Hisense Makes Everyday Laundry Simpler with Smarter Care

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, believes technology should fit naturally into everyday life. Its 5i heat pump washer dryer brings this philosophy to the laundry room, combining a standard-size footprint with a larger drum for greater capacity, while fitting seamlessly into existing cabinetry and taking more of the guesswork out of everyday laundry.

For many people, laundry comes with familiar moments of uncertainty: Will a favorite cashmere jumper lose its shape? Is this fabric safe to tumble dry? Which cycle is right for a mixed load? And where is there room to dry everything? The 5i is designed around these concerns, bringing Gentle Care, Fit&Max capacity, four A-class ratings under the EU energy label, and AI Super Wash & Dry together in one appliance.

Its heat-pump drying system maintains a precise 40°C Gentle Dry temperature, significantly lower than conventional condenser models, providing gentler care for fabrics while recycling heat for greater efficiency. With a 12kg wash capacity and 8kg drying capacity, the large drum handles bigger loads while the standard-size design fits naturally into the home.

The 5i brings intelligence through AI Super Wash & Dry. Its 13 sensors monitor factors including load weight, water hardness and temperature, automatically adjusting the cycle to suit each load. Its 4A energy efficiency can also help reduce the energy cost of everyday laundry.

This thinking extends to Hisense's AI Companion Laundry Suite, introduced at IFA 2026. By recognizing clothing characteristics, the suite automatically selects suitable wash and dry cycles and adjusts the process, accordingly, creating a more seamless load-and-go experience. For Hisense, intelligent technology should work quietly in the background, making everyday routines simpler and giving people more time for the moments that make life brighter.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2028, Hisense continues its legacy of global sports partnerships, bringing people closer to the moments that unite fans around the world.

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