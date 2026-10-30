This Halloween, See Every Detail with Hisense RGB MiniLED Technology

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween viewing is all about atmosphere. From the vivid orange of carved pumpkins and the rich colours of costumes to the smallest movement hidden in a shadow, every visual detail helps build suspense and draw viewers into the story. Hisense's UR8 and UR9 RGB MiniLED TVs are designed to make those moments feel more immediate, bringing natural colour, controlled contrast and fine detail to seasonal films, animated favourites and family movie nights.

Rather than starting with specifications, the difference is best understood through the experience on screen. RGB MiniLED technology uses dedicated red, green and blue light sources to build colour more directly. Combined with Hisense's Hi-View AI Engine RGB, which manages colour and brightness in real time, the result is a picture that feels balanced, detailed and closer to the creator's intent.

Picture Quality: Every Shadow Tells a Story

Halloween films often move between intense colour and near-darkness. RGB MiniLED helps preserve both. Bright decorations and costumes appear natural and vivid, while precise brightness and contrast control reveal texture and detail in darker scenes without flattening the mood. Pantone Validated colour further supports accurate reproduction, helping skin tones, set design and cinematic colour grading appear more realistic. For viewers, that means fewer details disappearing into the dark and a more immersive sense of depth throughout the film.

Eye Comfort: Designed for Longer Viewing

A Halloween movie night can quickly become a double feature, making comfort as important as initial visual impact. Hisense's eye-comfort approach combines a TÜV-certified low-blue-light hardware solution with flicker-free technology. The Hi-View AI Engine RGB also adjusts brightness and contrast according to the content and surrounding light conditions. Together, these features are designed to support a more comfortable experience during extended viewing while maintaining picture quality.

Energy Efficiency: Using Light More Effectively

RGB MiniLED also improves the way light is used inside the display. Conventional systems rely on additional colour-conversion and filtering stages. By generating red, green and blue light directly at the backlight, RGB MiniLED reduces conversion loss and allows more of the light produced to contribute to the picture. This helps the TVs deliver strong brightness and colour performance while using light more efficiently, making energy efficiency a practical benefit of the display architecture rather than a broad sustainability claim.

Together, these three strengths give Halloween entertainment greater impact: natural colour that brings costumes and sets to life, controlled contrast that protects the suspense of dark scenes, and technology designed with viewing comfort and efficient light use in mind. With the Hisense UR8 and UR9 RGB MiniLED TVs, the smallest detail can become part of the story, turning a familiar movie night into a richer and more absorbing seasonal experience.

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