BioArctic's Nomination Committee appointed

STOCKHOLM, October 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) today announced the composition of its Nomination Committee for the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the principles adopted by the Annual General Meeting and consists of representatives of the three largest shareholders by voting rights as of September 30, 2026, as well as the Chair of the Board (convener).

The Nomination Committee comprises the following members:

Margareta Öhrvall, appointed by Demban AB

Pär Gellerfors, appointed by Ackelsta AB

Thomas Ehlin, Chair of the Nomination Committee, representing Fjärde AP-fonden

As of September 30, 2026, the shareholders represented on the Nomination Committee together hold approximately 57 percent of the shares and 82 percent of the votes in the Company.

The instruction for the Nomination Committee is available on BioArctic's website www.bioarctic.com/en/governance/nomination-committee/

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2027, as well as on the company's website, www.bioarctic.com

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by e-mail to ir@bioarctic.com (please mark the e-mail "Nomination Committee") or by post to BioArctic AB, Att: Nomination Committee, Warfvinges väg 35, SE-112 51 Stockholm, Sweden. To ensure that submitted proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, they should be received no later than January 15, 2027.

BioArctic's Annual General Meeting 2027 will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2027, at 4.30 pm CEST in Stockholm. A request to have a matter considered at the meeting must be received no later than April 15, 2027, for the matter to be included in the notice.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on October 30, 2026, at 3 pm CET.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer

E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 704 107 180

Jenny Ljunggren, External Communications and Investor Relations Manager

E-mail: jenny.ljunggren@bioarctic.com

Telephone: +46 76 013 86 08

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's-related diseases and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport therapies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

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