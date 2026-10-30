Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Returns to the Studio After Medical Hiatus and Tops Two Groover U.S. Charts

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Singer-songwriter Eylsia Nicolas has resumed live studio recording after a two-week medical hiatus that followed a medical incident during a session earlier this month.

While she recovered, hundreds of thousands of fans, friends and industry colleagues sent messages of support. Unable to answer them all, Nicolas recorded a reply from her home studio: "Find Another Way," a stripped-down ballad captured in a single take and inspired by her recovery.

The thank-you became much more. "Find Another Way" has reached #1 on the Groover U.S. Hip-Hop & Rap Chart, a surprise for a quiet acoustic ballad. Her trademarked Eylsia Orchestral Pop (EOP) sound also placed in the same chart's Top 10. In the same week, "We Outshine," written for a close friend and premiered at the opening of the Fort Lauderdale We Outshine Film Festival, hit #1 on the Groover U.S. R&B Chart. Nicolas is now charting in five genres at once on Groover.

Her audience grew even while she was offstage. Her Meta platforms drew more than 40 million views during the two-week hiatus, putting her on track to pass a billion views this year.

"I was so touched by the outpouring of love," Nicolas said. "I couldn't answer everyone, so I answered the way I know best, by singing. I never expected it to reach number one."

"A few notes were more textured than usual while my voice was healing, and I apologized for that. But the critics embraced it. Once I was medically cleared, I wanted to explore that texture, so naturally I recorded a rock song. Why let a little scarring go to waste?"

The unreleased rock track, recorded as a duet to ease her return to full voice, has already drawn strong reactions in private previews. "I wanted to take a little pressure off," she said, "and I discovered extraordinary talent in my own circle of singers. They lifted the song in ways I didn't expect."

Critical reception

Zillions Magazine called "Find Another Way" "a touching meditation on vulnerability, resilience, and the determination to keep creating despite unexpected obstacles."

called "Find Another Way" "a touching meditation on vulnerability, resilience, and the determination to keep creating despite unexpected obstacles." Lyrical Odyssey called it "a declaration of persistence."

called it "a declaration of persistence." Blazemuse praised the courage of releasing a one-take recording mid-recovery.

praised the courage of releasing a one-take recording mid-recovery. Portugal's Ze Rock Porto Radio compared her delivery to Celine Dion's and has added the song to its airplay database.

With new recordings underway and several releases charting, Nicolas is turning a hard month into one of her strongest periods yet.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

Where or When, streaming everywhere:

Spotify: Find Another Way

Amazon Music:

https://music.amazon.com/tracks/B0HNMCZH63

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 850 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC.

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-returns-to-the-studio-after-medical-hiatus-and-tops-1244220