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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 15:06 Uhr
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ISHO Unveils Connected Sleep System and Outlines International Plans

ISHO Unveils Connected Sleep System and Outlines International Plans

The system combines a smart ring, temperature regulation and an AI-enabled app, with an international showcase planned for CES 2027 in January.

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISHO, an AI-powered sleep and recovery technology company founded by former Xiaomi executive Wang Teng, today unveiled a connected sleep technology system combining a smart ring, a temperature-regulation sleep system and an AI-enabled app. As a pioneering brand, ISHO is building a closed-loop ecosystem from sensing and analysis to intervention and continuous optimization. Following its China launch, the company plans to expand into international markets and will showcase its system at CES 2027 in Las Vegas.

With its connected sleep ecosystem, ISHO aims to challenge traditional product boundaries by bringing sleep monitoring and environmental adjustment into one system. This approach shifts the focus from what individual devices can measure or control to how they can work together to help users act on their sleep insights.

The system brings together three components:

  • ISHO Ring tracks physiological signals and environmental factors, including ambient light, throughout the day and night, providing a more holistic understanding of sleep and recovery.
  • ISHO iFlow AI Sleep System is an intelligent mattress cover that automatically adjusts temperature throughout the night, with independent temperature control for each side of the bed to create a personalized sleep environment.
  • The ISHO App connects the devices, bringing together sleep data, personalized guidance and device management within one integrated experience.

About ISHO

Founded in January 2026, ISHO is an AI-powered sleep and recovery technology company developing a connected sleep ecosystem that combines intelligent sensing, personalized insights and environmental adjustment. Guided by its brand philosophy, "Rise Rested," the company aims to help people better understand and improve their sleep. ISHO has a team of more than 100 people with expertise spanning AI algorithms, clinical medicine and sleep science, and has attracted investment from CMC Capital, GL Ventures, Sky9 Capital, AgiBot and Xilinmen.

Media contact

Molly Sheng
shengxiang@jinriyixiu.com
PR Manager

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isho-unveils-connected-sleep-system-and-outlines-international-plans-302924994.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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