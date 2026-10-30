New York Stock Exchange: Fintech OPay Raises $304 Million Ahead of NYSE Debut: NYSE Content Update

Fintech OPay Raises $304 Million Ahead of NYSE Debut: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 30th

OPay will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol 'OPAY.' The firm's IPO gives it a market cap above $4 billion. NYSE Live will have extensive coverage of the celebration, including executive remarks and an interview with Co-CEO Lars Boilesen. Connor Group Managing Partner Jim Neesen will deliver his latest insights on the current IPO market.

Upwind raises $400 Million in Series C funding Upwind says the capital will boost its product and engineering growth. The company's latest round of funding comes less than nine months after it raised $250 million in a Series B round. Co-founder + CEO Amiram Shachar will join Taking Stock to discuss how the funds will help defenders protect new risks in the AI era.

Adobe becomes official AI Fan Experience Partner for the BWT Alpine Formula One Team The company says it plans is to give fans tools to create and share their own content with AI Adobe expands its global partnerships across other pro sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, and NHL. Adobe executive Marissa Dacay will join NYSE Live to elaborate on the company's strategy in the sports ecosystem.



Opening Bell

OPay (NYSE: OPAY) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

The WLDA Summit rings the Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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