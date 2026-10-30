Diageo India: In an Age of AI, Godawan's Handcrafted Stop-Motion Film Celebrates the Story of India's Great Indian Bustard

In an Age of AI, Godawan's Handcrafted Stop-Motion Film Celebrates the Story of India's Great Indian Bustard

The Godawan, created with more than 5,200 hand-painted ceramic pieces, tells the story of a critically endangered bird that once came close to being India's national bird

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Godawan is built around an idea larger than whisky. The Indian single malt by Diageo India, born in Rajasthan and named after the Great Indian Bustard (known as Godawan locally) also champions the state's wildlife, craft and culture. The Godawan, a handcrafted stop motion short film celebrates the hope and revival story of this critically endangered bird, once almost chosen as India's national bird.

In the age of AI, the film was created entirely by hand. Inspired by Jaipur Blue Pottery, it combines stop-motion, 2D animation and live action. Over 5,200 ceramic pieces were painted, arranged and photographed across 15,000 hours.

Conceptualised by 22feet and McCann India, directed by award-winning Studio Eeksaurus and made in India over eight months, its Rajasthani folk score features Oscar-winning Resul Pookutty, Grammy-winning Taufiq Qureshi and national-awardee Rajat Dholakia.

Godawan has supported the bird's conservation since before its 2022 launch, working with Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Gramodaya Samajik Sansthan (GSS), and Rajasthan Forest Department. Numbers have grown from fewer than 100 to over 198 through sustained efforts.

"Our support for the Godawan's conservation goes back years, and each milestone has given us a new way to bring people closer to the bird's story. From Godawan 100 to Godawan 173, we have continued to find ways to celebrate the journey while shining a light on Rajasthan's craft and culture. With The Godawan, we wanted to take that story further by bringing conservation and human craft together in a way that could make people pause and look at the bird differently. At a time when almost anything can be created in seconds, we chose to take the time to make this film by hand. That human touch is what this story of conservation needed," says Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India.

"The moment I heard the story of The Godawan, I knew nothing could stop us from making it. There was a cause, an art form on the edge of disappearing, and a bird rarely seen. The time it took from the ceramics to the filmmaking process asked for patience at every step, the same patience it takes to protect an egg or rebuild a population," says Suresh Eriyat, Co-Founder and Director, Studio Eeksaurus.

"We've heard the adage 'It takes a village to raise a child'. It's especially true when it comes to the conservation of the Godawan which is why Diageo is also supporting the artisans of the region and their craft along with supporting conservation. To tell the story of The Godawan using the medium of Jaipur Blue Pottery was painstaking, but also very rewarding," says Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, McCann India.

About Diageo India: Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol companies with a portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under the name United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest alcohol manufacturing footprints in India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India.

For more information, visit www.diageoindia.com.

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