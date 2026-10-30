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CH

WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Stuttgart
30.10.26 | 13:46
3,680 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,82014:13
3,6803,76014:15
ACCESS Newswire
30.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chervon Launches Advanced Momentum Program to Hire & Develop the Next Generation of Leaders

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Chervon launches Advanced Momentum Program (AMP), reporting to Matt DeFeo, Senior Vice President, Sales, Training, and Recruiting.

Chervon will be hiring hundreds of college graduates in the months and years ahead to deliver the company's aggressive growth strategy. The new AMP initiative was developed to catalyze Chervon's recruiting, training, development, promoting, and mentoring of the very best high-potential college grads. AMP will develop the next generation of Chervon leaders.

The program features a comprehensive product, skills, and career development training system. AMP will recruit, develop and promote high-potential new hires into a broad range of positions including store coverage, end-user marketing, sales, product management, e-commerce/digital marketing, channel management, commercialization, service, engineering, supply chain, operations, and finance. Ultimately AMP will produce a stream of outstanding senior executive leaders for the company's future requirements over the next decade and beyond.

"We will deploy AMP to help us develop the very best team in the global power tool and OPE industry," said Joe Galli, CEO. "AMP will be a powerful force in perpetuating the inspired high-performance culture we are building at Chervon."

"We are fortunate to have a world-class team in place to quickly deploy and manage the exciting AMP initiative," said Matt DeFeo. "AMP will be key in driving our aggressive growth strategy."

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON
Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE). Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.
Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:
Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-launches-advanced-momentum-program-amp-to-hire-and-develop-the-1244125

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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