,403 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (2,105)

22,431 Increase in sundry payables and accrued expenses 88,908

46,211 Net change in other assets and liabilities (3,256)

2,711 Net cash provided by operating activities 207,171

85,681







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (23,534)

(29,334) Other investing activities (3,434)

3,043 Net cash used in investing activities (26,968)

(26,291)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments of term loans (11,782)

(11,788) Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities (107,718)

9,735 Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations (5,600)

892 Purchase of treasury stock (320)

- (Decrease) increase in overdraft balances (85)

1,542 Dividends paid (22,040)

(20,408) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (624)

(335) Net cash used in financing activities (148,169)

(20,362) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 972

3,747 Net increase in cash 33,006

42,775 CASH at beginning of period 72,031

44,426 CASH at end of period $ 105,037

$ 87,201

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment



Three Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 (In thousands, unaudited) GAAP Net

Sales

IEEPA

Tariff

Adjustment

Adjusted

Net Sales

GAAP Net

Sales

IEEPA

Tariff

Adjustment

Adjusted

Net Sales Vehicle Control





















Engine Management (Ignition,

Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 125,944









$ 121,420







Electrical and Safety 66,196









63,192







Wire Sets and Other 13,849









13,070







Total Vehicle Control 205,989

3,492

209,481

197,682

-

197,682























Temperature Control





















AC System Components 106,004









114,033







Other Thermal Components 31,490









30,624







Total Temperature Control 137,494

1,208

138,702

144,657

-

144,657























Nissens Automotive





















Air Conditioning 45,933









36,409







Engine Cooling 33,165









32,168







Engine Efficiency 11,485









15,960







Total Nissens Automotive 90,583

376

90,959

84,537

-

84,537























Engineered Solutions





















Light Vehicle 24,674









21,977







Commercial Vehicle 21,800









21,111







Construction/Agriculture 10,200









8,863







All Other 19,053









20,247







Total Engineered Solutions 75,727

34

75,761

72,198

-

72,198























Intersegment sales (2,002)

-

(2,002)

(238)

-

(238)























Total $ 507,791

$ 5,110

$ 512,901

$ 498,836

$ -

$ 498,836

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 (In thousands, unaudited) GAAP Net

Sales

IEEPA

Tariff

Adjustment

Adjusted

Net Sales

GAAP Net

Sales

IEEPA

Tariff

Adjustment

Adjusted

Net Sales Vehicle Control





















Engine Management (Ignition,

Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 388,519









$ 368,019







Electrical and Safety 171,635









178,339







Wire Sets and Other 42,586









45,365







Total Vehicle Control 602,740

19,143

621,883

591,723

-

591,723























Temperature Control





















AC System Components 290,496









286,001







Other Thermal Components 81,250









78,904







Total Temperature Control 371,746

8,435

380,181

364,905

-

364,905























Nissens Automotive





















Air Conditioning 111,535









104,016







Engine Cooling 100,887









95,023







Engine Efficiency 47,203









42,217







Total Nissens Automotive 259,625

615

260,240

241,256

-

241,256























Engineered Solutions





















Light Vehicle 72,269









65,161







Commercial Vehicle 66,245









61,552







Construction/Agriculture 30,720









27,855







All Other 60,847









53,854







Total Engineered Solutions 230,081

2,040

232,121

208,422

-

208,422























Intersegment sales (3,636)

-

(3,636)

(238)

-

(238)























Total $ 1,460,556

$ 30,233

$ 1,490,789

$ 1,406,068

$ -

$ 1,406,068

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to

SMP















GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 32,620

$ 29,837

$ 82,702

$ 69,842

















Restructuring Expenses

62

782

676

2,037 Litigation Matter

3,615

-

3,615

- Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

299

2

8,346 Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(956)

(281)

(1,116)

(2,700) Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 35,341

$ 30,637

$ 85,879

$ 77,525

















Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

Attributable to SMP















GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.42

$ 1.32

$ 3.62

$ 3.11

















Restructuring Expenses

-

0.04

0.03

0.09 Litigation Matter

0.16

-

0.16

- Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

0.01

-

0.37 Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(0.04)

(0.01)

(0.05)

(0.12) Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing

Operations

$ 1.54

$ 1.36

$ 3.76

$ 3.45





Last Twelve Months Ended

Year Ended



September 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except for net debt leverage ratio)

2026 2025

2025 Net Debt

Unaudited

Audited Current portion of revolving credit facility

$ 50,000

$ 30,000

$ 30,000 Current portion of term loan and other debt

21,130

20,839

21,988 Long-term debt

415,830

538,639

566,727 Total debt

486,960

589,478

618,715 Less: Cash

105,037

$ 87,201

72,031 Net debt

381,923

502,277

546,684













EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 70,406

$ 32,099

$ 42,208 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes

(22,379)

(37,770)

