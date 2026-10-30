Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Signs Acquisition Agreement with Utilicraft Aerospace Industries for Wipeboard.io and Affiliated Assets

Transaction approved by Remergify's Board of Directors and shareholders; parties working toward closing as soon as practical

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Remergify, a Wyoming technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures, today announced that it and Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc. (Expert Market:UITA) have signed an Acquisition Agreement under which Utilicraft will acquire Wipeboard.io and its affiliated assets. The agreement has been executed by both parties, and Remergify has received approval of the transaction from its Board of Directors and its shareholders. The Company is now working with Utilicraft to close the acquisition as soon as practical.

Under the terms of the agreement, Remergify will receive shares representing 80% of Utilicraft's fully issued and outstanding common stock as consideration for the Wipeboard assets. Upon closing, Remergify expects to become Utilicraft's majority shareholder.

The Wipeboard Assets

Wipeboard.io is a project whiteboard platform built for small teams, agencies, and consultants of roughly 3 to 25 people, positioned as "the whiteboard your whole team will actually use." The assets included in the transaction are:

Wipeboard.io - the core team platform, with subscription plans ranging from Starter at $9/month to Scale at $79/month

- the core team platform, with subscription plans ranging from Starter at $9/month to Scale at $79/month Wipeboard for Education (edu.wipeboard.io) - classroom assignment boards with per-student completion tracking

(edu.wipeboard.io) - classroom assignment boards with per-student completion tracking Wipeboard Homeschool (homeschool.wipeboard.io) - scheduling, attendance, grade tracking, and exportable records for homeschooling families

(homeschool.wipeboard.io) - scheduling, attendance, grade tracking, and exportable records for homeschooling families Family Wipeboard (family.wipeboard.io) - household chores, rewards, and allowance tools with a secure kid-device login

(family.wipeboard.io) - household chores, rewards, and allowance tools with a secure kid-device login City Project Board - a civic and government edition for municipal and community-redevelopment project tracking

- a civic and government edition for municipal and community-redevelopment project tracking Wipeboard Vision (vision.wipeboard.io) - a free public vision-planning tool that introduces new users to the platform

(vision.wipeboard.io) - a free public vision-planning tool that introduces new users to the platform Associated domains, source code, content, marketing assets, and intellectual property

Management Commentary

"Signing this agreement is a milestone for Wipeboard and for Remergify," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify. "We built Wipeboard to be the infrastructure people keep using and building on, with a core engine that now powers editions for business teams, classrooms, homeschool families, households, and city governments. Placing those assets inside a public company gives Wipeboard a platform to grow, and our shareholders' approval lets us move quickly toward closing."

Next Steps

With the agreement signed and Remergify's corporate approvals in place, the parties will proceed toward closing, subject to the satisfaction of the closing conditions set out in the Acquisition Agreement. Remergify will provide an update upon completion of the transaction.

About Remergify

Remergify (remergify.com) is a Wyoming corporation that develops, owns, and operates a portfolio of software ventures, pairing shared technology infrastructure with focused vertical brands. The Company's portfolio spans collaboration, education, digital provenance, identity and anti-fraud, legal technology, telehealth, and live music.

About Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc.

Utilicraft Aerospace Industries, Inc. is a corporation organized under the laws of Nevada, with shares quoted on the OTC Expert Market under the ticker symbol UITA. The proposed transaction with Remergify is intended to re-rate the enterprise value of UITA through the introduction of the Wipeboard Platform and its derivatives suite.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected closing and timing of the acquisition, the anticipated ownership of Utilicraft following closing, and the future development of the Wipeboard platform. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that closing conditions are not satisfied or that the transaction does not close on the anticipated timeline or at all. Actual results may differ materially. Remergify undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those

Contact:

Remergify

Stuart Fine

CEO

stuart@wipeboard.io

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-signs-acquisition-agreement-with-utilicraft-aerospace-industries-for-1244087