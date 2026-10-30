Researchers at Finland's LUT University have achieved a record voltage of 1,000 V in a series-connected alkaline electrolysis system, aiming to improve the cost efficiency of green hydrogen production. According to the researchers, by increasing voltage, the system reduces current requirements, lowering electrical losses and the costs of power supply and power electronics, which account for approximately one-quarter of a hydrogen plant's investment costs. According to the researchers, halving these costs could reduce total system investment by around 10% to 15%. The research, conducted using ...

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