Toronto investment firm recognized for outstanding long-term returns and risk-adjusted performance

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Ten years. Three first-place finishes. And a decade of results worth celebrating.

AIP Asset Management is celebrating a triple win at the 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, with its flagship AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP taking top honours in three categories recognizing investment returns and consistency.

The fund earned first place in the following categories:

Best 10-Year Average Annual Return: 11.99%

Best 3-Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio: 2.54

Best 10-Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio: 1.15

All three awards were presented in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy category.

The wins add to AIP's growing collection of industry honours, following two first-place finishes and a second-place ranking for Best Overall Hedge Fund at the 2025 awards.

"Markets have given investors plenty of reasons to lose sleep over the past decade, so we're especially proud to be recognized for delivering strong returns while managing risk," said Jay Bala, co-founder, CEO and senior portfolio manager of AIP Asset Management. "We've always believed that disciplined investing, patience and a focus on protecting capital are just as important as chasing returns. It's gratifying to see that approach recognized, particularly over a ten-year period."

While investment returns tend to grab the headlines, two of AIP's three awards recognize something equally important: how much risk a fund takes to generate those returns.

The Sharpe ratio is a widely used measure of risk-adjusted performance. Put simply, it helps investors understand whether a fund's returns have been achieved with relatively steady performance or a bumpier ride along the way. Generally, a higher Sharpe ratio indicates better returns relative to the volatility experienced.

For AIP, the recognition reflects its approach to convertible private debt investing, which combines lending to businesses with opportunities to participate in their growth.

The 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, organized by Alternative IQ, evaluated a record 321 Canadian hedge funds, up from 291 in 2025. Winners were determined entirely by investment performance data through June 30, 2026, independently collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada.

The awards were presented on October 20 at the 19th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Gala Dinner, held in the Grand Banking Hall at One King West Hotel in Toronto.

About AIP Asset Management

Founded in 2013, AIP Asset Management is a Toronto-based alternative investment firm specializing in convertible private debt and alternative investment strategies. The firm focuses on identifying opportunities across private and public markets, seeking to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while emphasizing capital preservation. Its investment offerings include private credit strategies and XIPO, which focuses on investment opportunities involving late-stage private companies ahead of potential public listings and other liquidity events.

AIP's experienced investment team brings together expertise in direct lending, private equity and capital markets.

For more information, visit AIP Asset Management.

Important Information

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the Offering Memorandum before investing.

The performance figures cited reflect historical results and do not guarantee future performance. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values fluctuate, and past performance may not be repeated. For accredited investors only.

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