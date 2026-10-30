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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 14:54 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: 11th Global Mazu Culture Forum to open in SE. China's Putian on Oct. 31

Xinhua Silk Road: 11th Global Mazu Culture Forum to open in SE. China's Putian on Oct. 31

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Global Mazu Culture Forum will be held from October 31 to November 2 in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. It will feature a main forum, 10 thematic forums and supporting events, with 13 additional venues. Overseas guests will come from 47 countries and regions.

The forum will unveil version 2.0 of the Mass Conservation Ocean Model (MaCOM), developed independently by China and made open-source worldwide. It will also host a ceremony to hand over an integrated smart terminal for China's MAZU meteorological early warning solution to Sri Lanka, and award the first Mazu scholarships to support the training of meteorological professionals worldwide.

As of October 2026, the MAZU early warning solution has been deployed in eight countries, including Pakistan, Ethiopia and the Solomon Islands, with more than 50 other countries accessing it through a cloud platform, according to Chinese meteorological authorities.

A sub-forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Mazu culture and China-Brazil cultural exchanges will present the city's legislative outcomes concerning Mazu Day and release an initiative on academic exchanges concerning Mazu culture and maritime civilization.

Thematic forums will cover the marine economy, ecological conservation and women's development. Planned releases include a 2026 report on China's maritime culture and a white paper on green, high-quality island development. The forums will also seek to advance a framework agreement on mangrove conservation and restoration and the establishment of a Mazu protection fund.

Held alongside the forum, the 28th Meizhou Mazu Cultural Tourism Festival will broadcast its opening ceremony live worldwide for the first time, showcasing Mazu sacrificial rituals, a national intangible cultural heritage item. The original dance drama Mazu will also make its world premiere in Putian.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352764.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-11th-global-mazu-culture-forum-to-open-in-se-chinas-putian-on-oct-31-302924988.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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