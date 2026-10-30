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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Fintech OPay Raises $304 Million Ahead of NYSE Debut: NYSE Content Update

Fintech OPay Raises $304 Million Ahead of NYSE Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 30th

  • OPay will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol 'OPAY.'
    • The firm's IPO gives it a market cap above $4 billion.
    • NYSE Live will have extensive coverage of the celebration, including executive remarks and an interview with Co-CEO Lars Boilesen.
    • Connor Group Managing Partner Jim Neesen will deliver his latest insights on the current IPO market.
  • Upwind raises $400 Million in Series C funding
    • Upwind says the capital will boost its product and engineering growth.
    • The company's latest round of funding comes less than nine months after it raised $250 million in a Series B round.
    • Co-founder + CEO Amiram Shachar will join Taking Stock to discuss how the funds will help defenders protect new risks in the AI era.
  • Adobe becomes official AI Fan Experience Partner for the BWT Alpine Formula One Team
    • The company says it plans is to give fans tools to create and share their own content with AI
    • Adobe expands its global partnerships across other pro sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, and NHL.
    • Adobe executive Marissa Dacay will join NYSE Live to elaborate on the company's strategy in the sports ecosystem.

Opening Bell
OPay (NYSE: OPAY) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
The WLDA Summit rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fintech-opay-raises-304-million-ahead-of-nyse-debut-nyse-content-update-302924923.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.