(37,698) Provision for Income Taxes

34,610

27,534

30,617 GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

127,395

97,403

110,523













Depreciation and Amortization

46,232

41,798

43,848 Interest Expense

29,234

28,998

31,339 EBITDA

202,861

168,199

185,710













Restructuring Expenses

1,219

3,931

2,580 Litigation Matter

3,615

-

- Acquisition & Integration Expenses

239

20,418

8,583 Customer Program Wind Down

4,067

-

4,067 Special Items

9,140

24,349

15,230













EBITDA without Special Items

$ 212,001

$ 192,548

$ 200,940













Net debt leverage ratio

1.8

2.6

2.7

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments





Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Corporate

Unallocated

Expenses

Consolidated EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 16,572

$ 14,345

$ 3,560

$ 2,481

$ (22,586)

$ 14,372 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of

Income Taxes

-

-

-

-

(18,472)

(18,472) Provision for Income Taxes

6,160

4,958

1,456

1,485

(2,063)

$ 11,996 GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing

Operations Before Taxes

22,732

19,303

5,016

3,966

(6,177)

44,840

























Depreciation and Amortization

4,648

891

3,300

2,673

350

11,862 Interest Expense

987

475

4,655

598

(448)

6,267 EBITDA

28,367

20,669

12,971

7,237

(6,275)

62,969

























Restructuring Expenses

41

2

-

19

-

62 Litigation Matter

-

-

3,615

-

-

3,615 Special Items

41

2

3,615

19

-

3,677

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 28,408

$ 20,671

$ 16,586

$ 7,256

$ (6,275)

$ 66,646 % of GAAP Net Sales

13.8 %

15.0 %

18.3 %

9.6 %





13.1 % % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

13.6 %

14.9 %

18.2 %

9.6 %





13.0 %





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Corporate

Unallocated

Expenses

Consolidated EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 10,733

$ 20,036

$ 4,420

$ 2,869

$ (42,232)

$ (4,174) Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of

Income Taxes

-

-

-

-

(34,172)

(34,172) Provision for Income Taxes

3,520

7,087

1,120

1,370

(1,119)

11,978 GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing

Operations Before Taxes

14,253

27,123

5,540

4,239

(9,179)

41,976

























Depreciation and Amortization

4,174

785

3,333

2,574

335

11,201 Interest Expense

1,267

587

5,322

515

(297)

7,394 EBITDA

19,694

28,495

14,195

7,328

(9,141)

60,571

























Restructuring Expenses

735

1

-

46

-

782 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

44

-

255

299 Special Items

735

1

44

46

255

1,081

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 20,429

$ 28,496

$ 14,239

$ 7,374

$ (8,886)

$ 61,652 % of GAAP Net Sales

10.3 %

19.7 %

16.8 %

10.2 %





12.4 % % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

10.3 %

19.7 %

16.8 %

10.2 %





12.4 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Corporate

Unallocated

Expenses

Consolidated EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 37,346

$ 41,256

$ 11,660

$ 7,303

$ (35,263)

$ 62,302 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of

Income Taxes

-

-

-

-

(21,050)

(21,050) Provision for Income Taxes

13,751

14,448

4,758

3,390

(5,487)

$ 30,860 GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing

Operations Before Taxes

51,097

55,704

16,418

10,693

(19,700)

114,212

























Depreciation and Amortization

13,395

2,586

9,877

7,867

1,052

34,777 Interest Expense

4,699

1,960

14,031

1,714

(1,059)

21,345 EBITDA

69,191

60,250

40,326

20,274

(19,707)

170,334

























Restructuring Expenses

551

74

-

51

-

676 Litigation Matter

-

-

3,615

-

-

3,615 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

2

-

-

2 Special Items

551

74

3,617

51

-

4,293

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 69,742

$ 60,324

$ 43,943

$ 20,325

$ (19,707)

$ 174,627 % of GAAP Net Sales

11.6 %

16.2 %

16.9 %

8.8 %





12.0 % % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

11.2 %

15.9 %

16.9 %

8.8 %





11.7 %





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Corporate

Unallocated

Expenses

Consolidated EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 35,318

$ 40,312

$ 5,954

$ 8,150

$ (55,629)

$ 34,105 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of

Income Taxes

-

-

-

-

(36,369)

(36,369) Provision for Income Taxes

11,430

14,361

2,088

3,508

(4,520)

26,867 GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing

Operations Before Taxes

46,748

54,673

8,042

11,658

(23,780)

97,341

























Depreciation and Amortization

11,913

2,347

9,645

7,501

987

32,393 Interest Expense

3,820

1,888

16,455

1,517

(230)

23,450 EBITDA

62,481

58,908

34,142

20,676

(23,023)

153,184

























Restructuring Expenses

1,740

190

-

105

2

2,037 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

7,877

-

469

8,346 Special Items

$ 1,740

$ 190

$ 7,877

$ 105

$ 471

$ 10,383

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 64,221

$ 59,098

$ 42,019

$ 20,781

$ (22,552)

$ 163,567 % of GAAP Net Sales

10.9 %

16.2 %

17.4 %

10.0 %





11.6 % % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

10.9 %

16.2 %

17.4 %

10.0 %





11.6 %

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.