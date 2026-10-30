Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA) has received various notifications of dealing from Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name VIGNEAU François 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Senior Vice President b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Eurofins Scientific S.E. b) LEI 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of stock options under the Eurofins stock option programme. Number of options exercised: 700 Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 32.5000 700 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume EUR 22,750.00 Price EUR 32.5000 e) Date of the transaction 2026-10-28 f) Place of the transaction XPAR 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: FR0014000MR3 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares Transaction is linked to the Eurofins stock option free share stock option program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 86.0776 750 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume EUR 64,558.20 Price EUR 86.0776 e) Date of the transaction 2026-10-28 f) Place of the transaction XPAR

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Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620