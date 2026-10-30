A group of researchers from Brazil's Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) has proposed a framework to assess the recycling costs of PV systems, focusing on emerging economies. The framework is based on a literature review and an expert evaluation they conducted. "This study proposes a structured decision-support framework to support the assessment and management of recycling costs associated with end-of-life photovoltaic panels, with a particular focus on emerging economies," the group said. "Emerging economies provide the empirical context for developing and validating the proposed ...

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